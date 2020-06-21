All apartments in Austin
11000 Claywood Drive
11000 Claywood Drive

11000 Claywood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11000 Claywood Dr, Austin, TX 78753
Windsor Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Two Story Home, ~2400 Square Feet, For Rent - Amazing two-story home for rent, in the shadow of Graham Elementary School. Very convenient to I-35, as well as 290, 183 and SH-130. Close to major tech employers (Samsung, Dell and Applied Materials), as well as University of Texas.

A total of four bedrooms, all upstairs. Master Bedroom has an en suite bathroom with two sinks, jet tub and standing shower, as well as large walk-in closet. All new carpeting on the second floor.

Ground floor has new flooring as well (in the living and dining rooms), and dining room / living room have an open concept. Galley kitchen has room for kitchen table, and access to two-car garage, and washer/dryer in room with ample storage space.

Kitchen leads out to spacious fenced-in back yard, complete with a persimmon tree to provide fruit in the later months.

(RLNE3799485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11000 Claywood Drive have any available units?
11000 Claywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11000 Claywood Drive have?
Some of 11000 Claywood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11000 Claywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11000 Claywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11000 Claywood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11000 Claywood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11000 Claywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11000 Claywood Drive offers parking.
Does 11000 Claywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11000 Claywood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11000 Claywood Drive have a pool?
No, 11000 Claywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11000 Claywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 11000 Claywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11000 Claywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11000 Claywood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

