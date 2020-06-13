Apartment List
11 Furnished Apartments for rent in Edmond, OK

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Henderson Hills
1 Unit Available
616 Reynolds Road
616 Reynolds Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1035 sqft
Beautifully remodeled home in central Edmond with new floors, remodeled bathrooms, updated kitchen WITH granite and NEW appliances! The house comes furnished with a fridge, clothing washer, and clothing dryer! Each of the 3 bedrooms has refinished

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
812 East Drive
812 East Drive, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1177 sqft
SHORT TERM or LONG TERM RENTAL! $2,500/month or $125/night (2 night min). Two nights, one month, two months or more! Whatever you need! FULLY FURNISHED - exactly like the pictures show! FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN.
Results within 5 miles of Edmond
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
28 Units Available
Argon
13600 N Blackwelder Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$880
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1053 sqft
Luxurious homes have garden tubs, gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Community features pool, free Wi-Fi and dog park. Located close to Republic Gastropub, Starbucks and more.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Copper Creek
1 Unit Available
1436 NW 168th Street
1436 Northwest 168th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
A++ Gated in Fenwick! Directly Across from Pool! - This home is located in Fenwick Gated Addition, on 164th and N Pennsylvania Ave. Listen, this is it! Walk into extravagance with high ceilings, stunning woodwork, and TONS of storage.
Results within 10 miles of Edmond
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Oklahoma City
19 Units Available
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$980
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1157 sqft
Prime location near I-235 and the U.S. Federal Building. Within walking and biking distance to Downtown and Midtown. On-site amenities include yoga, a pool, internet cafe and a fire pit. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Downtown Oklahoma City
25 Units Available
Steelyard Apartments
505 E Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,190
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1335 sqft
Located in outstanding Bricktown neighborhood of downtown Oklahoma City. Apartments feature washer and dryer, contemporary lighting and private patios. Community includes dog park, fitness center and BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:05pm
Downtown Oklahoma City
13 Units Available
The Maywood Apartments
425 N Oklahoma Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,125
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1118 sqft
This sophisticated community is minutes from Downtown Oklahoma City. Each apartment offers a full-sized washer and dryer, patio or balcony space, and a gourmet kitchen. On-site amenities include fire pits and a fitness center.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Van Buren
1 Unit Available
6933 Mayberry Lane
6933 Mayberry Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1346 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in DEER CREEK SCHOOLS * Contact Info Below * - Come take a look at this modern 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mayfair West
1 Unit Available
3033 NW 45th St
3033 Northwest 45th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$975
807 sqft
Available 07/01/20 2 BD - 1 Bath Fully Furnished MayFair Home - Property Id: 295727 This is fully furnished home with 2-Queen Beds; one in each bedroom, and a new washer-dryer unit in the home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6400 Avalon Lane
6400 Avalon Lane, Nichols Hills, OK
2 Bedrooms
$4,550
1865 sqft
Wonderfully remodeled home in Nichols Hills. Will lease fully furnished with stocked kitchen supplies and linens or without. Can be leased month to month as well. Has washer/dryer with refrigerator.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Remington
1 Unit Available
4212 NW 144th Terrace
4212 Northwest 144th Terrace, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
3046 sqft
This property features large four bedrooms including a huge master bedroom with spacious bath, jetted tub, his/hers vanity, shower, and a private toilet.

June 2020 Edmond Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Edmond Rent Report. Edmond rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Edmond rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Edmond rent trends were flat over the past month

Edmond rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Edmond stand at $807 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,032 for a two-bedroom. Edmond's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Edmond rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Edmond has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Edmond is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Edmond's median two-bedroom rent of $1,032 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Edmond.
    • While rents in Edmond remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Edmond than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Edmond.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

