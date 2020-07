Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym green community parking cc payments bbq/grill internet access lobby package receiving volleyball court cats allowed on-site laundry e-payments key fob access online portal

Welcome to Academia Suites, now featuring community WiFi. We provide affordable apartments for both students and professionals. We offer your choice of spacious studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. Our two bedroom apartments feature two equal sized bedrooms perfect for roommates. Looking for off campus housing? Academia Suites is located near La Salle University, Temple University and the Community College of Philadelphia. Temple University students enjoy a complimentary shuttle service to and from Temple University main campus and medical campus. We are also conveniently located near public transportation. Residents enjoy a 24 hour fitness center and community lounge. Call today for more information.