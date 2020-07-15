/
University of Oklahoma
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:58 AM
46 Apartments For Rent Near University of Oklahoma
The Renaissance at Norman
1600 Ann Branden Blvd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$934
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,234
1317 sqft
Welcome home to The Renaissance at Norman Apartments, located in Norman, Oklahoma! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style floors,
Radius
1115 Biloxi Dr, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$635
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
-
Hampton Woods
3001 Oak Tree Ave, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$589
2 Bedrooms
$659
Located off Highway 9 in Norman, very close to the University of Oklahoma South Campus. Well-manicured property with waterscaping, BBQ grills, a pool with a wood sundeck and a tanning bed.
Forest Pointe
1100 Oak Tree Ave, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$559
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$629
820 sqft
Spacious, comfortable units located close to the University of Oklahoma and Reeves Park, and only a short drive from the outdoor recreation at Lake Thunderbird.
Alameda Pointe
2021 E Alameda St, Norman, OK
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$689
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alameda Pointe in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Post Oak
705 Ridgecrest Ct, Norman, OK
Studio
$679
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$739
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
825 sqft
Comfortable apartments just minutes from the University of Oklahoma, with CART transportation service for residents. Updates include French doors, wood-grain floors, stainless steel appliances and screened patios.
Landing on 9
3231 Conestoga Dr, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Landing on 9 in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
703 Terry Drive
703 Terry Drive, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1392 sqft
Available after August 1st. Nice home that sits on a cul-de-sac right off Robinson. Central heat and air. Comes with Granite counter tops and ceramic tile. New carpet and vinyl wood flooring will be put in once vacant.
1009 Classen
1009 Classen Blvd, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2050 sqft
1009 Classen Available 06/05/20 1009 Classen - 4 Bd/2 Ba - **AVAILABLE IN JUNE** Close to Campus - Less than 1 mile from the University of Oklahoma campus,This large (approximately 2,050 sq ft) 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom includes a study, hardwood
1620 Normandie Dr.
1620 Normandie Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1151 sqft
- 3BR, 1BA - Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Disposal - Fenced Backyard - Deck - Central Heat/Air - Ceiling Fans - Fresh Paint and Shades Throughout - Garage - Pets Okay with Approval, No Pet Rent.
201 N. Westchester Ave.
201 North Westchester Avenue, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1595 sqft
This mid-century home built in 1955 has so much charm! Remodeled in 2012 with new paint, carpet, ceramic tile, and new HVAC. It features a large living room and formal dining room.
1108 E Boyd St.
1108 East Boyd Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1504 sqft
3 BEDROOM HOME MINUTES FROM CAMPUS IN NORMAN !! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features the following: Ceiling Fans Central Heating/Air Laundry Room Fridge Dishwasher Stove Washer Dryer Fenced Backyard Dining Room 2 Car Garage ......................
1915 Rolling Stone Dr
1915 Rolling Stone Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1265 sqft
remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Norman - Totally remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. New roof, windows, paint, flooring, etc. Features granite counters, new bathroom and kitchen with new stainless steel appliances.
1325 E Brooks St
1325 East Brooks Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1076 sqft
1325 E Brooks St Available 08/14/20 Fantastic Home Near OU Campus!!!! - Fantastic Home Near OU Campus!!!! You Don't Want to Miss This Home!!! Great home near OU campus with nice open concept with wood floors.
University
628 W. Comanche Street
628 West Comanche Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1406 sqft
Three Bedroom Campus Home! - A beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home with over 1,400 square feet located within walking distance to the University of Oklahoma! You must see the inside of this home to appreciate all of the wonderful updates!
1520 Rowena Lane
1520 Rowena Lane, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
840 sqft
1520 Rowena Lane Available 08/05/20 READY FOR MOVE-IN AUGUST 7TH MOVE Adorable 3 bed/1 bath - Ready for Move in AUGUST 7TH Super cute house located off Wylie Rd. between Boyd and Lindsey! Hardwood floors throughout and great fenced backyard.
416 23rd Ave NE
416 23rd Avenue Northeast, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
416 23rd Ave NE Available 07/15/20 Great 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home. Available 15 July. - Nice home in convenient location. 3 bedrooms 2 bath 2 car garage. Kitchen has smooth top range, dishwasher, disposal, and refrigerator.
721 Nebraska St
721 Nebraska Street, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$875
950 sqft
Two Bedroom One Bathroom Home for Lease in Norman Close to OU Campus!!! - Conveniently located close to the OU campus, this two bedroom, one bathroom home features, hard wood floors, carpeted bedrooms, and a large backyard.
521 Fleetwood Drive
521 Fleetwood Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
972 sqft
Available after August 5th. Nice home 1.5 miles from OU. Central heat and air, hardwood flooring throughout, newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Nice sized fenced yard and washer/dryer hookups inside the home. One car garage. NO Pets allowed.
1411 Lincoln Ave
1411 Lincoln Avenue, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$975
880 sqft
Two Bedroom Very Close to OU Campus - This two bedroom, one bathroom features a refrigerator, washer and dryer connections, and a fenced yard. Located within walking distance to the OU campus! New AC! Pets are welcome- see below for details.
714 Parsons Street
714 Parsons St, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2349 sqft
LOCATION!!LOCATION!!LOCATION!! If you are looking for the convenience of being close to the University of Oklahoma check this 4 bedroom 2 bath home out. It has several cute design features and will come partially furnished.
1005 Melisa Drive
1005 Melisa Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1801 sqft
(3) Bed/(2) Bath Available Now! - 3-Bed, 2-Bath home featuring plantation shutters, open layout, stainless appliances on a street with no thru traffic. Bike or walk to campus.
2400 W. Brooks Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73069
2400 West Brooks Street, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$699
840 sqft
This spacious two bedroom, one bathroom has an extra large living area leading into an open dining area and fully equipped kitchen. The master bedroom is 13.
101 Crestland Dr
101 Crestland Drive, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$745
1100 sqft
Alameda Estates - Property Id: 164787 Beautiful property in a peaceful surrounding atmosphere with friendly resident's.