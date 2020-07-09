All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 10217 English Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
10217 English Oak Drive
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:57 AM

10217 English Oak Drive

10217 English Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10217 English Oak Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath South Austin home Near Southpark Meadows comes with a bonus office and includes washer/dryer. Living room opens to kitchen with Silestone countertops, glass backsplash, stainless appliances, ton of cabinet storage, and breakfast area. Large loft upstairs for a play area or second living area. Large master with double vanity, garden tub, separate show, and walk in closet. Minutes away from shopping, major employers, and access to I35 and 71.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10217 English Oak Drive have any available units?
10217 English Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10217 English Oak Drive have?
Some of 10217 English Oak Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10217 English Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10217 English Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10217 English Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10217 English Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10217 English Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 10217 English Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10217 English Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10217 English Oak Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10217 English Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 10217 English Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10217 English Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 10217 English Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10217 English Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10217 English Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post West Austin
4330 Bull Creek Rd
Austin, TX 78731
Midtown Commons at Crestview Station
810 W St Johns Ave
Austin, TX 78752
422 At The Lake
422 W Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78704
Terrace Cove
6201 Sneed Cv
Austin, TX 78744
Colonial Grand at Canyon Pointe
9715 FM 620 N
Austin, TX 78726
Establishment
3501 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
Camden Lamar Heights
5400 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78751
Bexley At Tech Ridge
1200 E Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin