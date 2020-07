Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator bathtub oven Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking cc payments cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly e-payments internet access online portal

Willow Bend apartments is tucked away in Mt. Airy's tree line, where you will find serenity and charm in the heart of East Mt. Airy. We have redecorated to celebrate our Grand Reopening! Come take a look at Willow Bend apartments in Mount Airy Philadelphia, PA... we are holding one just for you!