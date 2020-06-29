All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

12000 Metric Blvd

12000 Metric Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

12000 Metric Boulevard, Austin, TX 78758
North Burnet

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f25208d071 ---- Northstar Apartments provides spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes for rent, which can even come furnished if desired. These pet-friendly apartments boast a number of necessities ideal for making every day extraordinary, including expansive living areas, upgraded appliances, wood-burning fireplaces, and more. Northstar also offers residents an incredible swimming pool with lounge area, upscale clubhouse, pet-friendly atmosphere, and much more. Situated just a short drive from downtown Austin, this community offers an ideal home base for anyone seeking modernized urban living. With so much to offer, it&rsquo;s easy to see why Northstar Apartments is the premier name in Austin apartment living! Instagram @ehausrealtor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12000 Metric Blvd have any available units?
12000 Metric Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12000 Metric Blvd have?
Some of 12000 Metric Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12000 Metric Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
12000 Metric Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12000 Metric Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 12000 Metric Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 12000 Metric Blvd offer parking?
No, 12000 Metric Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 12000 Metric Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12000 Metric Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12000 Metric Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 12000 Metric Blvd has a pool.
Does 12000 Metric Blvd have accessible units?
No, 12000 Metric Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 12000 Metric Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 12000 Metric Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

