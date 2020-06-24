1012 Wayside DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

Mid-century home in Austin's popular Tarrytown neighborhood. Clean and neat as a pin with easy access to Central Austin, Downtown, Greenbelt and golf course. Master bedroom newly carpeted with large walk-in closet and vaulted ceilings. Wood floors in living room and guest bedroom/office. Private fenced yard, carport and washer/dryer connections in outdoor utility/storage room. Guest bedroom/office should only be used for guests or an office to keep foot traffic and noise down for the neighboring unit.