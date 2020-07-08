All apartments in Austin
Find more places like Bridge At Sterling Springs Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Bridge At Sterling Springs Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:59 PM

Bridge At Sterling Springs Apartments

2809 W William Cannon Dr · (512) 764-9819
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2809 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX 78745

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit D206 · Avail. Sep 11

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit F207 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,176

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 888 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bridge At Sterling Springs Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
concierge
game room
internet access
media room
Garden Style Apartments in AustinWelcome to Bridge at Sterling Springs, the best of affordable apartment living in Sunset Valley. Our spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent in Austin, TX, are convenient to Mopac Expressway and I-35, with easy access to local public transit and greater Austin. Our beautifully landscaped property is adjacent to the Stephenson Nature Preserve, with its meandering trails and eclectic art installations. Near to work, play, and everything that makes Austin so irresistible, Bridge at Sterling Springs is your home base for good Texas living. Live Close to It AllBe connected to the energy of the city at Bridge at Sterling Springs. Thrilling outdoor adventure and easy weekends await outside your door, as well as breezy commutes to work and school. Fill your belly at Chuy’s, or grab a local pint at Porter. Take the dog for a run through Barton Springs Greenbelt. You’ll find your Austin groove at Sterling Springs. Stephenson Nature Preserve & Trails in Your

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150-$200
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 50 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open Lot: Included in Lease, Assigned Covered Parking: $25.
Storage Details: Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bridge At Sterling Springs Apartments have any available units?
Bridge At Sterling Springs Apartments has 2 units available starting at $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Bridge At Sterling Springs Apartments have?
Some of Bridge At Sterling Springs Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bridge At Sterling Springs Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Bridge At Sterling Springs Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bridge At Sterling Springs Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Bridge At Sterling Springs Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Bridge At Sterling Springs Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Bridge At Sterling Springs Apartments offers parking.
Does Bridge At Sterling Springs Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bridge At Sterling Springs Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bridge At Sterling Springs Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Bridge At Sterling Springs Apartments has a pool.
Does Bridge At Sterling Springs Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Bridge At Sterling Springs Apartments has accessible units.
Does Bridge At Sterling Springs Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bridge At Sterling Springs Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Bridge At Sterling Springs Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Ranch
333 E Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78744
Bell South Lamar
2717 South Lamar
Austin, TX 78704
Speedway 38
3704 Speedway
Austin, TX 78705
Bridge at Center Ridge
701 Center Ridge Dr
Austin, TX 78753
River Stone Ranch
5701 S Mo Pac Expy
Austin, TX 78749
Canyon Creek Apartment Homes
11316 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Burnet Flats
5453 Burnet Rd
Austin, TX 78756
The Park on Brodie Lane
6607 Brodie Ln
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity