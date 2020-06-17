4018 Pine St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Campus Apartments provides am affordable and private home away from home where students can live and study in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Our properties are conveniently located within walking distance to the University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University, The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill and The University of Sciences.Whether you ride a bike, walk, or use other transportation, you can live the off-campus lifestyle and never be too far from campus facilities.



Some apartment homes are equipped with dishwashers, garbage disposals, air conditioning, hardwood floors or wall to wall carpeting, and laundry facilities. There are units that have been recently upgraded or completely renovated.



As a special courtesy, Campus Apartments residents have access to the complimentary Campus Apartments, door to door, shuttle bus to transport you throughout the University City area.



Contact a Leasing Specialist today at 215-382-1300 to schedule an appointment or Stop by our Leasing Center located at 4043 Walnut Street to see our complete housing list.



Campus Apartments also offers private parking for $140.00 per month!



