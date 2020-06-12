Apartment List
148 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Edmond, OK

$
15 Units Available
Spring Creek of Edmond
777 E 15th St, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,223
1415 sqft
Near Edmond Memorial High School and the University of Central Oklahoma. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood-style floors, granite countertops and private balconies or patios. On-site pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Pets welcomed.
25 Units Available
Coffee Creek
501 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1091 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coffee Creek in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
12 Units Available
Windrush
200 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1130 sqft
Convenient to Route 77. Cable-ready apartments with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Select homes include utility rooms with washer/dryers. Numerous on-site recreational facilities, including a fitness center, sand volleyball court, swimming pool and tennis court.

1 Unit Available
3217 Briargate Road
3217 Briargate Rd, Edmond, OK
3217 Briargate Road Available 07/19/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in East Edmond with 3 Car Garage - Edmond Schools - 3 bedrooms with optional fourth bedroom or study, 2 full bathrooms and a 3 car garage.

1 Unit Available
2317 Heavenly Drive
2317 Heavenly Dr, Edmond, OK
2317 Heavenly Drive Available 07/20/20 Large 4 Bedroom 4 Bath Home in Edmond Schools with Storm Shelter - Absolutely stunning 4 bedroom, 4 bath home in the picturesque Kingsbury Ridge addition.

1 Unit Available
2600 Portofino Pl
2600 Portofino Place, Edmond, OK
Edmond home - Rent to Own - Must See! - Property Id: 296986 Come see the potential this home has to offer.

Steeplechase
1 Unit Available
2316 Steeplechase Rd
2316 Steeplechase Road, Edmond, OK
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful House Near I-35 - Property Id: 296983 Just Finished new painting, new bright natural color in the whole house. New paints for closet, master bathroom, Kitchen cabinets. New AC, new granite countertop in the kitchen.

Kickingbird Estates
1 Unit Available
1901 Wren Ct
1901 Wren Court, Edmond, OK
N Edmond home for Lease - Open house MONDAY JUNE 9TH FROM 530 TO 630PM. Size-able Edmond home perfect for large family or someone needing space. Corner lot home, park-like backyard and 2 car garage with storm shelter.

1 Unit Available
1124 E Campbell
1124 E Campbell St, Edmond, OK
Looking for a rental by UCO? Here it is! 5 Bedroom & 3 Bathrooms - Everything Included! (Text Contact Below) - Perfect modern 5 bedroom 3 bedroom house in Edmond next to campus for rent! Downstairs has an open floor plan perfect for multiple people

Steeplechase
1 Unit Available
2208 Animada Place
2208 Animada Pl, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Edmond Hill Country For Lease !! - BRAND NEW DEVELOPMENT IN NE EDMOND* 3-CAR GARAGE *STUDY OR 4TH BEDROOM OFF OF ENTRY - DOES HAVE A CLOSET*GREAT CURB APPEAL*LOTS OF QUALITY FINISHING TOUCHES*WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT MAJORITY OF THE FIRST FLOOR*OPEN

Thomas Trails
1 Unit Available
445 Gold Fields Trail
445 Gold Fields Trail, Edmond, OK
445 Gold Fields Trail Available 07/11/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Storm Shelter in Edmond Schools - Large 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Edmond Schools.

1 Unit Available
328 Chalk Hill Court
328 Chalk Hill Ct, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1225 sqft
3 bed room, 2 bath duplex for rent in Edmond near Broadway and 2nd Street! Cul-de-sac Street next to walking trails and park! - These brand new units are located just a couple blocks north of 2nd Street and on the west side of Broadway.

1 Unit Available
1265 East Main Street
1265 E Main St, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1575 sqft
Enjoy this new 3Bd/2.5Ba townhome/duplex two blocks from UCO and one block from Walmart, Target, Pei Wei, Bricktown Brewery and Bryant Square.

Chisholm Lake
1 Unit Available
2209 Foxfire
2209 Foxfire Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1235 sqft
Cute 3 Bed Home in Edmond - 2 weeks free off first months rent!! Don't miss this charming home in Edmond schools. Nice updates such as granite counter tops, wood flooring and all new paint throughout. Large living room with a wood burning fireplace.

Coffee Creek
1 Unit Available
3209 SONGWOOD DRIVE
3209 Songwood Drive, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2166 sqft
Storm Shelter - Community Pool - Edmond North Schools - Lawn Care Inc. - Lakefront lot. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Office, 2 dining, 3 car turned garage, 2166 sq. ft. (est.), built in 2005 in the Ash Grove at Coffee Creek addition.

Valley Genes Kelly Park
1 Unit Available
925 Mercury Rd
925 Mercury Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Edmond Home Ready for New Family - Beautiful 3 bedroom Edmond home ready for it's new family! Includes 2 car garage. Pets accepted! Section 8 not accepted (RLNE5708923)

1 Unit Available
8208 NW 158th Street
8208 NW 158th St, Edmond, OK
8208 NW 158th Street Available 06/24/20 4 Bedroom 3 Bath with Bonus Room - Deer Creek Schools! - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.

Henderson Hills
1 Unit Available
636 Belle Air Ave
636 Belle Air Avenue, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1087 sqft
3 BED 1.5 BATH HENDERSON HILLS ADDITION EDMOND, OK - Darling home nestled in the Henderson Hills Addition of Edmond, Oklahoma. This charming one story 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom has newer laminate flooring, newer ceiling fans, and newer blinds.

Oak Tree
1 Unit Available
449 Saint Claire Drive
449 Saint Claire Dr, Edmond, OK
Such A DREAM! Basically BRAND NEW! Seven Oaks @ Oak Tree! - This home is located off of Kelly, north of Waterloo, through the monitored security gates at Oak Tree into Seven Oaks. What a dream! Great appeal from arrival.

Valley Genes Kelly Park
1 Unit Available
1109 JUNO CIRCLE
1109 Juno Circle, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1700 sqft
1109 JUNO CIRCLE Available 07/10/20 Corner Lot - 2 Living Areas - Edmond Schools - 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 living areas, 2 car garage, 1,700 sq. ft. (est.), built in 1976 in the Kelly Park Addition on a corner lot.

1 Unit Available
1717 Running Branch Road
1717 Running Branch Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1717 Running Branch Road Available 07/01/20 A Great Neighborhood to Call Home! - This home is located in Forest Oaks at Bryant and 15th.

1 Unit Available
3009 Wind Call Lane
3009 Wind Call Ln, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
3009 Wind Call Lane Available 08/01/20 Stunning House N Edmond! 2 minute walk to Centennial Elem! - This home is located in Centennial @ Iron Horse Ranch on Coltrane, north of Coffee Creek.

1 Unit Available
1417 Jamestown
1417 Jamestown, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Beautiful Landscaping! Above Ground Storm Shelter! - This home is located in Copperfield on 2nd between Santa Fe and Kelly. Beautiful granite, updated fans + fixtures, stainless appliances! Lots of cabinet space in the kitchen.

Summer Oaks
1 Unit Available
2200 Summer Way Lane
2200 Summer Way Lane, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
2200 Summer Way Lane Available 07/01/20 Super Neighborhood! This home is CUTE! - This home is in Summer Oaks addition; located off of 33rd and Santa Fe. Cozy home in a great neighborhood! Spacious living room with fireplace and high ceilings.

June 2020 Edmond Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Edmond Rent Report. Edmond rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Edmond rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Edmond rent trends were flat over the past month

Edmond rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Edmond stand at $807 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,032 for a two-bedroom. Edmond's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Edmond rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Edmond has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Edmond is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Edmond's median two-bedroom rent of $1,032 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Edmond.
    • While rents in Edmond remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Edmond than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Edmond.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

