Embassy Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:57 PM

Embassy Apartments

2100 Walnut St · (215) 995-2425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
2100 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

Studio

Unit 8M · Avail. now

$1,010

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 12m · Avail. now

$1,095

Studio · 1 Bath · 200 sqft

Unit 15M · Avail. now

$1,115

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Unit 2A · Avail. Aug 1

$1,475

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 15O · Avail. now

$1,535

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 1E · Avail. now

$1,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Embassy Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
gym
package receiving
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
concierge
internet access
lobby
package receiving
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!

Center City Philadelphia offers the region's best shopping, restaurants, and cultural experiences. Home to the Rittenhouse Square, Logan Square, and City Hall districts, Center City is the perfect choice for those looking to work or attend school in the city. Schuylkill River Park and a myriad of running paths are located within blocks, and allow outdoor leisure and city life to coexist beautifully.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: No parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Embassy Apartments have any available units?
Embassy Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Embassy Apartments have?
Some of Embassy Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Embassy Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Embassy Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Embassy Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Embassy Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Embassy Apartments offer parking?
No, Embassy Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Embassy Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Embassy Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Embassy Apartments have a pool?
No, Embassy Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Embassy Apartments have accessible units?
No, Embassy Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Embassy Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Embassy Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
