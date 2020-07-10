1137 Mansell Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

better photos coming! We are finishing up a huge renovation!



- “A” unit, but no shared walls! There is a tiny home on the same lot, but the yards are completely separate

- 2bed 2bath 1950s cutie on the East side (78721)

- 850 sqft of well-used space

- 160 sqft back patio

- Open living/kitchen/dining

- Great natural light

- All New everything [floors, paint, baseboards, bathrooms, kitchen, fixtures, appliances]

- Dishwasher

- washer/dryer hookups (stackable)

- Large bathrooms

- Fenced yard with a pomegranate tree!

- Yard is a great size and it’s a blank slate for gardening or parties

- 100 sqft storage shed for your bikes and gardening tools!

Numbers:

$1750/month

$150 flat for utilities (subject to change depending on usage)

$1750 deposit

$200 pet fee

$55 application + background/credit check fee

Available for a June 1st move in but flexible up until July 1st