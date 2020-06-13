399 Apartments for rent in Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Style Renting

The good news: finding an apartment in Oklahoma City is easy. The great news: apartments here are inexpensive!

No Broker Necessary: Thanks to a bounty of affordable housing, apartment brokers are rarely (if ever) used. Instead, most people find their pad either by driving around, through property management companies they find online, or, and here's our personal favorite, ApartmentList.com.

Have in Hand: Bring your proof of income (they want to see that you make about 3 times the rent) and identification (that’s really all the documentation you need to get started) and you can be on your way to signing a lease as fast as you can get your application filled out.

Flexible Landlords: People in Oklahoma City have a reputation for being pretty easy going, and the landlords here are no exception. Your application to rent will typically only be denied if have a felony or if you’ve previously been evicted. Aside from that, leases can be negotiated and even if you have outstanding bills from previous rentals many companies and individuals will work with you. The one thing they will stick on is not offering six-month leases around summer/fall, when the end-date would end up leaving tenants moving in the cold months.

Model Behavior: Always, always, always ask to see the actual unit you’ll be renting. It’s easy to be convinced by pushy or persuasive agents at large complexes that a model unit is “exactly like the one you’ll be living in!” but stand your ground. If the space you’re interested in currently has tenants, politely ask to set up an appointment. Southern manners sometimes prevent apartment seekers from being too demanding, but as long as you’re polite in your requests the property manager should be more than happy to oblige. If they’re not, perhaps it’s time to move on.