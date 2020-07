Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center concierge elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly basketball court bbq/grill car charging clubhouse courtyard doorman hot tub internet access key fob access playground sauna tennis court volleyball court

Presidential City is the Philadelphia region’s best-located apartment community, found where the City meets the Suburbs, where City Ave meets 76, and where exceptional value meets exceptional living.



Offering sweeping city skyline and endless Fairmount park views, and large floorplans with timeless style, Presidential City offers the absolute best value in high-rise, full-service living with gated access, secure parking, and a large concierge staff at your service.



Post Brothers Apartments is Philadelphia’s source for newly delivered luxurious, yet affordable and environmentally friendly apartments in the city’s most beautiful neighborhoods.