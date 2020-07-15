2553 MONTROSE ST Unit A

Amenities

Available 09/01/20 Introducing the luxury condos at Montrose Courts! Located in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as Kelly Drive running and biking trail, Rittenhouse Square, and more! This new construction luxury apartment building completed in fall 2018 is conveniently located on this quiet block of Montrose. Complete with communal backyard and a large roofdeck with unobstructed views of Center City, this is a true Grad Hospital gem. This spacious bi-level three bedroom is perfect for a group of young professionals commuting to Center City. The unit is complete with luxury finishes throughout, premium hardwood flooring, massive bedrooms, walk in closets, and European style windows. This 3 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2020-09-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.



