Apartment List
/
OK
/
bethany
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:41 PM

155 Apartments for rent in Bethany, OK

📍
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:07pm
5 Units Available
Council Crossing Apartment Homes
7920 NW 21st St, Bethany, OK
1 Bedroom
$680
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
921 sqft
At Council Crossing we believe apartment living is more than just four walls. From the moment you walk through your front door, youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7001 NW 45th
7001 Northwest 45th Street, Bethany, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1006 sqft
AMAZING, REMODELED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM HOME IN BETHANY FOR LEASE !! - AMAZING, REMODELED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM HOME IN BETHANY FOR LEASE !! Amazing 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Detached Garage home is available for lease and features the

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7408 NW 22nd St
7408 NW 22nd St, Bethany, OK
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$99 Move In Special!! - Property Id: 273904 Western Oaks Apartment Homes is located in the heart of Bethany. We are conveniently located near shopping, schools, restaurants, and minutes away from Lake Overholser and Downtown OKC.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
3700 North Riverside Drive
3700 North Riverside Drive, Bethany, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1400 sqft
Wonderful three bedroom (or two bed and an office), two bath home with two car garage, one mile from Lake Overholser. New paint, flooring, carpet and ceiling fans throughout the home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
3128 N Divis Avenue
3128 North Divis Avenue, Bethany, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1746 sqft
Beautifully updated 2 story home for lease in the quiet Rockwell Oaks neighborhood.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
2001 N Keeton Avenue
2001 North Keeton Avenue, Bethany, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1471 sqft
Very nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located on a spacious corner lot in Bethany. Brand new interior paint throughout and wood vinyl plank flooring! The kitchen features a dishwasher, range, bar seating, and plenty of storage space.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
1709 North Alexander Lane
1709 North Alexander Lane, Bethany, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2008 sqft
Don't miss out on this home!! This 4 bed 2 bath has updated flooring and kitchen! New appliances and granite counter tops. Pets are welcome! Please call Buffalo Property Management at 405-229-5261 Monday-Friday between the hours of 9:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.
Results within 1 mile of Bethany
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated December 19 at 12:34am
Knights Lake
23 Units Available
Hefner Hollow
6708 W Wilshire Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$660
3 Bedrooms
$730
4 Bedrooms
$975
Spacious floor plans with full-size washer and dryer and walk-in closets. Located nearby multiple recreation spots, including Soccer City and Gaillardia Country Club. Also near a wide range of restaurants like Tai Pei, Fuze, and Charleston's Restaurant.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Windsor Hills
1 Unit Available
2808 N Sterling Ave
2808 North Sterling Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2132 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage in Windsor Hills Addition Putnam City Schools Oklahoma City - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom is located in the Windsor Hills Addition in Oklahoma City. Quiet neighborhood with mature trees and lovely landscaping.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6018 NW 53RD TER
6018 Northwest 53rd Terrace, Warr Acres, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1056 sqft
Convient Locactaion and Low Maintence - You will love this furnished 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo on 6018 nw 53rd terrece in Warr Acres. This property has FREE WI-FI.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8183 NW 23rd
8183 Northwest 23rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$895
1275 sqft
2 bed 1 1/2 bath condo off NW 23rd! - Condo! Includes All major Appliances Fridge, Washer and Dryer! We Pay Water! You Only Pay Electric! 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2+1/2 Bath, Quiet Neighborhood! Call Today! (RLNE5840166)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5593 NW 50TH C
5593 Northwest 50th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$660
700 sqft
1 BED 1 BATH LAKEVIEW - Property Id: 291055 LAKEVIEW TOP LEVEL UNIT! READY TO GO AND FLOORING THROUGHOUT.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
5901 N Macarthur Boulevard
5901 North Macarthur Boulevard, Warr Acres, OK
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3200 sqft
Wide open and expansive home complete with kitchen club area. Totally updated kitchen, fenced, private back yard, double car garage, formal dining room. Two fire places and very, very roomy. Immaculate condition.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
Greenvale
1 Unit Available
7449 Northwest 7th Street
7449 Northwest 7th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1295 sqft
This beautiful 4bd-2ba-2ga home in Oklahoma City has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
5600 Julie ct
5600 Julie Court, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$925
1214 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with a 2 car garage! Spacious living room open to the dining room & kitchen. Appliances included - refrigerator, range, and dishwasher! Washer & electric dryer connections.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Greenvale
1 Unit Available
7408 Northwest 6th Street
7408 Northwest 6th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Lovely home in NW OKC! Very cozy house completely renovated with fresh paint, new floors, kitchen, bathroom, etc. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, fenced yard, and an attached 2 car garage. Do not disturb residents.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
West 10th
1 Unit Available
1611 MacArthur - 1611-J
1611 North Macarthur Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$599
800 sqft
120 units

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
10/18 Neighborhood Watch
1 Unit Available
8217 Golden Oaks Road
8217 Golden Oaks Road, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3494 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! Charming 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on a gorgeous treed lot walking distance to the lake! This home has tons of character and updates.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
Greenvale
1 Unit Available
7410 NW 10th Street-1a
7410 Northwest 10th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
Brand New Apartment Homes Granite Countertops Grad Wood Floors Stainless Steel Appliance Huge Rooms and Closets New Windows/Doors Gated Community Pet Friendly Brand New Apartment Homes 3bed, 2 bath 1100 sq ft, call 719-223-4830 Granite

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
Greenvale
1 Unit Available
7402 NW 10th Street-1a
7402 Northwest 10th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$600
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Apartment Homes Granite Countertops Grad Wood Floors Stainless Steel Appliance Huge Rooms and Closets New Windows/Doors Gated Community Pet Friendly Brand New Apartment Homes 1 bed, 1 bath 750 sq ft call 719-223-4830 Granite

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
6004 NW 53rd Ter
6004 Northwest 53rd Terrace, Warr Acres, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1259 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated Town home with 3 beds 2 baths. Private backyard. Washer and Dryer provided by landlord. Beautiful newly renovated Town home with 3 beds 2 baths. Private backyard. Washer and Dryer provided by landlord.

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Knights Lake
1 Unit Available
7507 Knight lake Dr - 7507 Knight Lake Dr
7507 Knight Lake Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1912 sqft
Updated Spacious Home - Want a property close to lake but all the amenities of city living? Then this is the property for you! This Duplex is huge! With plenty of room upstairs and downstairs, you'll never want for space.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
West 10th
1 Unit Available
6844 NW 16th Street
6844 Northwest 16th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$685
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6844 NW 16th Street in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Bethany
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
Council Heights
20 Units Available
Northridge (Retreat at River Bend)
8114 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$590
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
950 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community offers pool, gym, and Internet access. Great central location, close to Northwest Expressway and Lake Hefner.

Median Rent in Bethany

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Bethany is $686, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $878.
Studio
$620
1 Bed
$686
2 Beds
$878
3+ Beds
$1,203

June 2020 Bethany Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bethany Rent Report. Bethany rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bethany rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Bethany Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bethany Rent Report. Bethany rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bethany rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Bethany rents increased significantly over the past month

Bethany rents have increased 0.5% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bethany stand at $687 for a one-bedroom apartment and $879 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Bethany's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Bethany rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Bethany has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Bethany is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bethany's median two-bedroom rent of $879 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Bethany.
    • While rents in Bethany remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bethany than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Bethany.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Bethany?
    In Bethany, the median rent is $620 for a studio, $686 for a 1-bedroom, $878 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,203 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bethany, check out our monthly Bethany Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Bethany?
    Some of the colleges located in the Bethany area include Southern Nazarene University, Mid-America Christian University, Moore Norman Technology Center, University of Central Oklahoma, and Oklahoma Christian University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Bethany?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bethany from include Oklahoma City, Norman, Edmond, Midwest City, and Moore.

    Similar Pages

    Bethany 1 BedroomsBethany 2 Bedrooms
    Bethany 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBethany Apartments with Pool
    Bethany Apartments with Washer-Dryer