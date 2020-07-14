Amenities

24hr laundry hardwood floors parking e-payments key fob access bathtub

Unit Amenities hardwood floors bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry e-payments key fob access

Neighborhood Preservation and Development Fund (N.P.D.F.) welcomes you to a sophisticated, urban lifestyle in University City, Philadelphia. University City which earned its name from the six colleges and universities located here, is a wonderful place to live, work, and go to school. Professional on-site management and 24-hour emergency maintenance assure you of the carefree lifestyle that you desire in apartment home living. N.P.D.F. manages 400 apartments in 20 locations, many of which are historic buildings that combine original architectural details with modern amenities. Studio, one, two, three and four bedroom apartments are available from a wide selection of appealing designs.Residents enjoy the many shops, services, restaurants, theaters, museums and other cultural institutions. LUCY (Loop through University City) provides an easy commute, while SEPTA provides bus, trolley and subway services for easy access to Center City, Philadelphia. Major thoroughfares such as I-76 and the Blue Route, as well as 30th Street Train Station are just as convenient.