1108 Marcy St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b1c3c560b9 ---- Ideal South Austin location, close to major roadways and fun things to do in Austin! New granite countertops in kitchen & natural quartz in baths. One bedroom & full bath downstairs. Walk in closets. Stained concrete, plank flooring and tile, no carpet. Inviting kitchen with stainless/black appliances. Large back deck and yard, great for entertaining and each side has use of a new storage shed out back. *Bonus Amenity Included* HVAC filters will be regularly delivered to your doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and is included in the rent price. Convenient Location