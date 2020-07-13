All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like Locust on the Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
Locust on the Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:00 AM

Locust on the Park

201 S 25th St · (267) 310-2884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Fitler Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

201 S 25th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Fitler Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 426 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,779

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 467 sqft

Unit 624 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 467 sqft

Unit 326 · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 467 sqft

See 3+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 704 · Avail. Oct 29

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 328 · Avail. Aug 8

$3,119

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1007 sqft

Unit 528 · Avail. Aug 15

$3,139

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1007 sqft

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$2,862

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Locust on the Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Located in the Fitler Square neighborhood, Locust on the Park offers the convenience of urban living with a welcoming neighborhood feel. The newly upgraded apartments feature modern kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout the living areas, high, industrial ceilings with oversized windows and spacious, loft style floor plans. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Each apartment contains a private washer and dryer and walk in closets. Community also features a brand new 24 hour fitness center and new clubroom with demonstration kitchen. We are a pet friendly community with no weight limit on dogs. Located adjacent to Schuylkill River Park, provides close access to abundant green space and commuting is convenient with the nearby 30th Street Station. Tour without taking a step. Real time video tours now available! Contact us for your tour! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $1-$1000
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: None, assigned: $20/month. Storage cages are available. None, assigned: $280/month. Covered garage parking options are available for residents. Surface lot, assigned: $225/month. Parking for residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis in our private parking lot.
Storage Details: Storage cage $20

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Locust on the Park have any available units?
Locust on the Park has 18 units available starting at $1,779 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Locust on the Park have?
Some of Locust on the Park's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Locust on the Park currently offering any rent specials?
Locust on the Park is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Is Locust on the Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Locust on the Park is pet friendly.
Does Locust on the Park offer parking?
Yes, Locust on the Park offers parking.
Does Locust on the Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Locust on the Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Locust on the Park have a pool?
No, Locust on the Park does not have a pool.
Does Locust on the Park have accessible units?
No, Locust on the Park does not have accessible units.
Does Locust on the Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Locust on the Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Locust on the Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rittenhouse Hill
633 W Rittenhouse St
Philadelphia, PA 19144
The St. James
200 W Washington Sq
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Metro Club
201 N 8th St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Avondale Apartments
4628 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
222 Rittenhouse
222 W Rittenhouse Square
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Edgewood Apartments
1508 West Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19132
Hamilton Court
101 S 39th St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
The Metropolitan- Roxborough
7841 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity