1313 S. Gemini Rd.

Beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Edmond! Situated in the award winning Edmond School District located only minutes from the center of Edmond and walking distance to the local school. The kitchen has been updated with granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. The living room is very large complete with built-in shelving, gas fireplace, and wood floors. The master suite has a walk-in closet & private full bathroom. There's a deck in the backyard perfect for entertaining. Rent is $1425 per month and deposit is $1425. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets accepted - 2 pets max and cats need to be spayed or neutered. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit www.integrityokc.com.