10217 English Oak Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath South Austin home Near Southpark Meadows comes with a bonus office and includes washer/dryer. Living room opens to kitchen with Silestone countertops, glass backsplash, stainless appliances, ton of cabinet storage, and breakfast area. Large loft upstairs for a play area or second living area. Large master with double vanity, garden tub, separate show, and walk in closet. Minutes away from shopping, major employers, and access to I35 and 71.

Contact us to schedule a showing.