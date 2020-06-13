Apartment List
/
OK
/
midwest city
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:36 PM

253 Apartments for rent in Midwest City, OK

📍
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
3 Units Available
Sand Hills
1312 N Midwest Blvd, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$615
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$735
946 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sand Hills in Midwest City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
3 Units Available
Villa Gardens
2908 N Glenhaven Dr, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Gardens in Midwest City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:36pm
$
13 Units Available
Lodge at 777
777 N Air Depot Blvd, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$825
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1245 sqft
Luxury community near OU health Sciences Center and Tinker Air Force Base. Updated with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site putting green, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
57 Units Available
Ridge
3834 N Oak Grove Dr, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$530
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$575
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$800
1137 sqft
Feel at Home. Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At The Ridge in Midwest City, OK, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all . . . lifestyle included.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
27 Units Available
Boulevard at Lakeside
11300 SE 15th St, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$890
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1255 sqft
One of the only luxury communities in the area, this beautiful development offers comfortable units complete with high-end finishes, chef's kitchens, granite countertops, custom built-ins, and more.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
518 E Indian Dr
518 East Indian Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
2 Beds, Tinker Close & Garage! - 2 beds 1 bath Gas range Refrigerator Hardwood floors Loads of storage Over sized 1 car garage Less than a mile to Tinker (RLNE5699783)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Omni
1 Unit Available
628 Moraine Ave
628 Moraine Avenue, Midwest City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$949
1272 sqft
628 Moraine Ave Available 06/15/20 Spacious Home in Midwest City! - This spacious home in Midwest City features 4 BR and 2 BA. This home was recently updated and comes with a dishwasher, microwave and garage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
804 E Rose Dr
804 East Rose Drive, Midwest City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1150 sqft
Section 8 OK! 4 bed 1 bath, great location, all brand new , ready for move in! - (RLNE4882422)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Atkinson Heights
1 Unit Available
412 N. Marshall
412 North Marshall Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Convenient, Remodeled, Cute! - Remodeled! Newer vinyl windows for more energy efficient living New kitchen: counters flooring stove dishwasher refrigerator microwave hood 1 car detached garage Right behind the Towne Center Shopping Plaza Across the

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
949 Klare Lane
949 Klare Ln, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1355 sqft
949 Klare Lane Available 07/05/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in Midwest City - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 5th! This home has all the top of the line amenities!!! Beautiful Brick exterior, new appliances

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9132 Pepperdine
9132 Pepperdine, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$700
1bed 1 bath Duplex - 1 bed, 1 bath, 1 car duplex. Large living room with fire place.Large closet, inside utility room. Very nice. Tenant pays $60 per year for access to swimming pool. Must See!! Shown by appt only (RLNE2943981)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
318 E. Jarman
318 East Jarman Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$815
858 sqft
Sit on Your Front Porch & Enjoy! - Really cute home: 3 bedrooms 1 bath Fresh & Clean Nice paint Refinished hardwood floors Central heat & Air Refrigerator Stove Covered Patio 1 Car garage Storage Building Close to Country Estates School Close to

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9720 Railroad
9720 Railroad, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1528 sqft
Carl Albert Schools - Great Home, Storm Shelter! - So much is new! What a kitchen with Stove Dishwasher Refrigerator Fireplace Newer carpeting Beautiful master bathroom: great tiled separate shower 2 walk in closets door to patio Separate laundry

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
544 Wilson Dr.
544 Wilson Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$715
996 sqft
2 beds, 2 Living areas! Close to Tinker - Hardwood floors 2nd living is garage conversion - make it what you want! Ceiling fans Freshly painted living room & kitchen cabinets New kitchen flooring Central Heat & Air Conditioning Close to the Towne

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
404 Arnold
404 Arnold Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$750
796 sqft
404 Arnold Available 07/13/20 404 Arnold - 2 bed 1 bath MIDWEST CITY - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom in Midwest City! This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car attached garage and is approximately 800 square feet.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Omni
1 Unit Available
621 N Lotus
621 North Lotus Avenue, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1619 sqft
Huge Living Area! - This great home can be a 3 bedroom with a large family room, or make use of the 4th bedroom possibility.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3425 Willow Creek Rd.
3425 Willow Creek Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
Cute 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Car Garage - 2 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage. New carpet, paint. Large fenced back yard. Must See!! Shown By Appt Only (RLNE2790469)

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3304 Belaire Dr.
3304 Belaire Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1221 sqft
Adorable 3 bed in Midwest City - This is a cute 3 bed, 2 bath 2 car garage home in Midwest City. Great location near the golf course, mature trees and a large backyard to relax in.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
202 E Northrup Dr
202 East Northrup Drive, Midwest City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
Must See in Midwest City - Unique Midwest City home is a must see! (RLNE5834794)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
3321 Shadybrook Dr
3321 Shadybrook Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1 sqft
Ready for MOVE IN! This immaculate and well cared for home has many updates including: NEW flooring throughout the entire house...

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
410 Monroney Dr
410 Monroney Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$725
732 sqft
Beautiful little home for rent located in Midwest City! You will adore this home! Nice hardwood floors, a gorgeous kitchen with lots of cabinet space, and stainless steal appliances! It also includes central heat and air, dishwasher, disposal,

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
9065 Harmony Drive
9065 Harmony Drive, Midwest City, OK
Studio
$2,100
1440 sqft
Located on a busy Midwest City street, this former medical office is a great home for any businesses looking for both a cooperative work hub and smaller work rooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Ranchets
1 Unit Available
1708 Rulane Drive
1708 North Rulane Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$999
957 sqft
*** $300 MOVE IN *** This is a nice 3 bed, 1.5 bath, 2 car (oversize garage) remodel house located in Midwest City conveniently situated only minutes from shopping, restaurants, daycare providers, parks, and Tinker AFB.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
219 Kathleen Drive
219 Kathleen Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
1225 sqft
Half duplex maintained. Has wood burning fireplace in living room. No carpet. It has Luxury vinyl wood floors. Close to highways, shopping and restaurants. Sec 8 welcomed.
City GuideMidwest City
As Midwest as it Gets!

In not the most exciting story ever, Midwest City, Oklahoma was founded as a city to support Tinker Air Force Base and is currently Oklahoma’s seventh largest town, as well as a major source of its economy. Very suburban and hard-working with logistics and aerospace companies, Midwest City has remained the same in many ways for the past 69 years, mostly in that it knows how to party all night and be ready for work in uniform in the morning. It’s got shopping, dining, and plenty of suburban offerings like soccer practice and dance lessons, but before you start to panic, rest assured that you’re only a few minutes away from the more urban offerings of adjacent Oklahoma City.

As with any town centered around an Air Force base, Midwest City is cost-effective but also a bit quiet. Part of the Oklahoma City metro area, or rather completely surrounded by OKC, the selling point for many is that Midwest City is close to the action but not stifling for those who need room to run around and chase kids or study for pilot’s exams. It’s effectively considered one military-centric neighborhood, which can be a bit off-putting for those not actually involved with the military, but they’re a welcoming bunch and you should fit right in, in no time!

So where do those free-spirited individuals rest their heads in the city “Where the Spirit Flies High?” Good question:

Country livin’

Closer to the base, apartment living—and even housing in general—becomes scarce aside from on-base living options. The farther east you move, the quieter the neighborhoods become and the farther from city amenities you’ll be, but you’ll also be closer to the Choctaw area, which features quiet acreages and single family homes in beautiful country surroundings. If a tranquil country escape is on your list after a hard day at work greasing jet engines, east of Midwest City is a good spot. Single family homes out here will start around $1000 and the few apartments will go for around $500.

Work hard, party harder

West side living is typically the norm for many reasons. Living on the west side puts you in great proximity to downtown Oklahoma City where you’ll find cultural and nightlife offerings, ranging from the Civic Ballet to NBA Thunder games to the rowdy clubs and pubs in the Bricktown entertainment district. The military base has plenty of young recruits and officers coming in and going out all the time, and for those young’uns out on their own for the first time, this area is a good halfway point between work and play. Furthermore, the area is seeing more and more new apartment buildings with rents averaging around $600 for a 2bd or $750 for a smaller single-family home.

Suburbia at its finest

The northeast corner of the Midwest City near Forest Park and North Douglas Boulevard is another coveted living area. Here, you can be minutes from everything OKC offers, the Midwest City Airport for a quick escape when it doesn’t offer enough, plus Rose State College and all the happenings and necessaries of daily life. Additionally, the cost of living here, like the rest of Oklahoma, is so easy on the wallet that your jaw may drop. We’ll help you pick it back up, though, because that’s what Midwesterners do, you know.

USA! USA!

There is a very classic American, blue collar vibe to the city, and we mean that in a Footloose 80’s movie sort of way (the actual city Footloose was based on is only a couple of hours from here. Really!). People here work hard for a living and pride themselves on being good neighbors. Tinker AFB is the largest employer in the state, so many of your neighbors will be active military personnel and their families, but don’t be a stranger if you don’t fall in that category! Lesson: it may be a bit noisy around here with the kids and families and airplanes and suburban chaos, but the perk is plenty of potential friends to meet and front row seats to watch the jets take off, which is every bit as awesome as it sounds.

Now that you know what makes Midwest City tick, get ready to spread your wings and find the perfect crash pad! Just watch out for jets.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Midwest City?
The average rent price for Midwest City rentals listed on Apartment List is $830.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Midwest City?
Some of the colleges located in the Midwest City area include Rose State College, Mid-America Christian University, Moore Norman Technology Center, University of Central Oklahoma, and Southern Nazarene University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Midwest City?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Midwest City from include Oklahoma City, Norman, Edmond, Moore, and Yukon.

Similar Pages

Midwest City 1 BedroomsMidwest City 2 Bedrooms
Midwest City Apartments with PoolMidwest City Pet Friendly Places
Midwest City Studio Apartments