All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1725 PINE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1725 PINE STREET
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:10 PM

1725 PINE STREET

1725 Pine Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Rittenhouse Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1725 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!*Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom on a beautiful tree-lined street in the heart of Rittenhouse! This home was previously owned by an interior designer who has given the home significant character and charm. It's complete with hardwood floors, split system heating/cooling units, ceiling fans, washer/dryer and GARAGE PARKING. The kitchen includes a stainless steel refrigerator, gas cooking stove/oven, garbage disposal, granite counter top, modern cabinets, built in shelving and hanging pot rack. The master bedroom features a large closet and en suite bathroom with a tiled shower/tub combination and granite vanity sink. Relax outside in your beautiful brick garden and you will totally forget your in the city.*Sorry, no cats*Dogs <50 lbs permitted with owner approval*$500 non-refundable pet fee*Garage Parking included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 PINE STREET have any available units?
1725 PINE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 PINE STREET have?
Some of 1725 PINE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 PINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1725 PINE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 PINE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1725 PINE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1725 PINE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1725 PINE STREET offers parking.
Does 1725 PINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1725 PINE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 PINE STREET have a pool?
No, 1725 PINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1725 PINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1725 PINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 PINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1725 PINE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1725 PINE STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Liberty Crossings
3101 Woodhaven Rd W
Philadelphia, PA 19154
Metropolitan Manayunk Hill
450 Domino Ln
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Vue32
3201 Race St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Julian K. & Adrian C. Temple
4004 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
2311 Spruce Street
2311 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Hub at 31 Brewerytown
1410 North 31st Street
Philadelphia, PA 19121
1900 Arch
1900 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
girard court
2101 North College Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19121

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity