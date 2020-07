Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub cable included extra storage ice maker oven smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage business center coffee bar conference room e-payments fire pit game room internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Welcome to the brand new apartments in University City. Vue32 gets you immediate access to everything in Philadelphia, while still remaining nestled in the tree lined, residential corner of Drexel's campus. Take a ten-minute walk over the Spring Garden Bridge puts the best of Philly's Museum District at your feet. The Schuylkill River Trail, Philadelphia's celebrated art museums, and a flagship Whole Foods are all within easy reach. Vue32's 16 story building features expansive floor-to-ceiling windows to flood homes with light, and efficient layouts that make living easy. One, two, and three-bedroom apartments open for move-in now!