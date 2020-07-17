All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

700 N PENNOCK STREET

700 North Pennock Street · (267) 435-8015
Location

700 North Pennock Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Fairmount

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$2,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1272 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
dog park
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
garage
Welcome to Greenshire on the Park. Situated in the heart of Fairmount, surrounded by great green spaces, The Art Museum, playgrounds, and dog park. This spacious bi-level 2 bedroom 2 bathroom rental is filled with light from the oversized front and back facing windows. Enter from your own private entrance on a lovely tree-lined Pennock Street. Walk a few steps up into the large living room with a fireplace which flows nicely into the dining room and open kitchen. Past the living space sits the spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet, and a full bathroom with a tub sitting just outside of that room. The lower level is home to another large bedroom with its own full bath and great closet space. This level also features great storage, laundry, and access to your 1 car enclosed garage parking space. This unit is freshly painted and cleaned!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 N PENNOCK STREET have any available units?
700 N PENNOCK STREET has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 N PENNOCK STREET have?
Some of 700 N PENNOCK STREET's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 N PENNOCK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
700 N PENNOCK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 N PENNOCK STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 N PENNOCK STREET is pet friendly.
Does 700 N PENNOCK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 700 N PENNOCK STREET offers parking.
Does 700 N PENNOCK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 N PENNOCK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 N PENNOCK STREET have a pool?
No, 700 N PENNOCK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 700 N PENNOCK STREET have accessible units?
No, 700 N PENNOCK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 700 N PENNOCK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 N PENNOCK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
