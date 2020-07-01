All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 11301 Domain Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11301 Domain Drive
Last updated November 24 2019 at 7:06 PM

11301 Domain Drive

11301 Domain Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North Burnet
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11301 Domain Drive, Austin, TX 78758
North Burnet

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
11301 Domain Drive, Austin, TX 78758 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alexander Concepcion, Austin With Alex, (512) 790-6656. Available from: 11/21/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Things have gotten a little weird ever since you moved in here. You’ve started to feel some mysterious powers coursing flowing through your veins. That dead battery in your phone? Well, your touch immediately ads an extra 70% battery life. You are suddenly more capable of determining which inflammatory online news articles are bull$&# and which are not. The time you spend searching for that perfect Netflix documentary has vanished. More and more handsome people with good grammar and positive career prospects are matching with you on Tinder. You’ve even started to accurately predict the flight patterns of local bird flocks, although you haven’t figured out what to do with this power yet. More practically, you’ve now gained the power to walk outside your room and hop on a sweet train that takes you downtown, so that’s pretty cool. Live here long enough, who knows what other mysterious powers you’ll find. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Wood Style Floors Smartphone Controllable Thermostats USB Outlets Keyless Unit Locks Clean Steel Appliances Under-mount Kitchen Sink Tile Backsplash in Kitchen Living Room/Bedroom Ceiling Fans Picture Frame Mirrors Rounded S/R Corners Quartz Countertops Welcome Home Entry Staging Station ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Walkable Bars, Restaurants, Entertainment, and Shopping Walking Distance to Domain Central Park, A 6-acre Park Health Club and Wellness Studio Free Fitness Classes Virtual Fitness Pool Cabanas and Grilling Area Multi-level Access Parking Garage Mail Center with Package and Dry Cleaning Lockers Dog Wash Station Pet-Friendly/All Breeds Bicycle Storage and Maintenance EV Charging Station Two Sparkling Pools with Sunning Areas and TV's Two Resident Lounge Areas and a Game Room Communal Kitchen Rooftop Terrace ______________________________________ Let’s Work Together? Hello new best friend, I’m Alex. I was born in Miami and moved to Austin a few years ago upon hearing legends of the breakfast tacos and barbecue. I haven’t looked back since. Now I help people find apartments professionally, and I’m free to work with. I’ve been known to cook up super detailed research spreadsheets for my clients. So what can I do for you? [ Published 24-Nov-19 / ID 3277338 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11301 Domain Drive have any available units?
11301 Domain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11301 Domain Drive have?
Some of 11301 Domain Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11301 Domain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11301 Domain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11301 Domain Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11301 Domain Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11301 Domain Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11301 Domain Drive offers parking.
Does 11301 Domain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11301 Domain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11301 Domain Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11301 Domain Drive has a pool.
Does 11301 Domain Drive have accessible units?
No, 11301 Domain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11301 Domain Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11301 Domain Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Timbercreek Apartments
614 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
Meritage at Steiner Ranch
4500 Steiner Ranch Blvd
Austin, TX 78732
AMLI at Mueller
1900 Simond Ave
Austin, TX 78723
South Shore District
1333 Shore District Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Fashion Aire Apartments
1405 North Loop Boulevard
Austin, TX 78756
Hillside Place
4821 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Cortland Southpark Estates
10001 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78748
Amor
1200 Mearns Meadow Blvd
Austin, TX 78758

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin