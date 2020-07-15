Apartment List
/
OK
/
edmond
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 AM

13 Studio Apartments for rent in Edmond, OK

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
25 Units Available
Coffee Creek
501 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
Studio
$650
523 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coffee Creek in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
2700 S Broadway
2700 South Broadway, Edmond, OK
Studio
$5,000
4220 sqft
4,220sqft warehouse/retail space. Zoned Industrial. The lot size is 0.49 acres. $5,000/mo Triple Net (nnn) $5,000 refundable security deposit and 1st and last month's rent due at signing. Cannabis Industry friendly.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
3135 Teakwood Lane
3135 Teakwood Lane, Edmond, OK
Studio
$1,500
This is a great light Industrial space with brand new overhead bay door. 1700 sq ft. There is an entry/customer service area, 2 large size rooms/offices and warehouse space. Tenant can make improvements with Owner approval.
Results within 1 mile of Edmond

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Meadowcreek
200 NW 142nd Street
200 Northwest 142nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$7,500
12000 sqft
12,000 sqft available of 27,000 sqft Concrete Tilt Warehouse. Can be split into (2) 6,000 sqft spaces. 12'x12' Grade Level Doors on East Side, 10'x 10' Dock level doors on West Side.
Results within 5 miles of Edmond
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
15 Units Available
Raindance
2201 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$510
520 sqft
Welcome home! As a resident of Raindance, you’ll have access to a range of stunning apartment features and community amenities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
31 Units Available
Argon
13600 N Blackwelder Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$950
481 sqft
Luxurious homes have garden tubs, gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Community features pool, free Wi-Fi and dog park. Located close to Republic Gastropub, Starbucks and more.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
11900 N Pennsylvania Avenue
11900 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$1,600
900 sqft
FURNISHED OFFICE SPACE. Fabulous 900 sf office space with 3 rooms, receptionist area, kitchenette, restroom, and a lot of storage area. Fully furnished with office furniture, Drapes and file cabinets.
Results within 10 miles of Edmond
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
53 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
Lift
801 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$878
564 sqft
Near Saint Anthony Hospital in Midtown. Updated amenities include a pool, game room, gym area and conference room. Hardwood floors and extra storage in apartments. A high-energy community welcoming pets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
12 Units Available
Heritage Hills East
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$795
350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aberdeen in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$1,060
545 sqft
Prime location near I-235 and the U.S. Federal Building. Within walking and biking distance to Downtown and Midtown. On-site amenities include yoga, a pool, internet cafe and a fire pit. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
16 Units Available
The Capitol on 28th Street
215 NE 28th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$790
442 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Capitol on 28th!

1 of 5

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Mesta Park
525 NW 18th Street
525 Northwest 18th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$750
420 sqft
1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT! - Great Studio Apartment conveniently located 1 mile from Paseo Arts District and 2 1/2 miles from Bricktown! 420 sq.ft. with a updated bathroom and kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Gatewood UCD
1328 NW 20th
1328 Northwest 20th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$995
450 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Tiny House/apartment near Plaza District - Property Id: 306569 Newly remodeled efficiency house attached to my garage on the back of my property (first floor....

July 2020 Edmond Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Edmond Rent Report. Edmond rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Edmond rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Edmond Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Edmond Rent Report. Edmond rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Edmond rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Edmond rents increased slightly over the past month

Edmond rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Edmond stand at $808 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,034 for a two-bedroom. Edmond's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Edmond rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Edmond, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Edmond is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Edmond's median two-bedroom rent of $1,034 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Edmond fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Edmond than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Edmond.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Edmond 1 BedroomsEdmond 2 BedroomsEdmond 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEdmond 3 BedroomsEdmond Accessible ApartmentsEdmond Apartments under $600Edmond Apartments under $700Edmond Apartments under $800
    Edmond Apartments with BalconyEdmond Apartments with GarageEdmond Apartments with GymEdmond Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEdmond Apartments with ParkingEdmond Apartments with PoolEdmond Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Edmond Cheap PlacesEdmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsEdmond Furnished ApartmentsEdmond Luxury PlacesEdmond Pet Friendly PlacesEdmond Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKEnid, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
    Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OKMustang, OK
    Newcastle, OKStillwater, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OKWarr Acres, OK

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Central OklahomaMid-America Christian University
    Moore Norman Technology CenterSouthern Nazarene University
    Oklahoma Christian University