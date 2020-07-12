Apartment List
208 Apartments for rent in Edmond, OK with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Edmond apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
25 Units Available
Coffee Creek
501 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
Studio
$650
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coffee Creek in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
9 Units Available
The Lofts at North Penn
15501 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$894
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,144
1053 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Lofts at North Penn in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
14 Units Available
Spring Creek of Edmond
777 E 15th St, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$879
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,327
1415 sqft
Near Edmond Memorial High School and the University of Central Oklahoma. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood-style floors, granite countertops and private balconies or patios. On-site pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Pets welcomed.
9 Units Available
Windrush
200 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$745
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1130 sqft
Convenient to Route 77. Cable-ready apartments with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Select homes include utility rooms with washer/dryers. Numerous on-site recreational facilities, including a fitness center, sand volleyball court, swimming pool and tennis court.
15 Units Available
Kickingbird Hills
1900 Kickingbird Rd, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$570
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kickingbird Hills in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
The Trails South
2708 Appaloosa Trail
2708 Appaloosa Trail, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1936 sqft
2708 Appaloosa Trail Available 07/15/20 Great 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car in Edmond! - Great 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car home near 15th St and Santa Fe. New flooring and paint! Large living room features tall ceilings, a ceiling fan and fireplace.

1 Unit Available
Meadow Lakes
628 Robin Hill Rd
628 Robin Hill Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1140 sqft
628 Robin Hill Rd Available 08/14/20 Beautiful home in Edmond! - Great 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage, in Edmond near 2nd & Kelly! && LESS than 10 minutes away from Meadow Lakes Park! Updated with granite counter-tops in kitchen and baths, laminate

1 Unit Available
Oak Tree
449 Saint Claire Drive
449 Saint Claire Dr, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$4,595
Such A DREAM! Basically BRAND NEW! Seven Oaks @ Oak Tree! - This home is located off of Kelly, north of Waterloo, through the monitored security gates at Oak Tree into Seven Oaks. What a dream! Great appeal from arrival.

1 Unit Available
Kingston
812 RICHMOND ROAD
812 Richmond Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
2211 sqft
812 RICHMOND ROAD Available 08/10/20 Spacious home for a Great Price! - This spacious home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with 2 living and 2 car garage is 2211 square feet in the Kingston addition.

1 Unit Available
1717 Running Branch Road
1717 Running Branch Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
A Great Neighborhood to Call Home! - This home is located in Forest Oaks at Bryant and 15th.

1 Unit Available
908 Blue Ridge Drive
908 Blue Ridge Drive, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1830 sqft
Wonderful find in Park Lane Estates! 4 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, Dining area off the kitchen with Coffee nook. Nice size yard, 2 Car Garage. Kitchen features updated Stainless Steele appliances.

1 Unit Available
2626 Elwood
2626 Elwood Dr, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
Two story duplex 2 bedroom, 1 & 1/2 baths. Single car port with storage

1 Unit Available
Whispering Creek
1616 Shadybrook Lane
1616 Shadybrook Lane, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1604 sqft
1616 Shadybrook Lane Available 08/23/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Available in Edmond Schools with Storm Shelter - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Edmond with storm shelter. Fenced backyard, 2 car garage, open floor plan and great fireplace in living room.

1 Unit Available
3316 NW 158th Terrace
3316 NW 158th Ter, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1830 sqft
Come Home and Relax! - Check out this stylish 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in NW OKC. Come home after a long day and relax watching nature in your backyard.

1 Unit Available
Campbell South Edmond
104 E 13th St
104 East 13th Street, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1584 sqft
Exposed Brick Walls: Spacious and naturally well-lit. 3 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom house in Edmond. Short walk to public transit, nearby farmers market in the summer! $1200.00/mo, $1200.00 security deposit.

1 Unit Available
Valley Genes Kelly Park
1313 S. Gemini Rd.
1313 South Gemini Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1732 sqft
Beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Edmond! Situated in the award winning Edmond School District located only minutes from the center of Edmond and walking distance to the local school.

1 Unit Available
432 Chalk Hill Ct
432 Chalk Hill Ct, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1274 sqft
Edmond Home - Close to Downtown Edmond - Close to downtown Edmond and UCO, with 2-car garage, 3-bed and 2-bath with granite and stainless appliances in the kitchen. The kitchen is open to the large living room.

1 Unit Available
Steeplechase
2208 Animada Place
2208 Animada Pl, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1885 sqft
Edmond Hill Country For Lease !! - BRAND NEW DEVELOPMENT IN NE EDMOND* 3-CAR GARAGE *STUDY OR 4TH BEDROOM OFF OF ENTRY - DOES HAVE A CLOSET*GREAT CURB APPEAL*LOTS OF QUALITY FINISHING TOUCHES*WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT MAJORITY OF THE FIRST FLOOR*OPEN

1 Unit Available
1265 East Main Street
1265 E Main St, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1575 sqft
Enjoy this new 3Bd/2.5Ba townhome/duplex two blocks from UCO and one block from Walmart, Target, Pei Wei, Bricktown Brewery and Bryant Square.

1 Unit Available
The Trails
19720 Forsythe Dr.
19720 Forsythe Dr, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1347 sqft
19720 Forsythe Dr. Available 08/01/20 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT! - Beautiful Brand New Home- you can be the first to live in this new 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage. Fenced back yard. Call Janette for your showing today (405) 413-3406.

1 Unit Available
1124 E Campbell
1124 E Campbell St, Edmond, OK
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2105 sqft
Looking for a rental by UCO? Here it is! 5 Bedroom & 3 Bathrooms * (Text Contact Below) - Perfect modern 5 bedroom 3 bedroom house in Edmond next to campus for rent! Downstairs has an open floor plan perfect for multiple people or a large group.

1 Unit Available
Henderson Hills
22 East 21st Street
22 East 21st Street, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
892 sqft
Super cute 3 bed 1 bath 1 car garage house. 3rd bed could be a great office as it opens to kitchen and hallway. laundry in garage. central heat and air.

1 Unit Available
Henderson Hills
636 Belle Air Avenue
636 Belle Air Avenue, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1087 sqft
Darling home nestled in the Henderson Hills Addition of Edmond, Oklahoma. This charming one story 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom has newer laminate flooring, newer ceiling fans, and newer blinds. There is a large living room and dining area.

1 Unit Available
Farmers
213 E Ayers St
213 East Ayers Street, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Currently being remodeled. Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Edmond.
City Guide for Edmond, OK

Named for a rail service agent in the 1800s, Edmond, Oklahoma was founded on the basic need for water and coal. Today, it meets the basic needs of over 80,000 residents—though they live here for much more than the coal and water. You need examples? How about a thriving downtown, proximity to Oklahoma City, public art projects (bronze, glass and steel sculptures located throughout the city), two colleges (University of Central Oklahoma and Oklahoma Christian University) and Rugby. Yes, we said...

An overnight sensation, Edmond has stood its ground thanks to a vibrant, friendly community. When one thinks Oklahoma, they may think rural, average and classic Americana. Sure, the city is located off of Route 66. You know, the one they wrote that song about? But it is anything but rural and average. While it does exude a certain American hometown feel, Edmond is eclectic, artsy and growing. So, pack your bags and abide by the city sign: Welcome to Edmond, come grow with us. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Edmond, OK

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Edmond apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

