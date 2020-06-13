253 Apartments for rent in Midwest City, OK

As Midwest as it Gets!

In not the most exciting story ever, Midwest City, Oklahoma was founded as a city to support Tinker Air Force Base and is currently Oklahoma’s seventh largest town, as well as a major source of its economy. Very suburban and hard-working with logistics and aerospace companies, Midwest City has remained the same in many ways for the past 69 years, mostly in that it knows how to party all night and be ready for work in uniform in the morning. It’s got shopping, dining, and plenty of suburban offerings like soccer practice and dance lessons, but before you start to panic, rest assured that you’re only a few minutes away from the more urban offerings of adjacent Oklahoma City.

As with any town centered around an Air Force base, Midwest City is cost-effective but also a bit quiet. Part of the Oklahoma City metro area, or rather completely surrounded by OKC, the selling point for many is that Midwest City is close to the action but not stifling for those who need room to run around and chase kids or study for pilot’s exams. It’s effectively considered one military-centric neighborhood, which can be a bit off-putting for those not actually involved with the military, but they’re a welcoming bunch and you should fit right in, in no time!

So where do those free-spirited individuals rest their heads in the city “Where the Spirit Flies High?” Good question: