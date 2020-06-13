Apartment List
/
OK
/
edmond
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:25 PM

104 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Edmond, OK

Finding an apartment in Edmond that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
15 Units Available
Windrush
200 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$700
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1130 sqft
Convenient to Route 77. Cable-ready apartments with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Select homes include utility rooms with washer/dryers. Numerous on-site recreational facilities, including a fitness center, sand volleyball court, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
15 Units Available
Spring Creek of Edmond
777 E 15th St, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$793
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$868
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1415 sqft
Near Edmond Memorial High School and the University of Central Oklahoma. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood-style floors, granite countertops and private balconies or patios. On-site pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Pets welcomed.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
25 Units Available
Coffee Creek
501 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
Studio
$650
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$620
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coffee Creek in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 4 at 03:02pm
17 Units Available
Kickingbird Hills
1900 Kickingbird Rd, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$570
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kickingbird Hills in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
Henderson Hills
1 Unit Available
636 Belle Air Avenue
636 Belle Air Avenue, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1087 sqft
Darling home nestled in the Henderson Hills Addition of Edmond, Oklahoma. This charming one story 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom has newer laminate flooring, newer ceiling fans, and newer blinds. There is a large living room and dining area.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8208 NW 158th Street
8208 NW 158th St, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2300 sqft
8208 NW 158th Street Available 06/24/20 4 Bedroom 3 Bath with Bonus Room - Deer Creek Schools! - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Summer Oaks
1 Unit Available
2200 Summer Way Lane
2200 Summer Way Lane, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
2200 Summer Way Lane Available 07/01/20 Super Neighborhood! This home is CUTE! - This home is in Summer Oaks addition; located off of 33rd and Santa Fe. Cozy home in a great neighborhood! Spacious living room with fireplace and high ceilings.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Valley Genes Kelly Park
1 Unit Available
1109 JUNO CIRCLE
1109 Juno Circle, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1700 sqft
1109 JUNO CIRCLE Available 07/10/20 Corner Lot - 2 Living Areas - Edmond Schools - 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 living areas, 2 car garage, 1,700 sq. ft. (est.), built in 1976 in the Kelly Park Addition on a corner lot.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oak Tree
1 Unit Available
449 Saint Claire Drive
449 Saint Claire Dr, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$4,595
Such A DREAM! Basically BRAND NEW! Seven Oaks @ Oak Tree! - This home is located off of Kelly, north of Waterloo, through the monitored security gates at Oak Tree into Seven Oaks. What a dream! Great appeal from arrival.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1717 Running Branch Road
1717 Running Branch Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1717 Running Branch Road Available 07/01/20 A Great Neighborhood to Call Home! - This home is located in Forest Oaks at Bryant and 15th.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1417 Jamestown
1417 Jamestown, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Beautiful Landscaping! Above Ground Storm Shelter! - This home is located in Copperfield on 2nd between Santa Fe and Kelly. Beautiful granite, updated fans + fixtures, stainless appliances! Lots of cabinet space in the kitchen.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3009 Wind Call Lane
3009 Wind Call Ln, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
3009 Wind Call Lane Available 08/01/20 Stunning House N Edmond! 2 minute walk to Centennial Elem! - This home is located in Centennial @ Iron Horse Ranch on Coltrane, north of Coffee Creek.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3605 Oakridge Circle
3605 Oakridge Circle, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1876 sqft
3605 Oakridge Circle Available 06/15/20 Lovely East Edmond 3 bed + study, 2 bath, 2 car! - You will love this 3 bedroom + office, 2 bath, 2 car is located near 2nd and I-35 in the Windsong addition.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3010 STONEPOINT DRIVE
3010 Stonepoint Drive, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$975
1352 sqft
3010 STONEPOINT DRIVE Available 07/07/20 2 Story Townhome in East Edmond - Must See - 2 Story Townhome in East Edmond with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, 2 car garage, 1,352 sq. ft. (est.), built in 1984 in the Stonepoint addition.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glendale Acres
1 Unit Available
2832 Pacifica Lane
2832 Pacifica Ln, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,115
1867 sqft
FOR LEASE: 2832 PACIFICA LN EDMOND, OK. 73044 3 OR 4 BDRM - 2832 PACIFICIA LANE EDMOND, OK. 73044 INSPIRADA ADDITION North side of Covell between Bryant & Coltrane.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
618 Sisken Ct
618 Sisken Court, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1455 sqft
618 Sisken Ct Available 06/20/20 Great 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car in Edmond! - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage duplex located off Kelly between Edmond & Danforth. Living room with wood-burning fireplace and built ins.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3217 Briargate Road
3217 Briargate Rd, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2000 sqft
3217 Briargate Road Available 07/19/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in East Edmond with 3 Car Garage - Edmond Schools - 3 bedrooms with optional fourth bedroom or study, 2 full bathrooms and a 3 car garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2317 Heavenly Drive
2317 Heavenly Dr, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2902 sqft
2317 Heavenly Drive Available 07/20/20 Large 4 Bedroom 4 Bath Home in Edmond Schools with Storm Shelter - Absolutely stunning 4 bedroom, 4 bath home in the picturesque Kingsbury Ridge addition.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2600 Portofino Pl
2600 Portofino Place, Edmond, OK
5 Bedrooms
$5,495
4789 sqft
Edmond home - Rent to Own - Must See! - Property Id: 296986 Come see the potential this home has to offer.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Steeplechase
1 Unit Available
2316 Steeplechase Rd
2316 Steeplechase Road, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful House Near I-35 - Property Id: 296983 Just Finished new painting, new bright natural color in the whole house. New paints for closet, master bathroom, Kitchen cabinets. New AC, new granite countertop in the kitchen.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1124 E Campbell
1124 E Campbell St, Edmond, OK
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2105 sqft
Looking for a rental by UCO? Here it is! 5 Bedroom & 3 Bathrooms - Everything Included! (Text Contact Below) - Perfect modern 5 bedroom 3 bedroom house in Edmond next to campus for rent! Downstairs has an open floor plan perfect for multiple people

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Thomas Trails
1 Unit Available
445 Gold Fields Trail
445 Gold Fields Trail, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,145
2293 sqft
445 Gold Fields Trail Available 07/11/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Storm Shelter in Edmond Schools - Large 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Edmond Schools.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
328 Chalk Hill Court
328 Chalk Hill Ct, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1225 sqft
3 bed room, 2 bath duplex for rent in Edmond near Broadway and 2nd Street! Cul-de-sac Street next to walking trails and park! - These brand new units are located just a couple blocks north of 2nd Street and on the west side of Broadway.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coffee Creek
1 Unit Available
3209 SONGWOOD DRIVE
3209 Songwood Drive, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2166 sqft
Storm Shelter - Community Pool - Edmond North Schools - Lawn Care Inc. - Lakefront lot. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Office, 2 dining, 3 car turned garage, 2166 sq. ft. (est.), built in 2005 in the Ash Grove at Coffee Creek addition.
City Guide for Edmond, OK

Named for a rail service agent in the 1800s, Edmond, Oklahoma was founded on the basic need for water and coal. Today, it meets the basic needs of over 80,000 residents—though they live here for much more than the coal and water. You need examples? How about a thriving downtown, proximity to Oklahoma City, public art projects (bronze, glass and steel sculptures located throughout the city), two colleges (University of Central Oklahoma and Oklahoma Christian University) and Rugby. Yes, we said...

An overnight sensation, Edmond has stood its ground thanks to a vibrant, friendly community. When one thinks Oklahoma, they may think rural, average and classic Americana. Sure, the city is located off of Route 66. You know, the one they wrote that song about? But it is anything but rural and average. While it does exude a certain American hometown feel, Edmond is eclectic, artsy and growing. So, pack your bags and abide by the city sign: Welcome to Edmond, come grow with us. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Edmond, OK

Finding an apartment in Edmond that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Edmond 1 BedroomsEdmond 2 BedroomsEdmond 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEdmond 3 BedroomsEdmond Accessible ApartmentsEdmond Apartments under $600Edmond Apartments under $700
Edmond Apartments under $800Edmond Apartments with BalconyEdmond Apartments with GarageEdmond Apartments with GymEdmond Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEdmond Apartments with ParkingEdmond Apartments with Pool
Edmond Apartments with Washer-DryerEdmond Cheap PlacesEdmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsEdmond Furnished ApartmentsEdmond Luxury PlacesEdmond Pet Friendly PlacesEdmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKEnid, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OKMustang, OK
Newcastle, OKStillwater, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OKWarr Acres, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central OklahomaMid-America Christian University
Moore Norman Technology CenterSouthern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University