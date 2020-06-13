/
/
warr acres
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:56 PM
163 Apartments for rent in Warr Acres, OK📍
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6060 NW Expressway Unit B
6060 Northwest Expressway, Warr Acres, OK
1 Bedroom
$695
816 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - Wilshire And NW Expressway (Text Contact Below) - This cute condo is right on NW Expressway at Cedar Lakes Estates. Perfect location for shopping. Community has a swimming pool and onsite laundry facility.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7700 Leichter Avenue
7700 Leichter Ave, Warr Acres, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1355 sqft
7700 Leichter Avenue Available 07/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bed | Two Bath Rental Home in NW Oklahoma City - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 15th! This home has all the top of the line amenities!! Our Foster II floor plan has incorporated
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6504 N Ann Arbor Ave
6504 North Ann Arbor Avenue, Warr Acres, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1217 sqft
6504 N Ann Arbor Ave Available 06/19/20 Great Home in Warr Acres Close & Convenient to Shopping & Highways!!! - Great Home in Warr Acres Close & Convenient to Shopping & Highways!!! Beautiful Open Layout with a living room that has nice cozy space.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6018 NW 53RD TER
6018 Northwest 53rd Terrace, Warr Acres, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1056 sqft
Convient Locactaion and Low Maintence - You will love this furnished 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo on 6018 nw 53rd terrece in Warr Acres. This property has FREE WI-FI.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
7709 Percheron Road
7709 Percheron Rd, Warr Acres, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1713 sqft
This home is practically brand new and still has that "new home" smell. Wood fence will be completed upon move-in. Light, bright and open living areas. Wood blinds throughout. Easy care laminate wood in kitchen, inside utility, hall and bathrooms.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
5901 N Macarthur Boulevard
5901 North Macarthur Boulevard, Warr Acres, OK
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3200 sqft
Wide open and expansive home complete with kitchen club area. Totally updated kitchen, fenced, private back yard, double car garage, formal dining room. Two fire places and very, very roomy. Immaculate condition.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
6024 NW Expressway Highway
6024 Northwest Expressway, Warr Acres, OK
1 Bedroom
$650
816 sqft
Cute 1 bedroom hideaway in the heart of NW Oklahoma City! You're going to love the large living room with cozy fireplace for the chilly Oklahoma weather. Kitchen has refrigerator and pantry. Dining space could be utilized as an office area.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
7215 N. Macarthur Blvd. - 2
7215 North Macarthur Boulevard, Warr Acres, OK
1 Bedroom
$565
700 sqft
Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment at Cherokee Hills Apartments! A very central location, close to NW Expressway. Featuring neutral paint colors and central heat and air! Refrigerator and range included. Laundry facility conveniently located on site.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
6004 NW 53rd Ter
6004 Northwest 53rd Terrace, Warr Acres, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1259 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated Town home with 3 beds 2 baths. Private backyard. Washer and Dryer provided by landlord. Beautiful newly renovated Town home with 3 beds 2 baths. Private backyard. Washer and Dryer provided by landlord.
Results within 1 mile of Warr Acres
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Lansbrook
6 Units Available
Stonebrook
9301 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$535
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonebrook in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:08pm
Britton Court Yard
40 Units Available
City Heights North
8557 Candlewood Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights North in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
20 Units Available
Six100
6100 North Meridian Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
1012 sqft
Six100 Meridian offers something for everyone. See our available amenities to find something that speaks to you. Get a sneak peek of the good life here at Six100 Meridian. Each of our residents enjoy amenities year-round.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated December 19 at 12:34am
Knights Lake
23 Units Available
Hefner Hollow
6708 W Wilshire Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$660
3 Bedrooms
$730
4 Bedrooms
$975
Spacious floor plans with full-size washer and dryer and walk-in closets. Located nearby multiple recreation spots, including Soccer City and Gaillardia Country Club. Also near a wide range of restaurants like Tai Pei, Fuze, and Charleston's Restaurant.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pennington
1 Unit Available
4104 NW 34th St
4104 Northwest 34th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$825
1000 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2 bed Duplex for rent near NW 36th and Portland! Ready for move in! - Located west of Portland and south of NW 36th. From NW 36th and Portland go south to NW 34th and take that west to the duplex.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7001 NW 45th
7001 Northwest 45th Street, Bethany, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1006 sqft
AMAZING, REMODELED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM HOME IN BETHANY FOR LEASE !! - AMAZING, REMODELED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM HOME IN BETHANY FOR LEASE !! Amazing 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Detached Garage home is available for lease and features the
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Windsor Hills
1 Unit Available
2808 N Sterling Ave
2808 North Sterling Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2132 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage in Windsor Hills Addition Putnam City Schools Oklahoma City - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom is located in the Windsor Hills Addition in Oklahoma City. Quiet neighborhood with mature trees and lovely landscaping.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5593 NW 50TH C
5593 Northwest 50th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$660
700 sqft
1 BED 1 BATH LAKEVIEW - Property Id: 291055 LAKEVIEW TOP LEVEL UNIT! READY TO GO AND FLOORING THROUGHOUT.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
3128 N Divis Avenue
3128 North Divis Avenue, Bethany, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1746 sqft
Beautifully updated 2 story home for lease in the quiet Rockwell Oaks neighborhood.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
3701 N Meridian Street
3701 N Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
3708 sqft
This is an Office lease space that has been cleaned up and waiting on its new tenant. Space has a reception, one large office, two small offices, a bathroom, and a conference room. There is additional 700+sf available if needed.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
4908 N. Brunson St
4908 North Brunson Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1659 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage! Open floor plan creates a great space for entertaining. Large kitchen with plenty of storage and counter space - dishwasher, oven, and stove included.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Pennington
1 Unit Available
3618 N Tulsa Ave
3618 North Tulsa Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$850
875 sqft
875 sqft 1 bed, 1 bath completely remodeled units for rent in NW OKC. Water bill is included. Move in ready. Unit is equipped with all brand new appliances including washer and dryer. All electric.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
3807 N Geraldine - A24
3807 North Geraldine Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$575
750 sqft
UPSTAIRS 1 Bedroom Apartment, Central Heat & Air, On Site Laundry facility, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher. Water, trash and sewer included , you only pay electric! Close to shopping, schools, restaurants!!
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
3815 N Geraldine - C13
3815 North Geraldine Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$475
750 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartment, Central Heat & Air, On Site Laundry facility, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher. Water, trash and sewer included , you only pay electric! Close to shopping, schools, restaurants!!
1 of 26
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Knights Lake
1 Unit Available
7507 Knight lake Dr - 7507 Knight Lake Dr
7507 Knight Lake Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1912 sqft
Updated Spacious Home - Want a property close to lake but all the amenities of city living? Then this is the property for you! This Duplex is huge! With plenty of room upstairs and downstairs, you'll never want for space.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Warr Acres rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,040.
Some of the colleges located in the Warr Acres area include Mid-America Christian University, Moore Norman Technology Center, University of Central Oklahoma, Southern Nazarene University, and Oklahoma Christian University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Warr Acres from include Oklahoma City, Norman, Edmond, Midwest City, and Moore.