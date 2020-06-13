192 Apartments for rent in The Village, OK📍
1 of 9
1 of 1
1 of 7
1 of 16
1 of 1
1 of 25
1 of 23
1 of 10
1 of 11
1 of 20
1 of 26
1 of 5
1 of 26
1 of 28
1 of 22
1 of 29
1 of 9
1 of 7
1 of 26
1 of 30
1 of 36
1 of 7
1 of 4
1 of 7
Contrary to its name, The Village is a city and not really a village at all. It's also encompassed within Oklahoma City. Confusing, right? Well, no matter what or where it is, it's still a fine place to make your home. It has the benefit of feeling like a smaller community while still being conveniently located within a much larger city.
There's nothing particularly different or unusual about moving to The Village in comparison to moving anywhere else, so if you've moved before, you probably know what's what. However, in case you've recently suffered from a blow to the head or you're just a bit fuzzy on the specifics, it never hurts to go over the basics.
Finding property rentals in The Village can take between four and six weeks, so you're best off starting to look early. This way, you don't have to scrape the bottom of the barrel and end up living in a place that could more accurately be described as a hovel than a home. Once you've found an apartment or house to rent that you like, make sure that you've got all the right documentation prepared so that the process will go as quickly and smoothly as possible. Your new landlord will usually ask to see some ID, proof of income, your credit references and rental history. Once approved, you may be asked to sign a contract, agreeing to stay in your new home for a minimum tenancy period.
Dating back to the 1800s, The Village is an old city, meaning you'll find quite a difference between some of the areas. That said, the area is all fairly built up, as there's no room for it to expand!
Lakeside: This area mostly contains large- to medium-size houses, but you will find the odd apartment complex, too. As its name suggests, this neighborhood is lakeside, on the banks of Lake Hefner.
City Center: Many of the properties in this area are on the smaller side, so it's the place to be if you want studio apartments in The Village. You'll be close to most of the city's shops and restaurants if you live here, including Caffe Pranzo and the Lakeview Shopping Center.
West Britton: There's a good mixture of apartment buildings and houses in this neighborhood. A number of historic properties can be found in this area.
Despite being within Oklahoma City in a geographical sense, residents of The Village like to maintain a strong sense of community. You'll find a number of town events going on throughout the year, including The Village Fair, which is held in May each year, and The Fall Fun Festival at Duffner Park. There are a selection of shops and some decent eateries in The Village, along with several city parks. Other than that, you may have to venture out into Oklahoma City to find some fun and facilities. But, don't worry, you might not even notice when you've left The Village and entered Oklahoma City. The only real difference is the color of the street signs! If you do head out into Oklahoma City, there's more to do than you could even count.
On the cultural side of things, there are plenty of museums, such as the Oklahoma City Museum of Art and the Science Museum Oklahoma. You could also visit the Stage Center for the Performing Arts or the Civic Center Music Hall for some great musical and theatrical performances. There are also professional sports teams, tons of gorgeous parks, top-notch restaurants to dine out at, and much more.