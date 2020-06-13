Apartment List
175 Apartments for rent in Edmond, OK

📍
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
25 Units Available
Coffee Creek
501 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
Studio
$650
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$620
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coffee Creek in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
Windrush
200 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$750
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1130 sqft
Convenient to Route 77. Cable-ready apartments with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Select homes include utility rooms with washer/dryers. Numerous on-site recreational facilities, including a fitness center, sand volleyball court, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
15 Units Available
Spring Creek of Edmond
777 E 15th St, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$793
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$904
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,223
1415 sqft
Near Edmond Memorial High School and the University of Central Oklahoma. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood-style floors, granite countertops and private balconies or patios. On-site pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Pets welcomed.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 4 at 03:02pm
17 Units Available
Kickingbird Hills
1900 Kickingbird Rd, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$570
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kickingbird Hills in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
Henderson Hills
1 Unit Available
636 Belle Air Avenue
636 Belle Air Avenue, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1087 sqft
Darling home nestled in the Henderson Hills Addition of Edmond, Oklahoma. This charming one story 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom has newer laminate flooring, newer ceiling fans, and newer blinds. There is a large living room and dining area.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8208 NW 158th Street
8208 NW 158th St, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2300 sqft
8208 NW 158th Street Available 06/24/20 4 Bedroom 3 Bath with Bonus Room - Deer Creek Schools! - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Valley Genes Kelly Park
1 Unit Available
925 Mercury Rd
925 Mercury Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Edmond Home Ready for New Family - Beautiful 3 bedroom Edmond home ready for it's new family! Includes 2 car garage. Pets accepted! Section 8 not accepted (RLNE5708923)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Summer Oaks
1 Unit Available
2200 Summer Way Lane
2200 Summer Way Lane, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
2200 Summer Way Lane Available 07/01/20 Super Neighborhood! This home is CUTE! - This home is in Summer Oaks addition; located off of 33rd and Santa Fe. Cozy home in a great neighborhood! Spacious living room with fireplace and high ceilings.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Valley Genes Kelly Park
1 Unit Available
1109 JUNO CIRCLE
1109 Juno Circle, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1700 sqft
1109 JUNO CIRCLE Available 07/10/20 Corner Lot - 2 Living Areas - Edmond Schools - 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 living areas, 2 car garage, 1,700 sq. ft. (est.), built in 1976 in the Kelly Park Addition on a corner lot.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oak Tree
1 Unit Available
449 Saint Claire Drive
449 Saint Claire Dr, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$4,595
Such A DREAM! Basically BRAND NEW! Seven Oaks @ Oak Tree! - This home is located off of Kelly, north of Waterloo, through the monitored security gates at Oak Tree into Seven Oaks. What a dream! Great appeal from arrival.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1717 Running Branch Road
1717 Running Branch Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1717 Running Branch Road Available 07/01/20 A Great Neighborhood to Call Home! - This home is located in Forest Oaks at Bryant and 15th.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1417 Jamestown
1417 Jamestown, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Beautiful Landscaping! Above Ground Storm Shelter! - This home is located in Copperfield on 2nd between Santa Fe and Kelly. Beautiful granite, updated fans + fixtures, stainless appliances! Lots of cabinet space in the kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1821 Yosemite Pl
1821 Yosemite Place, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1588 sqft
1821 Yosemite Pl Available 07/01/20 Great 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car Home in Edmond - Great 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car home near Danforth & Santa Fe. The living room features a wood burning fireplace, access to the covered back patio and opens into the dining.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3009 Wind Call Lane
3009 Wind Call Ln, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
3009 Wind Call Lane Available 08/01/20 Stunning House N Edmond! 2 minute walk to Centennial Elem! - This home is located in Centennial @ Iron Horse Ranch on Coltrane, north of Coffee Creek.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3605 Oakridge Circle
3605 Oakridge Circle, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1876 sqft
3605 Oakridge Circle Available 06/15/20 Lovely East Edmond 3 bed + study, 2 bath, 2 car! - You will love this 3 bedroom + office, 2 bath, 2 car is located near 2nd and I-35 in the Windsong addition.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3010 STONEPOINT DRIVE
3010 Stonepoint Drive, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$975
1352 sqft
3010 STONEPOINT DRIVE Available 07/07/20 2 Story Townhome in East Edmond - Must See - 2 Story Townhome in East Edmond with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, 2 car garage, 1,352 sq. ft. (est.), built in 1984 in the Stonepoint addition.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glendale Acres
1 Unit Available
2832 Pacifica Lane
2832 Pacifica Ln, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,115
1867 sqft
FOR LEASE: 2832 PACIFICA LN EDMOND, OK. 73044 3 OR 4 BDRM - 2832 PACIFICIA LANE EDMOND, OK. 73044 INSPIRADA ADDITION North side of Covell between Bryant & Coltrane.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
618 Sisken Ct
618 Sisken Court, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1455 sqft
618 Sisken Ct Available 06/20/20 Great 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car in Edmond! - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage duplex located off Kelly between Edmond & Danforth. Living room with wood-burning fireplace and built ins.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
723 Rimrock Rd
723 Rimrock Road, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
934 sqft
2 Bed, 2 Bath just off of Coltrane and 2nd - Up for rent, we have a wonderful 2 Bed, 2 Bath townhome in Edmond. This property has an amazing location, sitting just off of Coltrane and 2nd, you love its close proximity to everything.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3217 Briargate Road
3217 Briargate Rd, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2000 sqft
3217 Briargate Road Available 07/19/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in East Edmond with 3 Car Garage - Edmond Schools - 3 bedrooms with optional fourth bedroom or study, 2 full bathrooms and a 3 car garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2317 Heavenly Drive
2317 Heavenly Dr, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2902 sqft
2317 Heavenly Drive Available 07/20/20 Large 4 Bedroom 4 Bath Home in Edmond Schools with Storm Shelter - Absolutely stunning 4 bedroom, 4 bath home in the picturesque Kingsbury Ridge addition.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2600 Portofino Pl
2600 Portofino Place, Edmond, OK
5 Bedrooms
$5,495
4789 sqft
Edmond home - Rent to Own - Must See! - Property Id: 296986 Come see the potential this home has to offer.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Steeplechase
1 Unit Available
2316 Steeplechase Rd
2316 Steeplechase Road, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful House Near I-35 - Property Id: 296983 Just Finished new painting, new bright natural color in the whole house. New paints for closet, master bathroom, Kitchen cabinets. New AC, new granite countertop in the kitchen.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1124 E Campbell
1124 E Campbell St, Edmond, OK
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2105 sqft
Looking for a rental by UCO? Here it is! 5 Bedroom & 3 Bathrooms - Everything Included! (Text Contact Below) - Perfect modern 5 bedroom 3 bedroom house in Edmond next to campus for rent! Downstairs has an open floor plan perfect for multiple people

Median Rent in Edmond

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Edmond is $806, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,032.
Studio
$728
1 Bed
$806
2 Beds
$1,032
3+ Beds
$1,413
City GuideEdmond
Named for a rail service agent in the 1800s, Edmond, Oklahoma was founded on the basic need for water and coal. Today, it meets the basic needs of over 80,000 residents—though they live here for much more than the coal and water. You need examples? How about a thriving downtown, proximity to Oklahoma City, public art projects (bronze, glass and steel sculptures located throughout the city), two colleges (University of Central Oklahoma and Oklahoma Christian University) and Rugby. Yes, we said...

An overnight sensation, Edmond has stood its ground thanks to a vibrant, friendly community. When one thinks Oklahoma, they may think rural, average and classic Americana. Sure, the city is located off of Route 66. You know, the one they wrote that song about? But it is anything but rural and average. While it does exude a certain American hometown feel, Edmond is eclectic, artsy and growing. So, pack your bags and abide by the city sign: Welcome to Edmond, come grow with us.

Anti-Stepford

Looking for cookie cutter homes and rows of townhomes? Edmond isn’t for you. This upscale suburban city prides itself of individuality and that goes for their housing, as well. While some of the neighborhoods feature gates and HOA fees and apartment complexes are abundant, the streets in Edmond aren’t lined with the same ‘ol manufactured dwellings. It’s more of an established homes with a story kind of town. Wanna figure out which special little place you should call home? Follow us.

West Edmond: A bit closer to the OKC city limits (that’s Oklahoma City, if you don’t know, now you know), the West side of Edmond is a tad bit cheaper in price (one bedrooms starting around $645) than some other parts of the city. Minutes away from downtown and OKC, the west side is a prime locale for 20-30 somethings looking for a nice pad a few minutes from downtown and UCO. Many of the housing communities in this area are filled with wealthy residents (families and seniors) in search of quiet, suburban living and good schools. Apartments here don’t slack on the high class goodies either. Some feature fireplaces with gas logs, private garages, courtesy officers on site, granite kitchens and tanning beds—kinda like the Jersey Shore…but not. At all.

Downtown: It has festivals. It has dining. It has bars and entertainment. It has great shopping, culture and public art structures. The only thing downtown Edmond doesn’t have is lots of skyscrapers and smog. And the folks here like it that way. Located near the I-35 and Route 77/Broadway Extension (perfect for commuting), downtown living is all about established homes and luxury apartments. How luxurious you ask? Do wifi, pools, game rooms, courtesy patrol and libraries mean anything to you? Ideal for students (some complexes feature roommate matching/roommate floor plans), working professionals (who can later hit the bar scene) and up-and-comers. Rent rates fluctuate a bit in this area because it’s all about amenities. You can score a one bedroom flat for around $460 in one complex with little to no perks yet pay around $700 at another that features all the bells and whistles. Living here also puts you within walking distance to Edmond Medical Center. In case all of this prime real estate is too much for you to handle.

Midtown: Let’s say you have a busy day ahead of you. You jog in Kelly Park or a nearby walking trail, grab a cup of coffee at a local shop, drop the kids off at school (or attend school yourself) and head to work via the Broadway Extension. The beauty of midtown is that…well, it’s midtown. It covers all the bases and will have you headed in either direction in no time. This upper middle income has it all for people of all ages, which may be why it is one of the most popular areas in the city. Houses here are well established (some newer) dwellings full of growing families (did we mention the amazing schools here?) and featuring large front yards. The apartments in this area are full of urban sophisticates. Working professionals (single or coupled) make cozy homes out of the lush apartments here. Breakfast bars, fireplaces and saunas are just some of the perks for renters around here. Two bedrooms start at around $750 but if you are more of a lone ranger, you can ban a one bedroom for around $625.

Things to know before you go:

Edmond is a pretty upper middle class area. Rents tend to be a bit more here than in other parts of Oklahoma (aside from certain parts of OKC), but they do coincide with cost of living.

If you are traveling with a pet, it’ll cost ya. Make sure you and Fido are in it for the long haul before you lay down a (typically) non-refundable deposit. Deposits start around $150 and go up. Often times they depend on the weight and breed of the pup.

That said, it pays to be studious or just older and wiser. Some Edmond apartments offer senior and student discounts (up to 3% off your rent). Cha-ching!

The Good and the Bad aka The Weather and the Traffic:

If you are fan of all four seasons and love a chilly (read: cold) winter, this is the town for you. Sure, it has seen its share of hot, hot summers and frigid winters but overall, the weather here is pretty spot on during all four seasons. We wish we could say the same for the traffic, though. Because it is so close to major schools, off the Broadway Extension and a pseudo-suburb of OKC (don’t repeat that to the locals), the traffic is pretty busy throughout the day. Be sure to leave home a bit early for work/school.

If you want to go green, learn two words (well, one compound word): CityLink. This bus system serves residents throughout the Edmond area. All wheelchair friendly, the buses run every day (except major holidays) and has an ExpressLink to get you to OKC in no time. And all transfers are FREE!!

Better than OK:

No. We aren’t going to break out into show tunes. We are just going to give you the facts. Life in Edmond is quaint yet sophisticated. Residents are cultured yet fanatic about sports (Oklahoma State is not far and the Thunder rule here). It’s about walking trails and busy traffic. A fun downtown coexists with quiet neighborhoods. Edmond is everything good about a city rolled into one and it just keeps growing. The only thing missing is you. “Oh, there’s never been a better time to start in life…” Sorry, we had to.

June 2020 Edmond Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Edmond Rent Report. Edmond rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Edmond rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Edmond Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Edmond Rent Report. Edmond rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Edmond rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Edmond rent trends were flat over the past month

Edmond rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Edmond stand at $807 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,032 for a two-bedroom. Edmond's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Edmond rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Edmond has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Edmond is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Edmond's median two-bedroom rent of $1,032 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Edmond.
    • While rents in Edmond remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Edmond than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Edmond.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Edmond?
    In Edmond, the median rent is $728 for a studio, $806 for a 1-bedroom, $1,032 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,413 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Edmond, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Edmond?
    Some of the colleges located in the Edmond area include University of Central Oklahoma, Mid-America Christian University, Moore Norman Technology Center, Southern Nazarene University, and Oklahoma Christian University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Edmond?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Edmond from include Oklahoma City, Norman, Midwest City, Moore, and Enid.

