104 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Edmond, OK

City Guide for Edmond, OK

Named for a rail service agent in the 1800s, Edmond, Oklahoma was founded on the basic need for water and coal. Today, it meets the basic needs of over 80,000 residents—though they live here for much more than the coal and water. You need examples? How about a thriving downtown, proximity to Oklahoma City, public art projects (bronze, glass and steel sculptures located throughout the city), two colleges (University of Central Oklahoma and Oklahoma Christian University) and Rugby. Yes, we said...