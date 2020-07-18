Amenities

You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:1911 Manton Street is a 3-story single family home with modern updates throughout and two separate outdoor spaces in the northern Point Breeze neighborhood of South Philly. There are hardwood floors throughout, except for the kitchen & baths which are tiled. First floor has an open floor plan living room, kitchen and dining area. The eat-in kitchen is large enough to have a breakfast nook in the corner, plus has an L-shaped breakfast bar for additional seating. Features include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry and stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, built-in microwave, garbage disposal. From the kitchen, french doors bring in lots of natural sunlight and lead out to the large, fenced in concrete patio area. Plenty of space for BBQ, patio furniture, garden planters, etc. The 2nd floor has two bedrooms with a full bath in between. The front bedroom is larger than the other, though both are a comfortable size and have ample closet space. The third floor consists entirely of the master bedroom with walk-in closet and en-suite bath which has a jetted bath tub. Off of the 3rd floor hall is a roof deck / balcony with unobstructed city skyline views. The unfinished basement is great for additional storage space and has a full sized washer & dryer for added convenience.About The Neighborhood:The home is located on one of the best blocks in the neighborhood. Almost every property along this tree-lined street has flowers & greenery out front. Friendly neighbors coordinate block parties and frequent block clean-up days. It's a smaller, quiet side street yet has such easy access to public transportation. The Route 17 SEPTA bus stop is at the corner of 20th & Federal, which takes you through Graduate Hospital & Rittenhouse Square north to Market Street and then travels east to City Hall and into Old City where it comes back and drops you back off at the corner of 19th & Federal. Can't get any easier, plus the location is super walkable to Graduate Hospital, Fitler Square and Rittenhouse Square, and close to the South Street bridge into University City and UPenn. It's a block and a half away from The American Sardine Bar & Chew Park / Playground.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.