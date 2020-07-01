Amenities

11301 Domain Drive, Austin, TX 78758 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alexander Concepcion, Austin With Alex, (512) 790-6656. Available from: 11/21/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Things have gotten a little weird ever since you moved in here. You’ve started to feel some mysterious powers coursing flowing through your veins. That dead battery in your phone? Well, your touch immediately ads an extra 70% battery life. You are suddenly more capable of determining which inflammatory online news articles are bull$&# and which are not. The time you spend searching for that perfect Netflix documentary has vanished. More and more handsome people with good grammar and positive career prospects are matching with you on Tinder. You’ve even started to accurately predict the flight patterns of local bird flocks, although you haven’t figured out what to do with this power yet. More practically, you’ve now gained the power to walk outside your room and hop on a sweet train that takes you downtown, so that’s pretty cool. Live here long enough, who knows what other mysterious powers you’ll find. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Wood Style Floors Smartphone Controllable Thermostats USB Outlets Keyless Unit Locks Clean Steel Appliances Under-mount Kitchen Sink Tile Backsplash in Kitchen Living Room/Bedroom Ceiling Fans Picture Frame Mirrors Rounded S/R Corners Quartz Countertops Welcome Home Entry Staging Station ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Walkable Bars, Restaurants, Entertainment, and Shopping Walking Distance to Domain Central Park, A 6-acre Park Health Club and Wellness Studio Free Fitness Classes Virtual Fitness Pool Cabanas and Grilling Area Multi-level Access Parking Garage Mail Center with Package and Dry Cleaning Lockers Dog Wash Station Pet-Friendly/All Breeds Bicycle Storage and Maintenance EV Charging Station Two Sparkling Pools with Sunning Areas and TV's Two Resident Lounge Areas and a Game Room Communal Kitchen Rooftop Terrace ______________________________________ Let’s Work Together? Hello new best friend, I’m Alex. I was born in Miami and moved to Austin a few years ago upon hearing legends of the breakfast tacos and barbecue. I haven’t looked back since. Now I help people find apartments professionally, and I’m free to work with. I’ve been known to cook up super detailed research spreadsheets for my clients. So what can I do for you? [ Published 24-Nov-19 / ID 3277338 ]