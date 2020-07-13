Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors walk in closets oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center concierge elevator on-site laundry bike storage internet access parking

We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Chestnut Hall Apartments in the University City area of Philadelphia, PA 19104 offers an ideal location if you work downtown or are seeking an off campus apartment. All studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments are smoke free in our pet friendly historic building and include A/C and 24 hour front desk attendant. Some apartment homes have walk in closets, wood floors and views of downtown Philly. Smart home technology available in every home! Just blocks from UPenn, Drexel, Rittenhouse Square and across Schuylkill River from Center City. We offer easy access to I 95, I 76, I 676, as well as LUCY Loop through University City , Suburban and 30th Street Stations. Or, go green by walking or biking to your destination. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.