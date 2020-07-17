Sign Up
All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like
1927 SPRUCE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1927 SPRUCE STREET
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:43 PM
Find Out More
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1927 SPRUCE STREET
1927 Spruce Street
·
(215) 564-7656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Rittenhouse Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1927 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rittenhouse Square
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
Studio
Unit 2R · Avail. now
$1,300
Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1927 SPRUCE STREET have any available units?
1927 SPRUCE STREET has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Philadelphia Rent Report
.
Is 1927 SPRUCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1927 SPRUCE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1927 SPRUCE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1927 SPRUCE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Philadelphia
.
Does 1927 SPRUCE STREET offer parking?
No, 1927 SPRUCE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1927 SPRUCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1927 SPRUCE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1927 SPRUCE STREET have a pool?
No, 1927 SPRUCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1927 SPRUCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1927 SPRUCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1927 SPRUCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1927 SPRUCE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1927 SPRUCE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1927 SPRUCE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
