192 Apartments for rent in The Village, OK

Living in The Village

Despite being within Oklahoma City in a geographical sense, residents of The Village like to maintain a strong sense of community. You'll find a number of town events going on throughout the year, including The Village Fair, which is held in May each year, and The Fall Fun Festival at Duffner Park. There are a selection of shops and some decent eateries in The Village, along with several city parks. Other than that, you may have to venture out into Oklahoma City to find some fun and facilities. But, don't worry, you might not even notice when you've left The Village and entered Oklahoma City. The only real difference is the color of the street signs! If you do head out into Oklahoma City, there's more to do than you could even count.

On the cultural side of things, there are plenty of museums, such as the Oklahoma City Museum of Art and the Science Museum Oklahoma. You could also visit the Stage Center for the Performing Arts or the Civic Center Music Hall for some great musical and theatrical performances. There are also professional sports teams, tons of gorgeous parks, top-notch restaurants to dine out at, and much more.