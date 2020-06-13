/
/
guthrie
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 PM
162 Apartments for rent in Guthrie, OK📍
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
414 N 13th St
414 North 13th Street, Guthrie, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
968 sqft
Rent to OWN - Guthrie - large lot and remodeled . - Property Id: 300667 Rent to OWN. 3 bedroom, 1 bath home featuring full basement, large lot with a shed and it is newly remodeled interior.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
117 W Harrison Avenue
117 West Harrison Avenue, Guthrie, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
This spacious 1,200sqft 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment is packed with character! Unique moldings and windows throughout the space offer a glimpse into the past while maintaining all of the comforts of the present.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
124 W Oklahoma Apartment B Avenue
124 W Oklahoma Ave, Guthrie, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1311 sqft
Live downtown Historic Guthrie.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
708 S Drexel Street
708 South Drexel Street, Guthrie, OK
3 Bedrooms
$900
1116 sqft
Spacious single family home on two lots; tile and carpet flooring, W/D hookups, refrigerator, microwave oven, storage building on property. Converted garage can be a 4th bedroom or 2nd living room. Security deposit is $800.00.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
Downstairs 115 S 1st St - 1
115 South 1st Street, Guthrie, OK
Studio
$400
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
OFFICE SPACE COMMERCIAL SPACE Downtown Guthrie Space For Lease 115 S 1st Street Approx. 800 sqft Downstairs - Open Concept Rear entrance to building All bills paid except internet options.
Results within 1 mile of Guthrie
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oak Tree
1 Unit Available
449 Saint Claire Drive
449 Saint Claire Dr, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$4,595
Such A DREAM! Basically BRAND NEW! Seven Oaks @ Oak Tree! - This home is located off of Kelly, north of Waterloo, through the monitored security gates at Oak Tree into Seven Oaks. What a dream! Great appeal from arrival.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12426 Hidden Run Road
12426 Hidden Run Road, Logan County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1848 sqft
FOR SALE OR LEASE: NEW HOME ON 1/2 OF AN ACRE IN HIDDEN OAKS ADDITION IN EDMOND. - 12426 Hidden Run Road Edmond, Ok. 73044 Hidden Oaks Addition (From Waterloo & Broadway go approx. 4 miles North to Forrest Hills.
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1205 Shannon Ln
1205 Shannon Lane, Logan County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,279
2046 sqft
1205 Shannon Ln Available 08/01/20 WOW! Peaceful Country Living In Edmond ~ One Of A Kind Large Family Ranch Style Home On Almost 2 Acres!!! - You Absolutely Will Not Want to Miss This Home ~ Quite & Sophisticated Living In Edmond with Everything
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Belle Pointe
1 Unit Available
2716 Lillehammer Drive
2716 Lillehammer Drive, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3439 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2716 Lillehammer Drive in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
1 Unit Available
2502 Sand Plum Drive
2502 Sand Plum Drive, Logan County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2410 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home with lots of space inside and out. Spacious living room with a beautiful fireplace to relax in front of on those chilly nights. Separate bonus room that could be used as a second living space or game room.
Results within 5 miles of Guthrie
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 4 at 03:02pm
17 Units Available
Kickingbird Hills
1900 Kickingbird Rd, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$570
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kickingbird Hills in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1821 Yosemite Pl
1821 Yosemite Place, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1588 sqft
1821 Yosemite Pl Available 07/01/20 Great 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car Home in Edmond - Great 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car home near Danforth & Santa Fe. The living room features a wood burning fireplace, access to the covered back patio and opens into the dining.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3009 Wind Call Lane
3009 Wind Call Ln, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
3009 Wind Call Lane Available 08/01/20 Stunning House N Edmond! 2 minute walk to Centennial Elem! - This home is located in Centennial @ Iron Horse Ranch on Coltrane, north of Coffee Creek.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
214 N Broadway Ave
214 N Broadway St, Crescent, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1600 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Close to Crescent Schools - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom just seconds from Crescent schools. You don't want to miss this one. Right through the front door, you have a spacious living room with great natural light.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3605 Oakridge Circle
3605 Oakridge Circle, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1876 sqft
3605 Oakridge Circle Available 06/15/20 Lovely East Edmond 3 bed + study, 2 bath, 2 car! - You will love this 3 bedroom + office, 2 bath, 2 car is located near 2nd and I-35 in the Windsong addition.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glendale Acres
1 Unit Available
2832 Pacifica Lane
2832 Pacifica Ln, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,115
1867 sqft
FOR LEASE: 2832 PACIFICA LN EDMOND, OK. 73044 3 OR 4 BDRM - 2832 PACIFICIA LANE EDMOND, OK. 73044 INSPIRADA ADDITION North side of Covell between Bryant & Coltrane.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
618 Sisken Ct
618 Sisken Court, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1455 sqft
618 Sisken Ct Available 06/20/20 Great 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car in Edmond! - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage duplex located off Kelly between Edmond & Danforth. Living room with wood-burning fireplace and built ins.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3217 Briargate Road
3217 Briargate Rd, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2000 sqft
3217 Briargate Road Available 07/19/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in East Edmond with 3 Car Garage - Edmond Schools - 3 bedrooms with optional fourth bedroom or study, 2 full bathrooms and a 3 car garage.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2317 Heavenly Drive
2317 Heavenly Dr, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2902 sqft
2317 Heavenly Drive Available 07/20/20 Large 4 Bedroom 4 Bath Home in Edmond Schools with Storm Shelter - Absolutely stunning 4 bedroom, 4 bath home in the picturesque Kingsbury Ridge addition.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Steeplechase
1 Unit Available
2316 Steeplechase Rd
2316 Steeplechase Road, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful House Near I-35 - Property Id: 296983 Just Finished new painting, new bright natural color in the whole house. New paints for closet, master bathroom, Kitchen cabinets. New AC, new granite countertop in the kitchen.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1124 E Campbell
1124 E Campbell St, Edmond, OK
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2105 sqft
Looking for a rental by UCO? Here it is! 5 Bedroom & 3 Bathrooms - Everything Included! (Text Contact Below) - Perfect modern 5 bedroom 3 bedroom house in Edmond next to campus for rent! Downstairs has an open floor plan perfect for multiple people
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Steeplechase
1 Unit Available
2208 Animada Place
2208 Animada Pl, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1885 sqft
Edmond Hill Country For Lease !! - BRAND NEW DEVELOPMENT IN NE EDMOND* 3-CAR GARAGE *STUDY OR 4TH BEDROOM OFF OF ENTRY - DOES HAVE A CLOSET*GREAT CURB APPEAL*LOTS OF QUALITY FINISHING TOUCHES*WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT MAJORITY OF THE FIRST FLOOR*OPEN
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3400 Oak Valley
3400 Oak Valley Drive, Logan County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
North Edmond - Property Id: 253469 Nice Mobile home on large wooded almost 1 acre lot. Extra land available. Lease/purchase option available. New Guthrie school nearby.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Thomas Trails
1 Unit Available
445 Gold Fields Trail
445 Gold Fields Trail, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,145
2293 sqft
445 Gold Fields Trail Available 07/11/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Storm Shelter in Edmond Schools - Large 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Edmond Schools.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Guthrie, the median rent is $487 for a studio, $540 for a 1-bedroom, $691 for a 2-bedroom, and $946 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Guthrie, check out our monthly Guthrie Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Guthrie area include Mid-America Christian University, Moore Norman Technology Center, University of Central Oklahoma, Southern Nazarene University, and Oklahoma Christian University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Guthrie from include Oklahoma City, Norman, Edmond, Midwest City, and Moore.