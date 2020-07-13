Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking bike storage garage internet access

We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Located in the Fitler Square neighborhood, Locust on the Park offers the convenience of urban living with a welcoming neighborhood feel. The newly upgraded apartments feature modern kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout the living areas, high, industrial ceilings with oversized windows and spacious, loft style floor plans. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Each apartment contains a private washer and dryer and walk in closets. Community also features a brand new 24 hour fitness center and new clubroom with demonstration kitchen. We are a pet friendly community with no weight limit on dogs. Located adjacent to Schuylkill River Park, provides close access to abundant green space and commuting is convenient with the nearby 30th Street Station. Tour without taking a step. Real time video tours now available! Contact us for your tour!