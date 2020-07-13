All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like
320 Walnut Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
320 Walnut Street
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

320 Walnut Street

320 Walnut St · (215) 337-2441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Society Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

320 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Society Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$1,805

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 612 · Avail. now

$1,805

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$1,830

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$2,265

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 320 Walnut Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
concierge
doorman
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!

320 Walnut is within walking distance to major city attractions, lounges, bars, and quality dining, making this an excellent area for students, young professionals, and couples looking to enjoy the neighborhood in which they reside.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $0
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Off-Street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 320 Walnut Street have any available units?
320 Walnut Street has 8 units available starting at $1,805 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 Walnut Street have?
Some of 320 Walnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
320 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Walnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 320 Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 320 Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 320 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 Walnut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 320 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 320 Walnut Street have accessible units?
Yes, 320 Walnut Street has accessible units.
Does 320 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Hanover North Broad
322 N Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Forest Station
450 Byberry Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19116
1600 Callowhill
1600 Callowhill Street
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Falls Village
2991 W School House Ln
Philadelphia, PA 19144
St. Jude
5016 Pine St
Philadelphia, PA 19143
Fernrock Apartments
6041 N 10th St
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Society Hill Building
116 S 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
U City Flats
4612 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19139

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 BedroomsPhiladelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly PlacesPhiladelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs CreekSomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrookUniversity CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's UniversityTemple UniversityThomas Jefferson UniversityDrexel University