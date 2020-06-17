All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

4018 Pine St

4018 Pine Street · (215) 382-1300
Location

4018 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $2930 · Avail. now

$2,930

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Campus Apartments provides am affordable and private home away from home where students can live and study in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Our properties are conveniently located within walking distance to the University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University, The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill and The University of Sciences.Whether you ride a bike, walk, or use other transportation, you can live the off-campus lifestyle and never be too far from campus facilities.

Some apartment homes are equipped with dishwashers, garbage disposals, air conditioning, hardwood floors or wall to wall carpeting, and laundry facilities. There are units that have been recently upgraded or completely renovated.

As a special courtesy, Campus Apartments residents have access to the complimentary Campus Apartments, door to door, shuttle bus to transport you throughout the University City area.

Contact a Leasing Specialist today at 215-382-1300 to schedule an appointment or Stop by our Leasing Center located at 4043 Walnut Street to see our complete housing list.

Campus Apartments also offers private parking for $140.00 per month!

(RLNE2716067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4018 Pine St have any available units?
4018 Pine St has a unit available for $2,930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4018 Pine St have?
Some of 4018 Pine St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4018 Pine St currently offering any rent specials?
4018 Pine St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4018 Pine St pet-friendly?
No, 4018 Pine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4018 Pine St offer parking?
Yes, 4018 Pine St does offer parking.
Does 4018 Pine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4018 Pine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4018 Pine St have a pool?
No, 4018 Pine St does not have a pool.
Does 4018 Pine St have accessible units?
No, 4018 Pine St does not have accessible units.
Does 4018 Pine St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4018 Pine St has units with dishwashers.
