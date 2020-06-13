175 Apartments for rent in Edmond, OK📍
An overnight sensation, Edmond has stood its ground thanks to a vibrant, friendly community. When one thinks Oklahoma, they may think rural, average and classic Americana. Sure, the city is located off of Route 66. You know, the one they wrote that song about? But it is anything but rural and average. While it does exude a certain American hometown feel, Edmond is eclectic, artsy and growing. So, pack your bags and abide by the city sign: Welcome to Edmond, come grow with us.
Looking for cookie cutter homes and rows of townhomes? Edmond isn’t for you. This upscale suburban city prides itself of individuality and that goes for their housing, as well. While some of the neighborhoods feature gates and HOA fees and apartment complexes are abundant, the streets in Edmond aren’t lined with the same ‘ol manufactured dwellings. It’s more of an established homes with a story kind of town. Wanna figure out which special little place you should call home? Follow us.
West Edmond: A bit closer to the OKC city limits (that’s Oklahoma City, if you don’t know, now you know), the West side of Edmond is a tad bit cheaper in price (one bedrooms starting around $645) than some other parts of the city. Minutes away from downtown and OKC, the west side is a prime locale for 20-30 somethings looking for a nice pad a few minutes from downtown and UCO. Many of the housing communities in this area are filled with wealthy residents (families and seniors) in search of quiet, suburban living and good schools. Apartments here don’t slack on the high class goodies either. Some feature fireplaces with gas logs, private garages, courtesy officers on site, granite kitchens and tanning beds—kinda like the Jersey Shore…but not. At all.
Downtown: It has festivals. It has dining. It has bars and entertainment. It has great shopping, culture and public art structures. The only thing downtown Edmond doesn’t have is lots of skyscrapers and smog. And the folks here like it that way. Located near the I-35 and Route 77/Broadway Extension (perfect for commuting), downtown living is all about established homes and luxury apartments. How luxurious you ask? Do wifi, pools, game rooms, courtesy patrol and libraries mean anything to you? Ideal for students (some complexes feature roommate matching/roommate floor plans), working professionals (who can later hit the bar scene) and up-and-comers. Rent rates fluctuate a bit in this area because it’s all about amenities. You can score a one bedroom flat for around $460 in one complex with little to no perks yet pay around $700 at another that features all the bells and whistles. Living here also puts you within walking distance to Edmond Medical Center. In case all of this prime real estate is too much for you to handle.
Midtown: Let’s say you have a busy day ahead of you. You jog in Kelly Park or a nearby walking trail, grab a cup of coffee at a local shop, drop the kids off at school (or attend school yourself) and head to work via the Broadway Extension. The beauty of midtown is that…well, it’s midtown. It covers all the bases and will have you headed in either direction in no time. This upper middle income has it all for people of all ages, which may be why it is one of the most popular areas in the city. Houses here are well established (some newer) dwellings full of growing families (did we mention the amazing schools here?) and featuring large front yards. The apartments in this area are full of urban sophisticates. Working professionals (single or coupled) make cozy homes out of the lush apartments here. Breakfast bars, fireplaces and saunas are just some of the perks for renters around here. Two bedrooms start at around $750 but if you are more of a lone ranger, you can ban a one bedroom for around $625.
Edmond is a pretty upper middle class area. Rents tend to be a bit more here than in other parts of Oklahoma (aside from certain parts of OKC), but they do coincide with cost of living.
If you are traveling with a pet, it’ll cost ya. Make sure you and Fido are in it for the long haul before you lay down a (typically) non-refundable deposit. Deposits start around $150 and go up. Often times they depend on the weight and breed of the pup.
That said, it pays to be studious or just older and wiser. Some Edmond apartments offer senior and student discounts (up to 3% off your rent). Cha-ching!
If you are fan of all four seasons and love a chilly (read: cold) winter, this is the town for you. Sure, it has seen its share of hot, hot summers and frigid winters but overall, the weather here is pretty spot on during all four seasons. We wish we could say the same for the traffic, though. Because it is so close to major schools, off the Broadway Extension and a pseudo-suburb of OKC (don’t repeat that to the locals), the traffic is pretty busy throughout the day. Be sure to leave home a bit early for work/school.
If you want to go green, learn two words (well, one compound word): CityLink. This bus system serves residents throughout the Edmond area. All wheelchair friendly, the buses run every day (except major holidays) and has an ExpressLink to get you to OKC in no time. And all transfers are FREE!!
No. We aren’t going to break out into show tunes. We are just going to give you the facts. Life in Edmond is quaint yet sophisticated. Residents are cultured yet fanatic about sports (Oklahoma State is not far and the Thunder rule here). It’s about walking trails and busy traffic. A fun downtown coexists with quiet neighborhoods. Edmond is everything good about a city rolled into one and it just keeps growing. The only thing missing is you. “Oh, there’s never been a better time to start in life…” Sorry, we had to.
June 2020 Edmond Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Edmond Rent Report. Edmond rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Edmond rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.
Edmond rent trends were flat over the past month
Edmond rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Edmond stand at $807 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,032 for a two-bedroom. Edmond's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Edmond rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
Rent growth in Edmond has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Edmond is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Edmond's median two-bedroom rent of $1,032 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Edmond.
- While rents in Edmond remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Edmond than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Edmond.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.