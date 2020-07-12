208 Apartments for rent in Edmond, OK with parking
Named for a rail service agent in the 1800s, Edmond, Oklahoma was founded on the basic need for water and coal. Today, it meets the basic needs of over 80,000 residents—though they live here for much more than the coal and water. You need examples? How about a thriving downtown, proximity to Oklahoma City, public art projects (bronze, glass and steel sculptures located throughout the city), two colleges (University of Central Oklahoma and Oklahoma Christian University) and Rugby. Yes, we said...
An overnight sensation, Edmond has stood its ground thanks to a vibrant, friendly community. When one thinks Oklahoma, they may think rural, average and classic Americana. Sure, the city is located off of Route 66. You know, the one they wrote that song about? But it is anything but rural and average. While it does exude a certain American hometown feel, Edmond is eclectic, artsy and growing. So, pack your bags and abide by the city sign: Welcome to Edmond, come grow with us. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Edmond apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.