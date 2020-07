Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

NICHOLS PARK IS AN APPEALING CHOICE THAT REFLECTS THE PREVAILING VERVE IN APARTMENT HOME LIVING.



Whether you desire urban accessibility or peaceful solitude, look no further. Our spectacular location has it all—great features and amenities that provide a refreshing sense of comfort



—and so close to everything, convenient shopping, fabulous dining, lots of outdoor recreation and all the excitement of downtown Austin.



Come and see for yourself why Nichols Park is the perfect place to call home.