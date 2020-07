Amenities

New construction in East Austin, home is 978 sq. ft, 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, undermount sink and custom cabinets. Home has bamboo wood/polished concrete floors, vaulted ceilings on 2nd floor, tankless water heater and a 1 car garage with 220V outlet for car charging. Check out all of the storage through out unit! Less than 5 miles from downtown and 8 miles to airport.