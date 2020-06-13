/
newcastle
106 Apartments for rent in Newcastle, OK
1516 NW 13th Street
1516 NW 13th Street
1516 NW 13th St, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1512 sqft
1516 NW 13th Street Available 07/01/20 3 Bed 2.5 bath in Newcastle! - Brand new 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 car garage duplex. On the corner of NW 16th and Country Club Rd.
702 NE 21st Terrace
702 NE 21st Terrace
702 Northeast 21st Terrace, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1281 sqft
702 NE 21st Terrace Available 08/01/20 3BR 2BA Duplex with 2 car garage - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage duplex with spacious yard in the desired Bradley IV subdivision in Newcastle.
3731 Black Forrest Court
3731 Black Forrest Court
3731 Black Forrest Ct, Newcastle, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2838 sqft
Beautiful new home 3 beds plus study or 4th bed, 3 car garage. In the Ridge addition. Craftsman style exterior and modern/urban farmhouse interior. Beautiful open living dining, kitchen, granite island separates the kitchen and the living room.
904 NW 6th Street
904 NW 6th Street
904 NW 6th St, Newcastle, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
513 St James Place
513 St James Place
513 St James Pl, Newcastle, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
821 NW 6th St
821 NW 6th St
821 NW 6th St, Newcastle, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1670 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1101 NW 5th
1101 NW 5th
1101 NW 5th St, Newcastle, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1670 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Montclair Parc
Montclair Parc
10900 S Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$771
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,061
1372 sqft
Prime location close to Oklahoma City Community College, Moore Schools and Earlywine Park and Golf Course. Apartments have private patio/balcony, oversized closets and designer kitchens. Resort-style swimming pool!
CrownRidge of Norman
CrownRidge of Norman
3751 Eagle Cliff Drive, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$975
1085 sqft
Units feature washer and dryer, high ceilings, and a/c. Community includes pool, property manager, and security system. Great location, close to Athletic Loft and Canadian Trails Park.
60 Units Available
Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
Studio
$810
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1025 sqft
Luxurious homes have faux wood flooring, 9-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool and business center. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Norman.
Springs at May Lakes
Springs at May Lakes
9990 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$762
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$836
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
1118 sqft
Units in this community have their own private balcony or patio. It's only minutes from I-44 and all the shopping, dining and entertainment that rests within the corridor. Community features clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Cross Timber
Cross Timber
10700 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes near 22, 55, and 91, just minutes from St. Joseph Hospital. Private parking with storage, gas BBQ facilities, a basketball court, and a playground for residents.
24 Units Available
Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq.
300 36th Ave SW, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$609
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
825 sqft
Savannah Ridge
Savannah Ridge
4701 W Heritage Place, Norman, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$560
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Landing on 9
Landing on 9
3231 Conestoga Dr, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$550
515 sqft
Anatole at Norman
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,050
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1130 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, this development offers convenient amenities like pet-friendly units, included utilities, an onsite swimming pool, and ample storage in all units.
Post Oak
Post Oak
705 Ridgecrest Ct, Norman, OK
Studio
$669
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$719
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
825 sqft
Comfortable apartments just minutes from the University of Oklahoma, with CART transportation service for residents. Updates include French doors, wood-grain floors, stainless steel appliances and screened patios.
Forest Pointe
Forest Pointe
1100 Oak Tree Ave, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$559
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$629
820 sqft
Spacious, comfortable units located close to the University of Oklahoma and Reeves Park, and only a short drive from the outdoor recreation at Lake Thunderbird.
Hampton Woods
Hampton Woods
3001 Oak Tree Ave, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$589
2 Bedrooms
$659
Located off Highway 9 in Norman, very close to the University of Oklahoma South Campus. Well-manicured property with waterscaping, BBQ grills, a pool with a wood sundeck and a tanning bed.
The Edge Of Moore
The Edge Of Moore
1200 NW 10th st, Moore, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$815
995 sqft
Welcome to The Edge of Moore Apartment Homes, an exciting apartment community where you can share the company of friends and the active lifestyle you've come to enjoy.
3237 SW 96th St
3237 SW 96th St
3237 Southwest 96th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$795
1751 sqft
HOME FOR RENT IN MOORE SCHOOLS!! NO DEPOSIT! - Property is being offered BELOW market rent with NO deposit.
1017 E. Louisiana Street
1017 E. Louisiana Street
1017 East Louisiana Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1225 sqft
Call about our move in special on this one! Brand new paint and clean as a whistle! 3 bedroom home for rent in Norman just a short walk or ride to the campus, near 12th and Lindsey! Wood floors, fenced yard and a great enclosed front porch! -
440 Elm Ave. #4
440 Elm Ave. #4
440 Elm Ave, Norman, OK
Studio
$750
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to OU Campus - Adorable efficiency apartment, completely updated, including new flooring, fixtures and paint throughout.
526 University Blvd
526 University Blvd
526 S University Blvd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$495
526 University Blvd Available 08/15/20 Spacious 1 bed, 1 bath duplex on Campus Corner! The Other Place - Spacious 1 bed, 1 bath close to Campus! On-site parking. Kitchen is equipped with stove, fridge, dining area. Walk-in closet. New windows.
