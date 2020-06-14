Apartment List
101 Apartments for rent in Edmond, OK with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
25 Units Available
Coffee Creek
501 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
Studio
$650
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$620
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coffee Creek in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
15 Units Available
Spring Creek of Edmond
777 E 15th St, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$793
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$868
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1415 sqft
Near Edmond Memorial High School and the University of Central Oklahoma. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood-style floors, granite countertops and private balconies or patios. On-site pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Pets welcomed.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
13 Units Available
Windrush
200 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$700
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1130 sqft
Convenient to Route 77. Cable-ready apartments with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Select homes include utility rooms with washer/dryers. Numerous on-site recreational facilities, including a fitness center, sand volleyball court, swimming pool and tennis court.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Steeplechase
1 Unit Available
2208 Animada Place
2208 Animada Pl, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1885 sqft
Edmond Hill Country For Lease !! - BRAND NEW DEVELOPMENT IN NE EDMOND* 3-CAR GARAGE *STUDY OR 4TH BEDROOM OFF OF ENTRY - DOES HAVE A CLOSET*GREAT CURB APPEAL*LOTS OF QUALITY FINISHING TOUCHES*WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT MAJORITY OF THE FIRST FLOOR*OPEN

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Coffee Creek
1 Unit Available
3209 SONGWOOD DRIVE
3209 Songwood Drive, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2166 sqft
Storm Shelter - Community Pool - Edmond North Schools - Lawn Care Inc. - Lakefront lot. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Office, 2 dining, 3 car turned garage, 2166 sq. ft. (est.), built in 2005 in the Ash Grove at Coffee Creek addition.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Oak Tree
1 Unit Available
449 Saint Claire Drive
449 Saint Claire Dr, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$4,595
Such A DREAM! Basically BRAND NEW! Seven Oaks @ Oak Tree! - This home is located off of Kelly, north of Waterloo, through the monitored security gates at Oak Tree into Seven Oaks. What a dream! Great appeal from arrival.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1717 Running Branch Road
1717 Running Branch Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1717 Running Branch Road Available 07/01/20 A Great Neighborhood to Call Home! - This home is located in Forest Oaks at Bryant and 15th.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3009 Wind Call Lane
3009 Wind Call Ln, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
3009 Wind Call Lane Available 08/01/20 Stunning House N Edmond! 2 minute walk to Centennial Elem! - This home is located in Centennial @ Iron Horse Ranch on Coltrane, north of Coffee Creek.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3812 Summercloud Dr.
3812 Summer Cloud Dr, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1307 sqft
3812 Summercloud Dr. Available 07/01/20 Nice 2 bed, 2 bath Townhouse in Edmond - 2 bed townhouse with 1 bed, 1 bath downstairs and 1 bed, 1 bath upstairs. Nice wood flooring downstairs. Ceramic tile, large wood deck out back, central heat and air.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Glendale Acres
1 Unit Available
2701 Hermoso Circle
2701 Hermoso Cir, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1884 sqft
Newly built rental property in Inspirada, within Centennial Elementary school zone! Wood floors, fireplace and large master suite with extra large walk-in closet. Come see this 3 bedroom/ 2 bath and all it's features.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Steeplechase
1 Unit Available
2216 Animada Place
2216 Animada Pl, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1772 sqft
Located in the quiet neighborhood of Inspirada, this house features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms that have granite counter tops. The warm wood floors welcome you into an open kitchen and living room that are perfect for entertaining.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1301 Devonshire Court
1301 Devonshire Court, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2242 sqft
Great family home for lease. 4 Beds and 2 Baths upstairs, with kitchen, dining room, dinette, study/2nd living area; big family room with wood burning fireplace. Roomy backyard with nice patio and trees.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Henderson Hills
1 Unit Available
616 Reynolds Road
616 Reynolds Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1035 sqft
Beautifully remodeled home in central Edmond with new floors, remodeled bathrooms, updated kitchen WITH granite and NEW appliances! The house comes furnished with a fridge, clothing washer, and clothing dryer! Each of the 3 bedrooms has refinished

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
812 East Drive
812 East Drive, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1177 sqft
SHORT TERM or LONG TERM RENTAL! $2,500/month or $125/night (2 night min). Two nights, one month, two months or more! Whatever you need! FULLY FURNISHED - exactly like the pictures show! FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
102 Sahoma Terrace
102 Sahoma Ter, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1464 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. All bedrooms are located upstairs, there are two separate master closets. Living room has a fireplace, built-in bookshelves and beautiful wood floors. Spacious kitchen and a large fenced-in backyard.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Valley Genes Kelly Park
1 Unit Available
1308 South Gemini Road
1308 South Gemini Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1275 sqft
Welcome home to this rare find in Edmond! This updated home is conveniently located around 15th and Kelly in Edmond.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Parker Estates
1 Unit Available
716 East 26th Street
716 East 26th Street, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1089 sqft
Charming and updated 3 bed, 2 bathroom home in Edmond! Beautiful kitchen with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. French doors lead directly to the patio and landscaped backyard with mature trees.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Bristol Park
1 Unit Available
1809 Monterey Place
1809 Monterey Place, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1783 sqft
Gorgeous Brick Home in Edmond! - Enter into the brightly lit entry way with coat closet. To your left is a formal dining room with hardwood floors, an elegant chandelier, and a large window.
Results within 1 mile of Edmond

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1205 Shannon Ln
1205 Shannon Lane, Logan County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,279
2046 sqft
1205 Shannon Ln Available 08/01/20 WOW! Peaceful Country Living In Edmond ~ One Of A Kind Large Family Ranch Style Home On Almost 2 Acres!!! - You Absolutely Will Not Want to Miss This Home ~ Quite & Sophisticated Living In Edmond with Everything

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
N.W. Oklahoma County
1 Unit Available
2521 NW 193rd St
2521 Northwest 193rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2393 sqft
2521 NW 193rd St Available 06/15/20 Wonderful 4 bed, 3 bath + Bonus with Shelter in Edmond! - Wonderful 4 bed, 3 bath + Bonus with Shelter in Edmond! Wood flooring in living with gas log fireplace and large front window.
Results within 5 miles of Edmond
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
The Reserve at Quail North
2600 Watemark Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$950
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1680 sqft
Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, laundry, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, pool table, shuffleboard and pool. Located close to John Kilpatrick Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$827
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1256 sqft
Eat-in kitchens and walk-in closets. Private laundry. Floor plans have one-, two-, and three-bedrooms. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Community has clubhouse, gym, and pool. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
4 Units Available
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$680
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
920 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to I-44 and the Hefner Parkway. Close to entertainment, employment and parks. Elegant interiors. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
24 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1302 sqft
This modern community features a pool, internet cafe, basketball court and a gym. Each apartment includes walk-in closets, a patio or a balcony, fireplace, and extra storage. Near shopping and entertainment.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Edmond, OK

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Edmond renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

