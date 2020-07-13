320 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Society Hill
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 305 · Avail. now
$1,805
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft
Unit 612 · Avail. now
$1,805
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft
Unit 405 · Avail. now
$1,830
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 105 · Avail. now
$2,265
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 320 Walnut Street.
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
concierge
doorman
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!
320 Walnut is within walking distance to major city attractions, lounges, bars, and quality dining, making this an excellent area for students, young professionals, and couples looking to enjoy the neighborhood in which they reside.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $0
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Off-Street parking.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 320 Walnut Street have any available units?
320 Walnut Street has 8 units available starting at $1,805 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.