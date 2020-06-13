Apartment List
OK
/
oklahoma city
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:35 PM

399 Apartments for rent in Oklahoma City, OK

Downtown Oklahoma City
Quail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
Council Heights
20 Units Available
Northridge (Retreat at River Bend)
8114 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$590
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
950 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community offers pool, gym, and Internet access. Great central location, close to Northwest Expressway and Lake Hefner.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
17 Units Available
Brookwood Village
9401 S Shartel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$555
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$655
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
877 sqft
Ideal location with access to I-35, I-40 and I-44. Pet-friendly community equipped with a gym, hot tub, pool, basketball court and more. Relax inside your new home on your private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
37 Units Available
Crown Lone Oak
15400 Crown at Lone Oak Road, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$940
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1185 sqft
Located in the rolling hills of NW Oklahoma City, Crown at Lone Oak offers great access to restaurants, shopping, entertainment and highways. It is the first community in Oklahoma City to offer Keyless Entry, among other unique features.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Hunters Green
4 Units Available
La Villa
6305 N Villa, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$960
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1905 sqft
Nestled in the Belle Isle and Nichols Hills areas, La Villa is the perfect community.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
Ashley Park
2600 W I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- (RLNE5420084)
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Lansbrook
6 Units Available
Stonebrook
9301 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$535
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonebrook in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
4 Units Available
Cross Timber
10700 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes near 22, 55, and 91, just minutes from St. Joseph Hospital. Private parking with storage, gas BBQ facilities, a basketball court, and a playground for residents.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Quail Creek
3 Units Available
Quail Run
3264 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$590
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quail Run in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
11 Units Available
Quail Ridge
2609 Featherstone Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$555
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
822 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quail Ridge in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Northhaven
6 Units Available
Eagle Crest Apartments
10400 N Council Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$610
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Spacious units with 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars, washer/dryer connections, sunrooms, and round showers. Located just off of NW Expressway for easy access to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Heritage Hills East
12 Units Available
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$795
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$761
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aberdeen in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
7 Units Available
Country Creek
10300 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$619
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
800 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to grocery stores and restaurants. Each home offers a large, modern kitchen. On-site pool with a courtyard. Ample storage in each home. Spacious interiors.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
15 Units Available
City Heights South
717 Santa Rosa Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$819
1300 sqft
Youll love coming home to your newly remodeled one, two or three bedroom apartment home in this convenient I-240 location in South Oklahoma City!\n\nWork off the stress of the day in the fitness center, then refresh yourself with a quick dip in the
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:41pm
4 Units Available
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$780
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
920 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to I-44 and the Hefner Parkway. Close to entertainment, employment and parks. Elegant interiors. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:43pm
Downtown Oklahoma City
77 Units Available
Lift
801 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$933
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
990 sqft
Near Saint Anthony Hospital in Midtown. Updated amenities include a pool, game room, gym area and conference room. Hardwood floors and extra storage in apartments. A high-energy community welcoming pets.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
4 Units Available
The Parker Apartment Homes
14140 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$945
822 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1062 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community within a short drive of area restaurants and parks. Amenities include a grill area, spa, pool and playground. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, large kitchens, and a balcony or private patio.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:20pm
9 Units Available
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$870
1224 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights at Medical Center in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
CEENA
10 Units Available
Almonte
5901 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$619
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
859 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool. Almonte Shopping Center across the street. Syl Goldman Park less than a mile away. Near I-44.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:08pm
Britton Court Yard
40 Units Available
City Heights North
8557 Candlewood Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights North in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Downtown Oklahoma City
12 Units Available
Aviare Arts District
301 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,030
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1313 sqft
Desirable location in the Avana Arts District close to downtown shops, galleries, and restaurants. Community offers hot tub, playground, pool, and 24-hour gym. Washer/dryer in each unit.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
15 Units Available
The Reserve at Quail North
2600 Watemark Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$950
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1680 sqft
Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, laundry, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, pool table, shuffleboard and pool. Located close to John Kilpatrick Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
7 Units Available
Quail Landing
14200 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$765
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units with garden style bathtubs, brushed nickel hardware, and a private patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available. Pet friendly. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Near Frontier City Theme Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
30 Units Available
The Lincoln At Central Park
500 Central Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$880
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1330 sqft
Situated on 50 acres of beautiful land, The Lincoln at Central Park Apartment Homes is the epitome of luxury living in an apartment in Oklahoma City, OK.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
21 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1302 sqft
This modern community features a pool, internet cafe, basketball court and a gym. Each apartment includes walk-in closets, a patio or a balcony, fireplace, and extra storage. Near shopping and entertainment.

Median Rent in Oklahoma City

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Oklahoma City is $636, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $813.
Studio
$574
1 Bed
$636
2 Beds
$813
3+ Beds
$1,114
City GuideOklahoma City
"Oklahoma! Where the wind comes sweeping down the plain / Where the waving wheat / Can sure smell sweet / When the wind comes right behind the rain." ("Oklahoma" lyrics)

Oklahoma City is a rummage sale of cowboy kitsch, Art Deco buildings, oilrigs, Native American culture, sweeping landscapes, and taco buses: all buried in the middle of the country and coated in red prairie winds. This dusty gem has almost no traffic (number four on Forbes’ “Best City for Commuters” list), affordable living, and the Thunder (basketball-kaboom!). It’s not for everyone, but it is for you—time to stake your claim on that ‘ol sweepin’ plain (sorry, no more musical references, we promise).

Having trouble with Craigslist Oklahoma City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Azaleas at Will Rogers Park

Horse racing at Remington Park

Downtown Oklahoma City

OKC Style Renting

The good news: finding an apartment in Oklahoma City is easy. The great news: apartments here are inexpensive!

No Broker Necessary: Thanks to a bounty of affordable housing, apartment brokers are rarely (if ever) used. Instead, most people find their pad either by driving around, through property management companies they find online, or, and here's our personal favorite, ApartmentList.com.

Have in Hand: Bring your proof of income (they want to see that you make about 3 times the rent) and identification (that’s really all the documentation you need to get started) and you can be on your way to signing a lease as fast as you can get your application filled out.

Flexible Landlords: People in Oklahoma City have a reputation for being pretty easy going, and the landlords here are no exception. Your application to rent will typically only be denied if have a felony or if you’ve previously been evicted. Aside from that, leases can be negotiated and even if you have outstanding bills from previous rentals many companies and individuals will work with you. The one thing they will stick on is not offering six-month leases around summer/fall, when the end-date would end up leaving tenants moving in the cold months.

Model Behavior: Always, always, always ask to see the actual unit you’ll be renting. It’s easy to be convinced by pushy or persuasive agents at large complexes that a model unit is “exactly like the one you’ll be living in!” but stand your ground. If the space you’re interested in currently has tenants, politely ask to set up an appointment. Southern manners sometimes prevent apartment seekers from being too demanding, but as long as you’re polite in your requests the property manager should be more than happy to oblige. If they’re not, perhaps it’s time to move on.

O-Town Breakdown

If OKC conjures up images of tumbleweeds blowing across ranchlands, cowboys standing in fields of grain, or, worst of all, block after block of mid-century ramblers—we need to fix that. We’re a bustling metropolis y’all!

Downtown/Bricktown/Deep Deuce: Yeah, it’s overstuffed with luxury condos and lofts but we still can’t get over this ‘hood. It’s got a sweet manmade canal (you read that right—a manmade canal in the heart of the metropolis, complete with taxi boats and all), a baseball stadium (Hotdogs! Beer! Sunflower seeds! Oh my!), a killer nightlife AND it’s one of the few places that’s walkable.

Midtown/Plaza District/Paseo District: You’ll want to head this away to be with liberal leaning/arty/hip folks.

Uptown/Asian District/Crown Heights: This is the heart of international culture for the state—be prepared to be pleasantly surprised by Little Saigon, which has authentic Vietnamese food and shops. It can be grimy, but for singles on a budget there’re plenty of very inexpensive (but decent) studios and one-bedrooms. And it’s right next door to the hipper Paseo District. $

Inner City South/Oklahoma River: Throwing together an old-school cattlemen aesthetics and a handful of parks, this area’s got character for days. Homes are a little rundown, but it’s prime territory for a new fam looking to snag a cute bungalow.

Edmond/Norman: These communities are far enough off the beaten path to be affordable and laidback, but close enough to OKC (only 30 minutes away by Interstate 35) to be convenient and adopt the most awesome cultural offerings of the big city. To the south we have Norman: University of Oklahoma epicenter but way more than just an overflowing college campus. A healthy mix of eclectic shopping, low-cost eats, families, coeds and nice apartments at good prices create great neighbors and make this suburb feel not-so-suburbany. Edmond (to the north) is gonna run you a little more, feels a slightly more “hometown” than Norman and is near the University of Central Oklahoma.

Stuff Every Oklahoman Knows

Okay, maybe not every Oklahoman, but people that’ve lived in Oklahoma City for more than a hot-minute.

Foot Traffic

  • A pedestrian city this is not. Spread out by wide roads, you pretty much aren’t walking anywhere unless it’s from your front door to the garage.

  • No car? We’re sad for you, but there’s always public transit. The current bus system is sort of completely laughable, but there’s hope! We got $120 million big ones set aside for six miles of downtown street-car. It’s a long way off, but it’s coming!

  • Rock your sweet wheels in the meantime. Although the roads have potholes that are more like steam vents from hell, traffic is negligible which makes even the most distant commutes fast.

Better than in the Hospital

  • Put your faith in the weatherman—not your friends or the sky. OKC weather is, for lack of a better term, completely wonkybonkers (think squalls, thunderstorms, extreme heat and sub-zero temperatures). We also have these things here, they’re called TORNADOES. They like to drop out of the sky with little warning.

  • Know your closest shelter. Many apartments (and homes) don’t have basements, so call your fire department and find out where the nearest church, school, town hall or community storm shelter is located (and know the routes to get there).

  • Towns with lots of twister activity test their sirens weekly: it’s annoying, but don’t worry, you’ll live. Just remember to pay attention when they go off at unexpected times because that means business.

  • Keep it clean. You know how your mom always harped on you to clean your room? Well, if you were raised in Oklahoma it was probably because she didn’t want your messy self to get bit by a brown recluse (‘fiddleback’, if you wanna get local about it). These bad boys love dark corners so be careful with shoes, dresser drawers, bed sheets, gloves and that pile of clothes you have straight chillin’ in the corner of your room.

Let’s see…we shattered some preconceived notions about the Panhandle State’s biggest city (tumble weeds—not so much) and armed you with helpful knowledge. Sounds like you’re ready to find an apartment in the Friendly City.

June 2020 Oklahoma City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Oklahoma City Rent Report. Oklahoma City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oklahoma City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Oklahoma City rents declined over the past month

Oklahoma City rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Oklahoma City stand at $636 for a one-bedroom apartment and $814 for a two-bedroom. Oklahoma City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Oklahoma City rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Oklahoma City has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Oklahoma City is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Oklahoma City's median two-bedroom rent of $814 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Oklahoma City.
    • While rents in Oklahoma City remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Oklahoma City than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Oklahoma City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Oklahoma City’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Oklahoma City renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Ap...

    View full Oklahoma City Renter Survey

    Here’s how Oklahoma City ranks on:

    C+
    Overall satisfaction
    B
    Safety and crime rate
    A-
    Affordability
    C
    Quality of schools
    D
    Social Life
    D
    Commute time
    D
    State and local taxes
    C
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Oklahoma City’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Oklahoma City renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Interestingly, ratings for Oklahoma City vary widely across categories such as affordability and jobs and career opportunities."

    Key Findings in Oklahoma City include the following:

    • Oklahoma City renters gave their city a C+ overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Oklahoma City were affordability and safety and low crime rate, which received A- and B grades, respectively.
    • The areas of concern to Oklahoma City renters are public transit, recreational activities, and jobs and career opportunities, which all received scores of F.
      • Oklahoma City earned high marks in affordability, as did other nearby cities like Tulsa (A), Dallas (B) and Fort Worth (A-).
    • Oklahoma City did relatively well compared to similar cities nationwide, including Memphis (C), Sacramento (C) and Detroit (F).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "I love the ease of getting around town; everything is 20 minutes away." -Hannah R.
    • "I like OKC for the cost of living and friendly people, but there’s not much to do outside of the downtown area." -Allysa W.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Oklahoma City?
    In Oklahoma City, the median rent is $574 for a studio, $636 for a 1-bedroom, $813 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,114 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Oklahoma City, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Oklahoma City?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Oklahoma City include Downtown Oklahoma City, Quail Creek, Heritage Hills East, and N.W. Oklahoma County.
    How pet-friendly is Oklahoma City?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Oklahoma City received a letter grade of C for pet-friendliness.
    How good are the schools in Oklahoma City?
    Oklahoma City renters gave their city a letter grade of C when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Oklahoma City did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Oklahoma City?
    Oklahoma City renters gave their city a letter grade of D when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Oklahoma City did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Oklahoma City?
    Some of the colleges located in the Oklahoma City area include Mid-America Christian University, Oklahoma Christian University, Oklahoma City University, Francis Tuttle Technology Center, and Metro Technology Centers. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Oklahoma City?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Oklahoma City from include Norman, Edmond, Midwest City, Moore, and Enid.

