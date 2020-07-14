All apartments in Philadelphia
NPDF
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

NPDF

400 S 48th St · (215) 709-8241
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 S 48th St, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Garden Court

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 days AGO

Studio

Unit 4529 Spruce · Avail. now

$625

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit C104 · Avail. now

$775

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit C107 · Avail. now

$775

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Unit 4642 Spruce 1R · Avail. now

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 4504 Pine 2B · Avail. now

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 4517 Pine #1700 · Avail. now

$1,025

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit A102 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit C210 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit A301 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4040 Baltimore B5 · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from NPDF.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
parking
e-payments
key fob access
bathtub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
e-payments
key fob access
Neighborhood Preservation and Development Fund (N.P.D.F.) welcomes you to a sophisticated, urban lifestyle in University City, Philadelphia. University City which earned its name from the six colleges and universities located here, is a wonderful place to live, work, and go to school. Professional on-site management and 24-hour emergency maintenance assure you of the carefree lifestyle that you desire in apartment home living. N.P.D.F. manages 400 apartments in 20 locations, many of which are historic buildings that combine original architectural details with modern amenities. Studio, one, two, three and four bedroom apartments are available from a wide selection of appealing designs.Residents enjoy the many shops, services, restaurants, theaters, museums and other cultural institutions. LUCY (Loop through University City) provides an easy commute, while SEPTA provides bus, trolley and subway services for easy access to Center City, Philadelphia. Major thoroughfares such as I-76 and the Blue Route, as well as 30th Street Train Station are just as convenient.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: One month
Move-in Fees: $250 holding fees
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: On Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does NPDF have any available units?
NPDF has 11 units available starting at $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does NPDF have?
Some of NPDF's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is NPDF currently offering any rent specials?
NPDF is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is NPDF pet-friendly?
No, NPDF is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does NPDF offer parking?
Yes, NPDF offers parking.
Does NPDF have units with washers and dryers?
No, NPDF does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does NPDF have a pool?
No, NPDF does not have a pool.
Does NPDF have accessible units?
No, NPDF does not have accessible units.
Does NPDF have units with dishwashers?
No, NPDF does not have units with dishwashers.
