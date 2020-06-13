175 Apartments for rent in Edmond, OK

Anti-Stepford

Looking for cookie cutter homes and rows of townhomes? Edmond isn’t for you. This upscale suburban city prides itself of individuality and that goes for their housing, as well. While some of the neighborhoods feature gates and HOA fees and apartment complexes are abundant, the streets in Edmond aren’t lined with the same ‘ol manufactured dwellings. It’s more of an established homes with a story kind of town. Wanna figure out which special little place you should call home? Follow us.

West Edmond: A bit closer to the OKC city limits (that’s Oklahoma City, if you don’t know, now you know), the West side of Edmond is a tad bit cheaper in price (one bedrooms starting around $645) than some other parts of the city. Minutes away from downtown and OKC, the west side is a prime locale for 20-30 somethings looking for a nice pad a few minutes from downtown and UCO. Many of the housing communities in this area are filled with wealthy residents (families and seniors) in search of quiet, suburban living and good schools. Apartments here don’t slack on the high class goodies either. Some feature fireplaces with gas logs, private garages, courtesy officers on site, granite kitchens and tanning beds—kinda like the Jersey Shore…but not. At all.

Downtown: It has festivals. It has dining. It has bars and entertainment. It has great shopping, culture and public art structures. The only thing downtown Edmond doesn’t have is lots of skyscrapers and smog. And the folks here like it that way. Located near the I-35 and Route 77/Broadway Extension (perfect for commuting), downtown living is all about established homes and luxury apartments. How luxurious you ask? Do wifi, pools, game rooms, courtesy patrol and libraries mean anything to you? Ideal for students (some complexes feature roommate matching/roommate floor plans), working professionals (who can later hit the bar scene) and up-and-comers. Rent rates fluctuate a bit in this area because it’s all about amenities. You can score a one bedroom flat for around $460 in one complex with little to no perks yet pay around $700 at another that features all the bells and whistles. Living here also puts you within walking distance to Edmond Medical Center. In case all of this prime real estate is too much for you to handle.

Midtown: Let’s say you have a busy day ahead of you. You jog in Kelly Park or a nearby walking trail, grab a cup of coffee at a local shop, drop the kids off at school (or attend school yourself) and head to work via the Broadway Extension. The beauty of midtown is that…well, it’s midtown. It covers all the bases and will have you headed in either direction in no time. This upper middle income has it all for people of all ages, which may be why it is one of the most popular areas in the city. Houses here are well established (some newer) dwellings full of growing families (did we mention the amazing schools here?) and featuring large front yards. The apartments in this area are full of urban sophisticates. Working professionals (single or coupled) make cozy homes out of the lush apartments here. Breakfast bars, fireplaces and saunas are just some of the perks for renters around here. Two bedrooms start at around $750 but if you are more of a lone ranger, you can ban a one bedroom for around $625.