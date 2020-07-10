All apartments in Austin
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

10928 Casitas Dr

10928 Casitas · No Longer Available
Location

10928 Casitas, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Excellent location at Avery Ranch- single story home that backs to green belt! Optional 4Th Bedroom is connected to Master Suite with French doors-This flex space is perfect for a study, exercise room, nursery, or his & her closets, etc. This home has a open floor plan with high ceilings, gas fire place and a expansive patio to enjoy. Washer/Dryer/ Fridge/ Gas Grill & Yard maintenance included. All this conveniently located in Leander ISD and near Avery Ranch Golf Club, Domain, Cap Metro, Dell and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10928 Casitas Dr have any available units?
10928 Casitas Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10928 Casitas Dr have?
Some of 10928 Casitas Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10928 Casitas Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10928 Casitas Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10928 Casitas Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10928 Casitas Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10928 Casitas Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10928 Casitas Dr offers parking.
Does 10928 Casitas Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10928 Casitas Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10928 Casitas Dr have a pool?
No, 10928 Casitas Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10928 Casitas Dr have accessible units?
No, 10928 Casitas Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10928 Casitas Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10928 Casitas Dr has units with dishwashers.

