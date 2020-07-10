2100 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Fitler Square
Price and availability
VERIFIED 1 day AGO
Studio
Unit 8M · Avail. now
$1,010
Studio · 1 Bath
Unit 12m · Avail. now
$1,095
Studio · 1 Bath · 200 sqft
Unit 15M · Avail. now
$1,115
Studio · 1 Bath
1 Bedroom
Unit 2A · Avail. Aug 1
$1,475
1 Bed · 1 Bath
Unit 15O · Avail. now
$1,535
1 Bed · 1 Bath
Unit 1E · Avail. now
$1,695
1 Bed · 1 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Embassy Apartments.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
gym
package receiving
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
concierge
internet access
lobby
package receiving
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!
Center City Philadelphia offers the region's best shopping, restaurants, and cultural experiences. Home to the Rittenhouse Square, Logan Square, and City Hall districts, Center City is the perfect choice for those looking to work or attend school in the city. Schuylkill River Park and a myriad of running paths are located within blocks, and allow outdoor leisure and city life to coexist beautifully.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: No parking.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Embassy Apartments have any available units?
Embassy Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.