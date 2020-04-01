Amenities

12314 Wipple Tree Cv Available 03/21/20 Nicely Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Singe Story Home in Northwest Austin - Nicely Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Singe Story Home in Northwest Austin ~ Ideally Situated at the end of a Quiet Cul-de-sac and just blocks to Community Park and Pool ~ Backing to Green Space and Trails, this Backyard Oasis is Ready for you to Relax ~ All Hard Tile Floors for Easy Living ~ Updated Fixtures and Paint ~ Excellent Round Rock ISD Schools, including Anderson Mill Elementary ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting.



