Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:55 PM

1313 S. Gemini Rd.

1313 South Gemini Road · (405) 283-6521
Location

1313 South Gemini Road, Edmond, OK 73003
Valley Genes Kelly Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1732 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Edmond! Situated in the award winning Edmond School District located only minutes from the center of Edmond and walking distance to the local school. The kitchen has been updated with granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. The living room is very large complete with built-in shelving, gas fireplace, and wood floors. The master suite has a walk-in closet & private full bathroom. There's a deck in the backyard perfect for entertaining. Rent is $1425 per month and deposit is $1425. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets accepted - 2 pets max and cats need to be spayed or neutered. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit www.integrityokc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 S. Gemini Rd. have any available units?
1313 S. Gemini Rd. has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1313 S. Gemini Rd. have?
Some of 1313 S. Gemini Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 S. Gemini Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1313 S. Gemini Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 S. Gemini Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1313 S. Gemini Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 1313 S. Gemini Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 1313 S. Gemini Rd. offers parking.
Does 1313 S. Gemini Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 S. Gemini Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 S. Gemini Rd. have a pool?
No, 1313 S. Gemini Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1313 S. Gemini Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1313 S. Gemini Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 S. Gemini Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1313 S. Gemini Rd. has units with dishwashers.
