399 Apartments for rent in Oklahoma City, OK📍
Oklahoma City is a rummage sale of cowboy kitsch, Art Deco buildings, oilrigs, Native American culture, sweeping landscapes, and taco buses: all buried in the middle of the country and coated in red prairie winds. This dusty gem has almost no traffic (number four on Forbes’ “Best City for Commuters” list), affordable living, and the Thunder (basketball-kaboom!). It’s not for everyone, but it is for you—time to stake your claim on that ‘ol sweepin’ plain (sorry, no more musical references, we promise).
Azaleas at Will Rogers Park
Horse racing at Remington Park
Downtown Oklahoma City
The good news: finding an apartment in Oklahoma City is easy. The great news: apartments here are inexpensive!
No Broker Necessary: Thanks to a bounty of affordable housing, apartment brokers are rarely (if ever) used. Instead, most people find their pad either by driving around, through property management companies they find online, or, and here's our personal favorite, ApartmentList.com.
Have in Hand: Bring your proof of income (they want to see that you make about 3 times the rent) and identification (that’s really all the documentation you need to get started) and you can be on your way to signing a lease as fast as you can get your application filled out.
Flexible Landlords: People in Oklahoma City have a reputation for being pretty easy going, and the landlords here are no exception. Your application to rent will typically only be denied if have a felony or if you’ve previously been evicted. Aside from that, leases can be negotiated and even if you have outstanding bills from previous rentals many companies and individuals will work with you. The one thing they will stick on is not offering six-month leases around summer/fall, when the end-date would end up leaving tenants moving in the cold months.
Model Behavior: Always, always, always ask to see the actual unit you’ll be renting. It’s easy to be convinced by pushy or persuasive agents at large complexes that a model unit is “exactly like the one you’ll be living in!” but stand your ground. If the space you’re interested in currently has tenants, politely ask to set up an appointment. Southern manners sometimes prevent apartment seekers from being too demanding, but as long as you’re polite in your requests the property manager should be more than happy to oblige. If they’re not, perhaps it’s time to move on.
If OKC conjures up images of tumbleweeds blowing across ranchlands, cowboys standing in fields of grain, or, worst of all, block after block of mid-century ramblers—we need to fix that. We’re a bustling metropolis y’all!
Downtown/Bricktown/Deep Deuce: Yeah, it’s overstuffed with luxury condos and lofts but we still can’t get over this ‘hood. It’s got a sweet manmade canal (you read that right—a manmade canal in the heart of the metropolis, complete with taxi boats and all), a baseball stadium (Hotdogs! Beer! Sunflower seeds! Oh my!), a killer nightlife AND it’s one of the few places that’s walkable.
Midtown/Plaza District/Paseo District: You’ll want to head this away to be with liberal leaning/arty/hip folks.
Uptown/Asian District/Crown Heights: This is the heart of international culture for the state—be prepared to be pleasantly surprised by Little Saigon, which has authentic Vietnamese food and shops. It can be grimy, but for singles on a budget there’re plenty of very inexpensive (but decent) studios and one-bedrooms. And it’s right next door to the hipper Paseo District. $
Inner City South/Oklahoma River: Throwing together an old-school cattlemen aesthetics and a handful of parks, this area’s got character for days. Homes are a little rundown, but it’s prime territory for a new fam looking to snag a cute bungalow.
Edmond/Norman: These communities are far enough off the beaten path to be affordable and laidback, but close enough to OKC (only 30 minutes away by Interstate 35) to be convenient and adopt the most awesome cultural offerings of the big city. To the south we have Norman: University of Oklahoma epicenter but way more than just an overflowing college campus. A healthy mix of eclectic shopping, low-cost eats, families, coeds and nice apartments at good prices create great neighbors and make this suburb feel not-so-suburbany. Edmond (to the north) is gonna run you a little more, feels a slightly more “hometown” than Norman and is near the University of Central Oklahoma.
Okay, maybe not every Oklahoman, but people that’ve lived in Oklahoma City for more than a hot-minute.
Foot Traffic
A pedestrian city this is not. Spread out by wide roads, you pretty much aren’t walking anywhere unless it’s from your front door to the garage.
No car? We’re sad for you, but there’s always public transit. The current bus system is sort of completely laughable, but there’s hope! We got $120 million big ones set aside for six miles of downtown street-car. It’s a long way off, but it’s coming!
Rock your sweet wheels in the meantime. Although the roads have potholes that are more like steam vents from hell, traffic is negligible which makes even the most distant commutes fast.
Better than in the Hospital
Put your faith in the weatherman—not your friends or the sky. OKC weather is, for lack of a better term, completely wonkybonkers (think squalls, thunderstorms, extreme heat and sub-zero temperatures). We also have these things here, they’re called TORNADOES. They like to drop out of the sky with little warning.
Know your closest shelter. Many apartments (and homes) don’t have basements, so call your fire department and find out where the nearest church, school, town hall or community storm shelter is located (and know the routes to get there).
Towns with lots of twister activity test their sirens weekly: it’s annoying, but don’t worry, you’ll live. Just remember to pay attention when they go off at unexpected times because that means business.
Keep it clean. You know how your mom always harped on you to clean your room? Well, if you were raised in Oklahoma it was probably because she didn’t want your messy self to get bit by a brown recluse (‘fiddleback’, if you wanna get local about it). These bad boys love dark corners so be careful with shoes, dresser drawers, bed sheets, gloves and that pile of clothes you have straight chillin’ in the corner of your room.
Let’s see…we shattered some preconceived notions about the Panhandle State’s biggest city (tumble weeds—not so much) and armed you with helpful knowledge. Sounds like you’re ready to find an apartment in the Friendly City.
June 2020 Oklahoma City Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Oklahoma City Rent Report. Oklahoma City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oklahoma City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.
Oklahoma City rents declined over the past month
Oklahoma City rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Oklahoma City stand at $636 for a one-bedroom apartment and $814 for a two-bedroom. Oklahoma City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Oklahoma City rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide
Rent growth in Oklahoma City has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Oklahoma City is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.
- Oklahoma City's median two-bedroom rent of $814 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Oklahoma City.
- While rents in Oklahoma City remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Oklahoma City than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Oklahoma City.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Oklahoma City’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Oklahoma City renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Ap...
Here’s how Oklahoma City ranks on:
Apartment List has released Oklahoma City’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Oklahoma City renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Interestingly, ratings for Oklahoma City vary widely across categories such as affordability and jobs and career opportunities."
Key Findings in Oklahoma City include the following:
- Oklahoma City renters gave their city a C+ overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Oklahoma City were affordability and safety and low crime rate, which received A- and B grades, respectively.
- The areas of concern to Oklahoma City renters are public transit, recreational activities, and jobs and career opportunities, which all received scores of F.
- Oklahoma City earned high marks in affordability, as did other nearby cities like Tulsa (A), Dallas (B) and Fort Worth (A-).
- Oklahoma City did relatively well compared to similar cities nationwide, including Memphis (C), Sacramento (C) and Detroit (F).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "I love the ease of getting around town; everything is 20 minutes away." -Hannah R.
- "I like OKC for the cost of living and friendly people, but there’s not much to do outside of the downtown area." -Allysa W.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.