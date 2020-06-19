Amenities

Welcome to 125 Sumac Street in Wissahickon, a secluded pocket of Roxborough with its own regional rail station! Close proximity to Manayunk, Chestnut Hill, Fairmount Park, Center City, Conshohocken and King of Prussia. Walking distance to the Wissahickon Valley Park, Pretzel Park, Main Street in Manayunk, the Ridge Avenue Business District in Roxborough, and the Wissahickon Train Station; as well as many convenient bus routes along Ridge Ave. Brought to you by Baker Street Partners, known for their excellent rehab work throughout the city, this four unit Victorian single has been fully rehabbed while maintaining it's original charm . Enter Unit 1 after passing through the vestibule and you are welcomed into an open living space featuring original mill-work, high ceilings, and ample sunlight. The kitchen includes all new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and gray shaker cabinets. This 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment also includes access to a washer and dryer, and private, secure storage in the basement; along with a shared porch to sit and enjoy the weather. Additional photos and a virtual tour can be arranged upon request.