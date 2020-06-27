10409 Macmora Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great home in desirable North Austin neighborhood! - Great home in desirable North Austin neighborhood. New Vinyl WOOD Plank flooring to be installed. Open kitchen & living room with Stone fireplace. Granite counters with microwave & refrigerator. Screened back covered porch with nice large yard. Mother-in-law plan with two rooms & bath one side and master on other side. Large garage with two garage doors. Ceiling fans in every bedroom and living area! To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



