Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11528 Metric Blvd
Last updated February 4 2020 at 9:16 PM

11528 Metric Blvd

11528 Metric Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11528 Metric Boulevard, Austin, TX 78758
Gracywoods

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
Good Day/Evening Sunshine!

 

I'm Renee Damron with Taco Street Locating. We're a band of local taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. We've helped over a hundred people find the perfect place to live around Austin, and I'd love to do the same with you! You'll get to borrow my vast apartment and or taco related wisdom as a local Austinite (one of the few left!). I'm super free to work with. Please reach out to me! I'd love to help you too.

_____________________
  Have you ever stared longingly into the brightly lit oven as those frozen balls of shapely cubed cookie dough makes the glorious caterpillar-to-butterfly-like transformation to warm sensationally delicious chocolate frisbees of divinity. You wonder about all the things you can pair this cookie with. Almond milk (because normal milk is so last-decade). Maybe even sprinkly little Maldon Sea Salt because you're fancy. Or maybe just have it all alone. 

  Well imagine all that, but in apartment form. This building is like that fresh batch of warm cookies out of the oven making it's glorious and swift debut into your belly. It's like getting to go to Kanye's first private album release party, or being there when Steve Jobs first put the words I and Phone together. 

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Air Conditioning

Dishwasher

Enclosed Patio and Balconies

Exterior Storage Closet

Garbage Disposal

Individual Hot Water Heater

Large Walk-In Closets

Vaulted Ceilings

Washer/Dryer Connections

Wood Burning Fireplace

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  24-Hour Clothes Care Center

24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

Business Center-Coming Soon!

Clubhouse & Leasing Center

Community Barbeque and Picnic Area

Complimentary Video Library

Courtesy Package Receiving

Cozy Community Gazebo

Hike and Bike Trail Access to Walnut Creek

Lush Landscaping

Professionally Managed

Shimmering Swimming Pool 

Soothing Spa 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11528 Metric Blvd have any available units?
11528 Metric Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11528 Metric Blvd have?
Some of 11528 Metric Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11528 Metric Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
11528 Metric Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11528 Metric Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 11528 Metric Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11528 Metric Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 11528 Metric Blvd offers parking.
Does 11528 Metric Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11528 Metric Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11528 Metric Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 11528 Metric Blvd has a pool.
Does 11528 Metric Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 11528 Metric Blvd has accessible units.
Does 11528 Metric Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11528 Metric Blvd has units with dishwashers.

