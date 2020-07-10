1137 Mansell Avenue

Amenities
better photos coming! We are finishing up a huge renovation!
- “A” unit, but no shared walls! There is a tiny home on the same lot, but the yards are completely separate
- 2bed 2bath 1950s cutie on the East side (78721)
- 850 sqft of well-used space
- 160 sqft back patio
- Open living/kitchen/dining
- Great natural light
- All New everything [floors, paint, baseboards, bathrooms, kitchen, fixtures, appliances]
- Dishwasher
- washer/dryer hookups (stackable)
- Large bathrooms
- Fenced yard with a pomegranate tree!
- Yard is a great size and it’s a blank slate for gardening or parties
- 100 sqft storage shed for your bikes and gardening tools!
- There is a tiny
Numbers:
$1750/month
$150 flat for utilities (subject to change depending on usage)
$1750 deposit
$200 pet fee
$55 application + background/credit check fee
Available for a June 1st move in but flexible up until July 1st