1725 PINE STREET

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!*Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom on a beautiful tree-lined street in the heart of Rittenhouse! This home was previously owned by an interior designer who has given the home significant character and charm. It's complete with hardwood floors, split system heating/cooling units, ceiling fans, washer/dryer and GARAGE PARKING. The kitchen includes a stainless steel refrigerator, gas cooking stove/oven, garbage disposal, granite counter top, modern cabinets, built in shelving and hanging pot rack. The master bedroom features a large closet and en suite bathroom with a tiled shower/tub combination and granite vanity sink. Relax outside in your beautiful brick garden and you will totally forget your in the city.*Sorry, no cats*Dogs <50 lbs permitted with owner approval*$500 non-refundable pet fee*Garage Parking included