Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:10 AM

1137 Mansell Avenue

1137 Mansell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1137 Mansell Avenue, Austin, TX 78721
MLK-183

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
better photos coming! We are finishing up a huge renovation!

- “A” unit, but no shared walls! There is a tiny home on the same lot, but the yards are completely separate
- 2bed 2bath 1950s cutie on the East side (78721)
- 850 sqft of well-used space
- 160 sqft back patio
- Open living/kitchen/dining
- Great natural light
- All New everything [floors, paint, baseboards, bathrooms, kitchen, fixtures, appliances]
- Dishwasher
- washer/dryer hookups (stackable)
- Large bathrooms
- Fenced yard with a pomegranate tree!
- Yard is a great size and it’s a blank slate for gardening or parties
- 100 sqft storage shed for your bikes and gardening tools!
- There is a tiny

Numbers:
$1750/month
$150 flat for utilities (subject to change depending on usage)
$1750 deposit
$200 pet fee
$55 application + background/credit check fee
Available for a June 1st move in but flexible up until July 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 Mansell Avenue have any available units?
1137 Mansell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1137 Mansell Avenue have?
Some of 1137 Mansell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1137 Mansell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1137 Mansell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 Mansell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1137 Mansell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1137 Mansell Avenue offer parking?
No, 1137 Mansell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1137 Mansell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1137 Mansell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 Mansell Avenue have a pool?
No, 1137 Mansell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1137 Mansell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1137 Mansell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 Mansell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1137 Mansell Avenue has units with dishwashers.

