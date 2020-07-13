All apartments in Philadelphia
Chestnut Hall Apartments.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Chestnut Hall Apartments

3900 Chestnut St · (267) 440-6816
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Moving is a hassle, and the cost comes with a lot of last minute purchases. Let us help you out! Get up to $500 OFF when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Location

3900 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
University City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 935 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,198

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 380 sqft

Unit 1003 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,198

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 380 sqft

Unit 1014 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,217

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 380 sqft

See 13+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 620 · Avail. now

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 511 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,497

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 510 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,497

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chestnut Hall Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
concierge
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
parking
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Chestnut Hall Apartments in the University City area of Philadelphia, PA 19104 offers an ideal location if you work downtown or are seeking an off campus apartment. All studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments are smoke free in our pet friendly historic building and include A/C and 24 hour front desk attendant. Some apartment homes have walk in closets, wood floors and views of downtown Philly. Smart home technology available in every home! Just blocks from UPenn, Drexel, Rittenhouse Square and across Schuylkill River from Center City. We offer easy access to I 95, I 76, I 676, as well as LUCY Loop through University City , Suburban and 30th Street Stations. Or, go green by walking or biking to your destination. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $79 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed:
rent: $30
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $250/month. Parking for residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis in our private parking lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Chestnut Hall Apartments have any available units?
Chestnut Hall Apartments has 26 units available starting at $1,198 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Chestnut Hall Apartments have?
Some of Chestnut Hall Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chestnut Hall Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Chestnut Hall Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Moving is a hassle, and the cost comes with a lot of last minute purchases. Let us help you out! Get up to $500 OFF when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Is Chestnut Hall Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Chestnut Hall Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Chestnut Hall Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Chestnut Hall Apartments offers parking.
Does Chestnut Hall Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Chestnut Hall Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Chestnut Hall Apartments have a pool?
No, Chestnut Hall Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Chestnut Hall Apartments have accessible units?
No, Chestnut Hall Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Chestnut Hall Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Chestnut Hall Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

