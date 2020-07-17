700 N PENNOCK STREET

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets dog park playground fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground garage

Welcome to Greenshire on the Park. Situated in the heart of Fairmount, surrounded by great green spaces, The Art Museum, playgrounds, and dog park. This spacious bi-level 2 bedroom 2 bathroom rental is filled with light from the oversized front and back facing windows. Enter from your own private entrance on a lovely tree-lined Pennock Street. Walk a few steps up into the large living room with a fireplace which flows nicely into the dining room and open kitchen. Past the living space sits the spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet, and a full bathroom with a tub sitting just outside of that room. The lower level is home to another large bedroom with its own full bath and great closet space. This level also features great storage, laundry, and access to your 1 car enclosed garage parking space. This unit is freshly painted and cleaned!