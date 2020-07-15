All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:12 PM

2553 MONTROSE ST Unit A

2553 Montrose Street · (267) 797-2175
Location

2553 Montrose Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2800 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
new construction
Available 09/01/20 Introducing the luxury condos at Montrose Courts! Located in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as Kelly Drive running and biking trail, Rittenhouse Square, and more! This new construction luxury apartment building completed in fall 2018 is conveniently located on this quiet block of Montrose. Complete with communal backyard and a large roofdeck with unobstructed views of Center City, this is a true Grad Hospital gem. This spacious bi-level three bedroom is perfect for a group of young professionals commuting to Center City. The unit is complete with luxury finishes throughout, premium hardwood flooring, massive bedrooms, walk in closets, and European style windows. This 3 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2020-09-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

(RLNE5908024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2553 MONTROSE ST Unit A have any available units?
2553 MONTROSE ST Unit A has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2553 MONTROSE ST Unit A have?
Some of 2553 MONTROSE ST Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2553 MONTROSE ST Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2553 MONTROSE ST Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2553 MONTROSE ST Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2553 MONTROSE ST Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 2553 MONTROSE ST Unit A offer parking?
No, 2553 MONTROSE ST Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 2553 MONTROSE ST Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2553 MONTROSE ST Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2553 MONTROSE ST Unit A have a pool?
No, 2553 MONTROSE ST Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 2553 MONTROSE ST Unit A have accessible units?
No, 2553 MONTROSE ST Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2553 MONTROSE ST Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2553 MONTROSE ST Unit A has units with dishwashers.
