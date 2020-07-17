All apartments in Philadelphia
1927 SPRUCE STREET.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:43 PM

1927 SPRUCE STREET

1927 Spruce Street · (215) 564-7656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1927 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2R · Avail. now

$1,300

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1927 SPRUCE STREET have any available units?
1927 SPRUCE STREET has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 1927 SPRUCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1927 SPRUCE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1927 SPRUCE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1927 SPRUCE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1927 SPRUCE STREET offer parking?
No, 1927 SPRUCE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1927 SPRUCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1927 SPRUCE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1927 SPRUCE STREET have a pool?
No, 1927 SPRUCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1927 SPRUCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1927 SPRUCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1927 SPRUCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1927 SPRUCE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1927 SPRUCE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1927 SPRUCE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

