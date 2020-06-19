All apartments in Philadelphia
125 SUMAC STREET

125 Sumac Street · (267) 535-2660
Location

125 Sumac Street, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Wissahickon

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to 125 Sumac Street in Wissahickon, a secluded pocket of Roxborough with its own regional rail station! Close proximity to Manayunk, Chestnut Hill, Fairmount Park, Center City, Conshohocken and King of Prussia. Walking distance to the Wissahickon Valley Park, Pretzel Park, Main Street in Manayunk, the Ridge Avenue Business District in Roxborough, and the Wissahickon Train Station; as well as many convenient bus routes along Ridge Ave. Brought to you by Baker Street Partners, known for their excellent rehab work throughout the city, this four unit Victorian single has been fully rehabbed while maintaining it's original charm . Enter Unit 1 after passing through the vestibule and you are welcomed into an open living space featuring original mill-work, high ceilings, and ample sunlight. The kitchen includes all new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and gray shaker cabinets. This 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment also includes access to a washer and dryer, and private, secure storage in the basement; along with a shared porch to sit and enjoy the weather. Additional photos and a virtual tour can be arranged upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 SUMAC STREET have any available units?
125 SUMAC STREET has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 SUMAC STREET have?
Some of 125 SUMAC STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 SUMAC STREET currently offering any rent specials?
125 SUMAC STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 SUMAC STREET pet-friendly?
No, 125 SUMAC STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 125 SUMAC STREET offer parking?
No, 125 SUMAC STREET does not offer parking.
Does 125 SUMAC STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 SUMAC STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 SUMAC STREET have a pool?
No, 125 SUMAC STREET does not have a pool.
Does 125 SUMAC STREET have accessible units?
No, 125 SUMAC STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 125 SUMAC STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 SUMAC STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
