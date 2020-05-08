10000 N. LAMAR

Amenities

on-site laundry dogs allowed recently renovated pool dog park coffee bar

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard dog park on-site laundry pool dogs allowed pet friendly

Come home to a stylish, yet budget-friendly apartment in North Austin. This thriving area has become a hub for the technology community of Austin with the nearby major employers and ample city conveniences.



Explore the nearby North Loop area where you'll find unique shops, great grub and local coffee shops. If you love outdoor recreation, head to nearby Quail Creek Park on a sunny Texas day.



Enjoy a long list of amenities here including a dog park, courtyard, refreshing pool, sundeck and laundry facilities.

* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.

* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.