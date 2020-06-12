Apartment List
101 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Edmond, OK

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
25 Units Available
Coffee Creek
501 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$720
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coffee Creek in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
12 Units Available
Windrush
200 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$790
852 sqft
Convenient to Route 77. Cable-ready apartments with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Select homes include utility rooms with washer/dryers. Numerous on-site recreational facilities, including a fitness center, sand volleyball court, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
14 Units Available
Spring Creek of Edmond
777 E 15th St, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$904
1107 sqft
Near Edmond Memorial High School and the University of Central Oklahoma. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood-style floors, granite countertops and private balconies or patios. On-site pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Pets welcomed.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 4 at 03:02pm
17 Units Available
Kickingbird Hills
1900 Kickingbird Rd, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$675
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kickingbird Hills in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3010 STONEPOINT DRIVE
3010 Stonepoint Drive, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$975
1352 sqft
3010 STONEPOINT DRIVE Available 07/07/20 2 Story Townhome in East Edmond - Must See - 2 Story Townhome in East Edmond with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, 2 car garage, 1,352 sq. ft. (est.), built in 1984 in the Stonepoint addition.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
2626 Elwood
2626 Elwood Dr, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
Two story duplex 2 bedroom, 1 & 1/2 baths. Single car port with storage

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1217 East Main Street
1217 E Main St, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1235 sqft
This 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom unit is located in a prime central Edmond location nearby many restaurants and stores. Comes equipped with granite counter tops, oversized one car garage with a built in tornado shelter, high ceilings and ample storage.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
36 E 10th Street
36 East 10th Street, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$795
771 sqft
36 E 10th Street Available 05/17/20 Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Edmond - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home centrally located in Edmond. Fenced backyard, 1 car garage, nice patio space, new carpet and paint. Has fridge (as is) and central HVAC.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
15 North Smythe Avenue
15 North Smythe Avenue, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
988 sqft
Highland Park Addition In Edmond Oklahoma 73034 Approx 988 sqft Built in 1977 1-car attached garage washer/dryer hook ups Tenant responsible for all bills and maintenance of the yard Unit comes with electric cook stove, refrigerator and
Results within 5 miles of Edmond
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
The Reserve at Quail North
2600 Watemark Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1291 sqft
Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, laundry, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, pool table, shuffleboard and pool. Located close to John Kilpatrick Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
15 Units Available
The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$880
1008 sqft
Eat-in kitchens and walk-in closets. Private laundry. Floor plans have one-, two-, and three-bedrooms. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Community has clubhouse, gym, and pool. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
33 Units Available
Crown Lone Oak
15400 Crown at Lone Oak Road, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1185 sqft
Located in the rolling hills of NW Oklahoma City, Crown at Lone Oak offers great access to restaurants, shopping, entertainment and highways. It is the first community in Oklahoma City to offer Keyless Entry, among other unique features.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Quail Ridge
2609 Featherstone Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$615
822 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quail Ridge in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
4 Units Available
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$875
920 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to I-44 and the Hefner Parkway. Close to entertainment, employment and parks. Elegant interiors. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
15 Units Available
Raindance
2201 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$770
867 sqft
Welcome home! As a resident of Raindance, you’ll have access to a range of stunning apartment features and community amenities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
6 Units Available
Quail Landing
14200 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$880
1036 sqft
Modern units with garden style bathtubs, brushed nickel hardware, and a private patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available. Pet friendly. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Near Frontier City Theme Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
37 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1920 Heritage Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$620
863 sqft
Cozy apartment homes are waiting for you at Heritage Park! Located in Oklahoma City, OK, our apartment community has all of the features and amenities you’ve been searching for.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
14 Units Available
Retreat at Quail North
2701 Watermark Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1178 sqft
Luxurious, air-conditioned units with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community is packed with amenities. Pool, sauna, playground, coffee bar, and community garden available. Lots of shopping and dining on nearby John Kilpatrick Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
28 Units Available
Argon
13600 N Blackwelder Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1053 sqft
Luxurious homes have garden tubs, gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Community features pool, free Wi-Fi and dog park. Located close to Republic Gastropub, Starbucks and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
20 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$864
954 sqft
This modern community features a pool, internet cafe, basketball court and a gym. Each apartment includes walk-in closets, a patio or a balcony, fireplace, and extra storage. Near shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Quail Creek
3 Units Available
Quail Run
3264 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$705
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quail Run in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Western Village-Pied Piper
1 Unit Available
1305 NW 99th St
1305 Northwest 99th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$795
720 sqft
Fully remodeled 2 bedroom! - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has been fully remodeled inside and out. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included! Rent is $795.00. Available now! Call or TEXT Jennifer for a showing! 405-537-4151 (RLNE3296232)

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
13600 N Blackwelder Ave
13600 North Blackwelder Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1005 sqft
html body h1Argon Apartments pFloorplan details:/p ul liBedrooms: 2/li liBathrooms: 2/li liSq/Ft: 1003/li liDeposit: $250/li liLease: 9 - 15 months/li /ul pThis is our Kryptonfloorplan with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,003 square feet of

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Quail Creek
1 Unit Available
11433 N May Avenue
11433 North May Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
1085 sqft
For Lease- Nice Condo in Quail Creek. Elementary school is very close. Upstairs unit.

June 2020 Edmond Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Edmond Rent Report. Edmond rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Edmond rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Edmond rent trends were flat over the past month

Edmond rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Edmond stand at $807 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,032 for a two-bedroom. Edmond's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Edmond rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Edmond has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Edmond is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Edmond's median two-bedroom rent of $1,032 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Edmond.
    • While rents in Edmond remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Edmond than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Edmond.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

