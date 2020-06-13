192 Apartments for rent in The Village, OK

Apartment List
1 Unit Available
2025 Sheffield Road
2025 Sheffield Road, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
2025 Sheffield Road Available 07/01/20 Clean 3 Bed in The Village! - This home is located on Hefner between Penn & May. Corner lot with a great, fenced backyard with deck! Large windows in the living room and original hardwood floors.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
9712 NW Mahler Place
9712 Mahler Pl, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1322 sqft
School system should be researched by renter.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
10705 Sunnymeade Drive
10705 Sunnymeade Place, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1617 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
For Lease in The Village. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Living room, dining room and kitchen have an open feel. Second living room has large fireplace. Great Location.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
9712 Mahler Place
9712 Mahler Place, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1322 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
10125 N Pennsylvania #7
10125 North Pennsylvania Avenue, The Village, OK
2 Bedrooms
$995
1609 sqft
2 Bedrooms, 1 3/4 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Conveniently located across from the YMCA in the heart of Oklahoma City. Wood floors on the first floor. Both bedrooms are on the second floor with a Jack and Jill bathroom.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
3121 Lakeside Drive
3121 Lakeside Drive, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1508 sqft
Very Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on the Nw side of Oklahoma City in the heart of The Village.

1 of 23

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
2612 Huntleigh Drive
2612 Huntleigh Drive, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1262 sqft
Delightful home for lease. That would be a joy to en-dwell! Cute facade with nice inviting front porch. Three bedrooms, laundry room & nice yard. Stylish updating & Newly remodelled bathroom.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
2604 Greystone Court
2604 Greystone Court, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1197 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home located in the village. Available for move in May 6th. Large bedrooms, two car garage, fenced in backyard + patio! Pet friendly! $250 pet fee per pet.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3040 Lakeside Dr.
3040 Lakeside Drive, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Cozy home near Lake Hefner in the Village - Located in a quiet neighborhood, this home features new flooring throughout, new lighting, and new hardware. The indoor hot tub is the perfect way to unwind at the end of the day.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
15 Units Available
Raindance
2201 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$520
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$545
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
867 sqft
Welcome home! As a resident of Raindance, you’ll have access to a range of stunning apartment features and community amenities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
38 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1920 Heritage Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$550
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$620
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$835
1240 sqft
Cozy apartment homes are waiting for you at Heritage Park! Located in Oklahoma City, OK, our apartment community has all of the features and amenities you’ve been searching for.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Quail Creek
1 Unit Available
11405 Springhollow Road #302
11405 Springhollow Road, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$895
11405 Springhollow Road #302 Available 07/05/20 Remodeled Condo in Quail Creek! - This home is located on Hefner between Lake Hefner Parkway and May. Cute condo in a super location! Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakehurst
1 Unit Available
7904 Lakehurst Dr
7904 Lakehurst Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2250 sqft
3 Bed 3bath 2Car Executive Home in Lakehurst Addition - This Lovely Executive 3 bedroom Town Home is nestled in the Lakehurst Addition off of May and Wilshire.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Britton
1 Unit Available
7911 N Military Ave
7911 North Military Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1722 sqft
7911 N Military Ave Available 07/10/20 3 Bedroom/2 bath only minutes from Nichols Hills Plaza and Classen Curve - This extended corner lot has the luxury of location. Only minutes from Nichols Hills Plaza and Classen Curve.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Western Village-Pied Piper
1 Unit Available
1305 NW 99th St
1305 Northwest 99th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$795
720 sqft
Fully remodeled 2 bedroom! - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has been fully remodeled inside and out. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included! Rent is $795.00. Available now! Call or TEXT Jennifer for a showing! 405-537-4151 (RLNE3296232)

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Park
1 Unit Available
912 NW 109th St
912 Northwest 109th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1217 sqft
912 NW 109th St Available 07/01/20 3 BED, 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE COLLEGE PARK ADDITION OF NW OKC - This spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage home is in the College Park Addition of NW OKC.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11524 Bel Air Place
11524 Bel Air Place, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
NW OKC home close to everything - Walmart, shopping, dining and entertainment in chisholm creek all within one mile of this home. Beautiful, updated 3 bedroom 2 bath with new windows, new air and new carpet.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Britton
1 Unit Available
9611 N Classen Blvd
9611 North Classen Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$695
1256 sqft
HOME FOR RENT IN OKC! SECTION 8 WELCOME! - Newly remodeled home with over 1250 Sq. Ft! 3 bed 1.5 bath Rent $695/- per month, deposit $ 495/ No application fee! SECTION 8 WELCOME! Please TEXT Mr.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
9009 N May Avenue
9009 North May Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1457 sqft
Much sought after Sutton Place condominium that has all new carpet,floors, bathrooms, counter tops in the latest state of the art designs. Very Metropolitan and chic for the very particular dweller.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Quail Creek
1 Unit Available
11108 Spring Hollow Road
11108 Springhollow Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11108 Spring Hollow Road in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1114 Huntington Avenue
1114 Huntington Avenue, Nichols Hills, OK
3 Bedrooms
$3,490
3309 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1114 Huntington Avenue in Nichols Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Quail Creek
1 Unit Available
11433 N May Avenue
11433 North May Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
1085 sqft
For Lease- Nice Condo in Quail Creek. Elementary school is very close. Upstairs unit.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:42pm
Britton
1 Unit Available
1000 NW 88th St. - H14
1000 Northwest 88th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
950 sqft
Large Remodeled apartment home with wood floors, granite countertops, new cabinets, 3 tone paint, new windows, large walk in closets and much more! $650/mo call 405-842-1519.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:42pm
Britton
1 Unit Available
8901 N. Olioe Ave. - J10
8901 N Olie Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
Remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath $550/mo, Large with Large walk in closets, wood flooring, new windows and much more! 405-842-1519.
City GuideThe Village
Although The Village is an incorporated city in its own right, it's entirely surrounded by Oklahoma City. This is due to the growth and suburban sprawl of the latter.

Contrary to its name, The Village is a city and not really a village at all. It's also encompassed within Oklahoma City. Confusing, right? Well, no matter what or where it is, it's still a fine place to make your home. It has the benefit of feeling like a smaller community while still being conveniently located within a much larger city.

Moving to The Village

There's nothing particularly different or unusual about moving to The Village in comparison to moving anywhere else, so if you've moved before, you probably know what's what. However, in case you've recently suffered from a blow to the head or you're just a bit fuzzy on the specifics, it never hurts to go over the basics.

Finding property rentals in The Village can take between four and six weeks, so you're best off starting to look early. This way, you don't have to scrape the bottom of the barrel and end up living in a place that could more accurately be described as a hovel than a home. Once you've found an apartment or house to rent that you like, make sure that you've got all the right documentation prepared so that the process will go as quickly and smoothly as possible. Your new landlord will usually ask to see some ID, proof of income, your credit references and rental history. Once approved, you may be asked to sign a contract, agreeing to stay in your new home for a minimum tenancy period.

The Village's Neighborhoods

Dating back to the 1800s, The Village is an old city, meaning you'll find quite a difference between some of the areas. That said, the area is all fairly built up, as there's no room for it to expand!

Lakeside: This area mostly contains large- to medium-size houses, but you will find the odd apartment complex, too. As its name suggests, this neighborhood is lakeside, on the banks of Lake Hefner.

City Center: Many of the properties in this area are on the smaller side, so it's the place to be if you want studio apartments in The Village. You'll be close to most of the city's shops and restaurants if you live here, including Caffe Pranzo and the Lakeview Shopping Center.

West Britton: There's a good mixture of apartment buildings and houses in this neighborhood. A number of historic properties can be found in this area.

Living in The Village

Despite being within Oklahoma City in a geographical sense, residents of The Village like to maintain a strong sense of community. You'll find a number of town events going on throughout the year, including The Village Fair, which is held in May each year, and The Fall Fun Festival at Duffner Park. There are a selection of shops and some decent eateries in The Village, along with several city parks. Other than that, you may have to venture out into Oklahoma City to find some fun and facilities. But, don't worry, you might not even notice when you've left The Village and entered Oklahoma City. The only real difference is the color of the street signs! If you do head out into Oklahoma City, there's more to do than you could even count.

On the cultural side of things, there are plenty of museums, such as the Oklahoma City Museum of Art and the Science Museum Oklahoma. You could also visit the Stage Center for the Performing Arts or the Civic Center Music Hall for some great musical and theatrical performances. There are also professional sports teams, tons of gorgeous parks, top-notch restaurants to dine out at, and much more.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in The Village?
The average rent price for The Village rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,270.
What colleges and universities are located in or around The Village?
Some of the colleges located in the The Village area include Mid-America Christian University, Moore Norman Technology Center, University of Central Oklahoma, Southern Nazarene University, and Oklahoma Christian University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to The Village?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to The Village from include Oklahoma City, Norman, Edmond, Midwest City, and Moore.

