Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage 24hr gym

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge doorman 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access yoga on-site laundry business center fire pit game room

The Avenue at East Falls offers the best value in apartments for rent in the Philadelphia area. We are committed to your comfort and convenience. Enjoy prompt service from our professional staff who are always at your service, including a 24-hour Doorman and Resident Concierge. Benefit from our extraordinary features including beautiful hardwood floors, modern kitchens and bathrooms, stunning views, a resort-style swimming pool, and state-of-the-art fitness center. We are under New Ownership - wait until you see what we have in store!