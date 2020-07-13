AL
/
OK
/
edmond
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

215 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Edmond, OK

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
25 Units Available
Coffee Creek
501 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
Studio
$650
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coffee Creek in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
9 Units Available
The Lofts at North Penn
15501 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$894
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,144
1053 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Lofts at North Penn in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Spring Creek of Edmond
777 E 15th St, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$879
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,327
1415 sqft
Near Edmond Memorial High School and the University of Central Oklahoma. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood-style floors, granite countertops and private balconies or patios. On-site pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Pets welcomed.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Windrush
200 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$745
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1130 sqft
Convenient to Route 77. Cable-ready apartments with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Select homes include utility rooms with washer/dryers. Numerous on-site recreational facilities, including a fitness center, sand volleyball court, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 23 at 07:15pm
15 Units Available
Kickingbird Hills
1900 Kickingbird Rd, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$570
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kickingbird Hills in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
The Trails South
2708 Appaloosa Trail
2708 Appaloosa Trail, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1936 sqft
2708 Appaloosa Trail Available 07/15/20 Great 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car in Edmond! - Great 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car home near 15th St and Santa Fe. New flooring and paint! Large living room features tall ceilings, a ceiling fan and fireplace.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Lakes
628 Robin Hill Rd
628 Robin Hill Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1140 sqft
628 Robin Hill Rd Available 08/14/20 Beautiful home in Edmond! - Great 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage, in Edmond near 2nd & Kelly! && LESS than 10 minutes away from Meadow Lakes Park! Updated with granite counter-tops in kitchen and baths, laminate

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oak Tree
449 Saint Claire Drive
449 Saint Claire Dr, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$4,595
Such A DREAM! Basically BRAND NEW! Seven Oaks @ Oak Tree! - This home is located off of Kelly, north of Waterloo, through the monitored security gates at Oak Tree into Seven Oaks. What a dream! Great appeal from arrival.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kingston
812 RICHMOND ROAD
812 Richmond Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
2211 sqft
812 RICHMOND ROAD Available 08/10/20 Spacious home for a Great Price! - This spacious home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with 2 living and 2 car garage is 2211 square feet in the Kingston addition.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1717 Running Branch Road
1717 Running Branch Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
A Great Neighborhood to Call Home! - This home is located in Forest Oaks at Bryant and 15th.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Whispering Creek
1616 Shadybrook Lane
1616 Shadybrook Lane, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1604 sqft
1616 Shadybrook Lane Available 08/23/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Available in Edmond Schools with Storm Shelter - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Edmond with storm shelter. Fenced backyard, 2 car garage, open floor plan and great fireplace in living room.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3316 NW 158th Terrace
3316 NW 158th Ter, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1830 sqft
Come Home and Relax! - Check out this stylish 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in NW OKC. Come home after a long day and relax watching nature in your backyard.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Valley Genes Kelly Park
1313 S. Gemini Rd.
1313 South Gemini Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1732 sqft
Beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Edmond! Situated in the award winning Edmond School District located only minutes from the center of Edmond and walking distance to the local school.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
432 Chalk Hill Ct
432 Chalk Hill Ct, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1274 sqft
Edmond Home - Close to Downtown Edmond - Close to downtown Edmond and UCO, with 2-car garage, 3-bed and 2-bath with granite and stainless appliances in the kitchen. The kitchen is open to the large living room.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1301 Devonshire Court
1301 Devonshire Court, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2242 sqft
Great family home for lease. 4 Beds and 2 Baths upstairs, with kitchen, dining room, dinette, study/2nd living area; big family room with wood burning fireplace. Roomy backyard with nice patio and trees.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Steeplechase
2216 Animada Place
2216 Animada Pl, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1772 sqft
Located in the quiet neighborhood of Inspirada, this house features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms that have granite counter tops. The warm wood floors welcome you into an open kitchen and living room that are perfect for entertaining.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2600 Portofino Pl
2600 Portofino Place, Edmond, OK
5 Bedrooms
$4,955
4789 sqft
Edmond home - Rent to Own - Must See! - Property Id: 296986 Owner Finance Deal - Price Down Payment Price REDUCED from $50,000 down to $20,000! Reach out to see what we can do to get you the keys today! Come see the potential this home has to

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1124 E Campbell
1124 E Campbell St, Edmond, OK
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2105 sqft
Looking for a rental by UCO? Here it is! 5 Bedroom & 3 Bathrooms * (Text Contact Below) - Perfect modern 5 bedroom 3 bedroom house in Edmond next to campus for rent! Downstairs has an open floor plan perfect for multiple people or a large group.

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
The Trails South
2406 Countrywood Lane
2406 Countrywood Lane, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1481 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent! This home has hardwood floors, spacious kitchen and a great back patio! Don't miss out on this house! Pets are welcome! $250 pet fee per pet.

1 of 24

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Henderson Hills
636 Belle Air Avenue
636 Belle Air Avenue, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1087 sqft
Darling home nestled in the Henderson Hills Addition of Edmond, Oklahoma. This charming one story 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom has newer laminate flooring, newer ceiling fans, and newer blinds. There is a large living room and dining area.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Farmers
213 E Ayers St
213 East Ayers Street, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Currently being remodeled. Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Edmond.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Farmers
217 E Ayers St
217 East Ayers Street, Edmond, OK
6 Bedrooms
$400
1700 sqft
Volleyball court. Seeking ROOMMATES to share this Amazing 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom house in Edmond. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and laundry in building.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Glendale Acres
2701 Hermoso Circle
2701 Hermoso Cir, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1884 sqft
Newly built rental property in Inspirada, within Centennial Elementary school zone! Wood floors, fireplace and large master suite with extra large walk-in closet. Come see this 3 bedroom/ 2 bath and all it's features.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Chowning Heights
926 Castle Road
926 Castle Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
PICS OF ALL NEW PAINT COMING SOON! Beautiful open concept home available soon in prime Edmond location! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage house is a gem and very close to award winning Edmond schools (Northern Hills, Sequoyah and North)! The
Rent Report
Edmond

July 2020 Edmond Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Edmond Rent Report. Edmond rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Edmond rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Edmond rents increased slightly over the past month

Edmond rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Edmond stand at $808 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,034 for a two-bedroom. Edmond's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Edmond rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Edmond, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Edmond is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Edmond's median two-bedroom rent of $1,034 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Edmond fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Edmond than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Edmond.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Edmond 1 BedroomsEdmond 2 BedroomsEdmond 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEdmond 3 BedroomsEdmond Accessible ApartmentsEdmond Apartments under $600Edmond Apartments under $700Edmond Apartments under $800Edmond Apartments with BalconyEdmond Apartments with GarageEdmond Apartments with GymEdmond Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEdmond Apartments with ParkingEdmond Apartments with PoolEdmond Apartments with Washer-DryerEdmond Cheap PlacesEdmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsEdmond Furnished ApartmentsEdmond Luxury PlacesEdmond Pet Friendly PlacesEdmond Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKEnid, OKYukon, OKDel City, OKBethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OKMustang, OKNewcastle, OKStillwater, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OKWarr Acres, OK

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Central OklahomaMid-America Christian UniversityMoore Norman Technology CenterSouthern Nazarene UniversityOklahoma Christian University